As a beauty editor who specialises in staying at the forefront of the biggest and best nail trends, I pride myself on having a nail moodboard ready and waiting for every occasion. Whether it’s sparkly looks ahead of party season, festive nails for when Christmas rolls around or simply a go-to list of expensive-looking nail colours perfect for wearing year-round, trust me, I’m prepped and ready for every occasion.
Right now, however, we’re at somewhat of an interesting time — no longer autumn (at least in respect to the temperatures outside) yet not quite winter either, the current weather has left me feeling a little unsure about just which pool of trends I should be choosing from. So, I thought, why not start fresh and pull together some inspiration that perfectly channels this tricky transitional time? Think nail colours that we loved throughout the autumn months, yet with a winter-approved spin, or nail art that can see you through from early December and into the new year, too.
So, without further ado, these are the best autumn-to-winter nail trends, chosen by a nail-obsessed beauty editor…
The Best Autumn-to-Winter Nail Trends
1. Mulled Wine Nails
Autumn may have been all about rich red tones; however, for winter, we’re transitioning into a red with a little more depth. Mulled wine nails, AKA a wine red with a hint of sparkle, tap into the Christmas spirit without feeling overtly festive, perfect for those who prefer to keep their Christmas nails a little more muted.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Nail Colour
A great affordable option.
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Very Merry Merlot
This has the prettiest sparkle running through it.
2. Plaid Print
I recently wrote a whole article about our current love for checkered nails, so of course I had to include them in this roundup. This set by nail artist Queenie Nguyen is a great example of checkered nails that bridge the gap between autumn and winter, combining our favourite autumnal shades with a winter-approved plaid design.
Shop the Trend:
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Brown
Pair with brighter tones for an interesting contrast.
Mylee
Artiste Kit
Perfect for creating sharp lines.
3. Midnight Black
Winter nails aren’t all about Christmas-approved sets; for those who prefer a more minimalist look, midnight black is the chicest way to go. Dubbed ‘winter nude’ by manicurist Julia Diogo, this crisp, clean shade looks elegant, expensive and oh-so-luxe, especially during the colder months.
Shop the Trend:
Dior
Vernis in Bold Black
A pigmented black polish.
Nails Inc.
45 Second Speedy Gloss in Black
Designed to dry faster for when you're short on time.
4. Bambi Nails
We’ve seen leopard print, zebra print and even cow print nails trending this year, however, for this transitional period there’s a new animal print nail trend taking over. Bambi nails are the cutest way to embrace animal print this season channeling the coat of the fawn in shades of rust and copper paired with creamy white dots and speckles.
Shop the Trend:
Barry M
Shimmer Nail Paint in Cascading
Sparkle season starts now.
H&M
Nail Polish in Whiteout
You can create so many nail art looks with a simple white nail polish.
5. Pearly Shimmer
On the opposite end of the colour spectrum, for those who prefer to keep things a little lighter year-round, this pearly shimmer set is the perfect way to do it. Taking the tones of the timeless milky manicure and elevating them with a winter-approved iridescent spin, they offer the perfect amount of sparkle to see you right through to party season.
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Fairy
This is the same polish nail artist Mateja used.
Gelcare
Gel Polish in Freshwater Pearl
A similar look in a gel formula.
6. Velvet Tips
Velvet is a fabric that’s synonymous with this time of year, so why not channel it right down to your nails? While you can go full velvet, I love this look created by Queenie, which offers a chic, seasonal twist on the French tip. Also, don’t be afraid to play around with different shades. While her chocolate brown tone feels perfect for this time of year, you can also recreate the look with a variety of trending winter nail colours like burgundy, plum or navy.
Shop the Trend:
Mylee
Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish in Spell
Mylee's polish will achieve a similar look to Queenie's.
Nails Inc.
Get Magnetized Magnet Effect Nail Polish Duo
Two polishes for the price of one.
7. Cool Copper
There’s something eternally cool about high-shine metallic nails, especially when embraced in a simple block-coloured look for maximum impact. Rather than silver or gold, for these transitional months, opt for a copper tone — it’ll channel the changing of the leaves while also tapping into our love of sparkle during the winter months.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.