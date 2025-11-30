As a beauty team, you'll often catch us chatting about the most iconic and chic nail polishes of all time and our favourite tried-and-tested shades. And while we all like something a little bit different, we unanimously agree that Manucurist Hollyhock is, by far, the chicest winter nail polish shade to exist.
Manucurist Hollyhock
Hollyhock is one of the most sophisticated red nail colours I've ever seen. It's a deep, dark red with black-brown undertones, making it the perfect moody manicure hue for winter (it happens to look particularly stunning on short nails, too). In fact, Manucurist creates some of the best nail polish colours I've ever seen, but we have a soft spot for Hollyhock. Especially our beauty director, Shannon Lawlor.
"I like to pretend I'm a milky manicure kind of person, but honestly, my heart belongs to those rich, moody reds," she says. "I've never met a black-red manicure that didn’t look effortlessly chic. I've tested practically every polish in that colour family, but lately it's Manucurist’s Hollyhock that has completely captivated me. It’s not quite chocolate, not quite wine, not quite onyx. It’s pure perfection."
What's also brilliant is that Hollyhock comes in both Manucurist's Green Flash formula, which can be used with Manucurist's Green Flash LED lamp for a long-lasting mani (it's a great alternative to gel nails, BTW), but it also comes in its Green Flash form, which is like regular nail polish.
Shop Now:
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Hollyhock
If you don't want the faff of a lamp, fear not. Hollyhock comes in the Manucurist's regular nail polish and is equally as expensive-looking on the nails.
Manucurist
Green Flash LED Nail Polish in Hollyhock
The Green Flash version of the polish can be used with the LED lamp below to secure a long-lasting mani.
Manucurist
Green Flash Set
Since using this kit, I've been so impressed with the longevity of my manicures and how easy it is to remove the polish. While its not quite as long-lasting as gel manicures, it's a great alternative and lasts for longer than my regular nail polishes.
