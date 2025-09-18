Straight From the Streets of NYFW: 6 Trends Fashion's Coolest Dressers Are Wearing

The streets of New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 were filled with the chicest trends. Scroll down to see and shop the ones I'll be copying from now.

Street Style from New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026
(Image credit: The Style Stalker,Getty Images)
For some, mid-September means back to school and the start of the autumn season. For fashion people, it means it's time for another fashion month. New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 had officially wrapped up, and the beautiful weather in NYC meant the show attendees luckily had the freedom to wear their very best looks—sans concerns about puddles and umbrellas. While the runways have been filled with upcoming spring trends, the fashion crowd has been embracing all of the latest autumn/winter trends to view the collections over the past week.

I put my fashion-editor sleuthing skills to work and examined hundreds of outfit photos in search of the trends that popped up the most outside the spring/summer 2026 shows. Six, in particular, caught my attention repeatedly, and they happen to be some of the most wearable trends for the current season.

Keep scrolling to see them in action straight from the streets of NYC and then shop the standout autumn trends for yourself.

1. Checks, Please

Woman wearing check print clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Step aside, stripes and polka dots—the It classic print of autumn is plaid. The fashion crowd incorporated plaid into their NYFW wardrobes via shirts, skirts, dresses, and outerwear, giving their outfits a preppy-chic feel in every instance.

Woman wearing check print clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Woman wearing check print clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: Steph Geddes)

Woman wearing check print clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

2. Lace Everything

Woman wearing lace clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Of all the street style trends I spotted at this season's shows, romantic lace was probably the most prominent. Whether as an accent or head-to-toe lace, the fashion crowd went wild for the trend. If you want some seasonal shopping inspiration, I highly suggest adding a lace piece or two to your list.

Woman wearing lace clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Woman wearing lace clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Woman wearing lace clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

3. Red Accent Sweaters

Woman wearing a red accent sweater during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Style Notes: For the past several seasons, there's been an It red piece, and the buzzy piece for autumn 2025 appears to be the red accent sweater. To attend the shows, the fashion crowd wore them draped over their shoulders, around their waists, and layered underneath outerwear. There's no easier way to add a pop of colour to your outfit.

Woman wearing a red accent sweater during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Woman wearing a red accent sweater during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Woman wearing a red accent sweater during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

4. All the Animal Prints

Woman wearing animal print clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: As I'm sure you recall, last year was all about leopard print. It's still very much a thing, but this autumn, all animal prints are on board. Spotted outside the shows (in addition to leopard) were snake, zebra, and cow print. You can go the subtle route and incorporate the trend via an accessory or make a statement with a dress or jacket. Either way, you'll look incredibly forward this season.

Woman wearing animal print clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Woman wearing animal print clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Woman wearing animal print clothing during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: Steph Geddes)

5. Column Skirts

Woman wearing a column skirt during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Flared skirts are lovely, but the trend all over the sidewalks of New York for the past several days has been column skirts. Think of them as longer pencil skirts. If you ask me, it's one of the chicest, most elegant trends of the season, and I love seeing how the show attendees styled them. (More often than not, it was with basics.)

Woman wearing a column skirt during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: Steph Geddes)

Woman wearing a column skirt during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Woman wearing a column skirt during NYFW S/S 26.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

