A collage of @matejanova&#039;s hands painted with Manucurist nail polish in the shade Hollyhock
(Image credit: @matejanova)
At Who What Wear UK, it's our job to note the next big nail trends. And as much as we love seasonal winter nail trends or a micro nail trend, more often than not, you'll find the classic nail colours on our editor's nails.

As a beauty team, you'll often catch us chatting about the most iconic and chic nail polishes of all time and our favourite tried-and-tested shades. And while we all like something a little bit different, we unanimously agree that Manucurist Hollyhock is, by far, the chicest winter nail polish shade to exist.

A close up of a manicure painted with Manucurist Hollyhock nail polish

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Hollyhock is one of the most sophisticated red nail colours I've ever seen. It's a deep, dark red with black-brown undertones, making it the perfect moody manicure hue for winter (it happens to look particularly stunning on short nails, too). In fact, Manucurist creates some of the best nail polish colours I've ever seen, but we have a soft spot for Hollyhock. Especially our beauty director, Shannon Lawlor.

Mateja Novakovic wearing Hollyhock polish by Manucurist and a statement gold ring on her finger

(Image credit: @matejanova)

"I like to pretend I'm a milky manicure kind of person, but honestly, my heart belongs to those rich, moody reds," she says. "I've never met a black-red manicure that didn’t look effortlessly chic. I've tested practically every polish in that colour family, but lately it's Manucurist’s Hollyhock that has completely captivated me. It’s not quite chocolate, not quite wine, not quite onyx. It’s pure perfection."

@matejanova wearing Hollyhock polish by Manucurist

(Image credit: @matejanova)

What's also brilliant is that Hollyhock comes in both Manucurist's Green Flash formula, which can be used with Manucurist's Green Flash LED lamp for a long-lasting mani (it's a great alternative to gel nails, BTW), but it also comes in its Green Flash form, which is like regular nail polish.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

