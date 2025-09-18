Straight From the Streets of NYFW: 6 Trends Fashion's Coolest Dressers Are Wearing

For some, mid-September means back to school and the start of the autumn season. For fashion people, it means it's time for another fashion month. New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 had officially wrapped up, and the beautiful weather in NYC meant the show attendees luckily had the freedom to wear their very best looks—sans concerns about puddles and umbrellas. While the runways have been filled with upcoming spring trends, the fashion crowd has been embracing all of the latest autumn/winter trends to view the collections over the past week.
I put my fashion-editor sleuthing skills to work and examined hundreds of outfit photos in search of the trends that popped up the most outside the spring/summer 2026 shows. Six, in particular, caught my attention repeatedly, and they happen to be some of the most wearable trends for the current season.
Keep scrolling to see them in action straight from the streets of NYC and then shop the standout autumn trends for yourself.
6 Trends That Dominated New York Fashion Week S/S 26
1. Checks, Please
Style Notes: Step aside, stripes and polka dots—the It classic print of autumn is plaid. The fashion crowd incorporated plaid into their NYFW wardrobes via shirts, skirts, dresses, and outerwear, giving their outfits a preppy-chic feel in every instance.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Beck Trench
Reformation has nailed autumn dressing this year.
Free People
We the Free Ashley Plaid Shirt
A plaid shirt will pair well with jeans, shorts and skirts.
H&M
Circular Cotton Skirt
Yes, to this entire look.
2. Lace Everything
Style Notes: Of all the street style trends I spotted at this season's shows, romantic lace was probably the most prominent. Whether as an accent or head-to-toe lace, the fashion crowd went wild for the trend. If you want some seasonal shopping inspiration, I highly suggest adding a lace piece or two to your list.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Lace Dress
All of out editors have their eyes on this Zara number.
& Other Stories
Flounced Lace Blouse
A boho dream.
RIXO ⋆
Stassie Skirt
This will go with everything.
3. Red Accent Sweaters
Style Notes: For the past several seasons, there's been an It red piece, and the buzzy piece for autumn 2025 appears to be the red accent sweater. To attend the shows, the fashion crowd wore them draped over their shoulders, around their waists, and layered underneath outerwear. There's no easier way to add a pop of colour to your outfit.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Brushed Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Tie this around your shoulders for a chic preppy look.
Jacquemus
Balloon Wool and Cashmere Polo Sweater
I love this button-up iteration.
hush
Cora Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
Chunky knits will always have a place ub my wardrobe.
4. All the Animal Prints
Style Notes: As I'm sure you recall, last year was all about leopard print. It's still very much a thing, but this autumn, all animal prints are on board. Spotted outside the shows (in addition to leopard) were snake, zebra, and cow print. You can go the subtle route and incorporate the trend via an accessory or make a statement with a dress or jacket. Either way, you'll look incredibly forward this season.
Shop the Trend:
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Croc Effect Baguette Bag
A great high-street find.
GANNI
Leopard Izey Jeans
These jeans are constantly selling out.
Khaite
Ona 55 Snake-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
So sleek!
5. Column Skirts
Style Notes: Flared skirts are lovely, but the trend all over the sidewalks of New York for the past several days has been column skirts. Think of them as longer pencil skirts. If you ask me, it's one of the chicest, most elegant trends of the season, and I love seeing how the show attendees styled them. (More often than not, it was with basics.)