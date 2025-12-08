I’m a Nail Trend Expert—7 Autumn-to-Winter Manicures That Scream "Ahead of the Curve"

As a new season approaches, so do a whole host of exciting new nail trends.

Autumn to winter nail trends 2025
(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie; @matejanova; @paintedbyjools)
As a beauty editor who specialises in staying at the forefront of the biggest and best nail trends, I pride myself on having a nail moodboard ready and waiting for every occasion. Whether it’s sparkly looks ahead of party season, festive nails for when Christmas rolls around or simply a go-to list of expensive-looking nail colours perfect for wearing year-round, trust me, I’m prepped and ready for every occasion.

Right now, however, we’re at somewhat of an interesting time — no longer autumn (at least in respect to the temperatures outside) yet not quite winter either, the current weather has left me feeling a little unsure about just which pool of trends I should be choosing from. So, I thought, why not start fresh and pull together some inspiration that perfectly channels this tricky transitional time? Think nail colours that we loved throughout the autumn months, yet with a winter-approved spin, or nail art that can see you through from early December and into the new year, too.

So, without further ado, these are the best autumn-to-winter nail trends, chosen by a nail-obsessed beauty editor…

The Best Autumn-to-Winter Nail Trends

1. Mulled Wine Nails

Dark Red Christmas Nails @bombshellnailslondon

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Autumn may have been all about rich red tones; however, for winter, we’re transitioning into a red with a little more depth. Mulled wine nails, AKA a wine red with a hint of sparkle, tap into the Christmas spirit without feeling overtly festive, perfect for those who prefer to keep their Christmas nails a little more muted.

2. Plaid Print

Checkered Nails @nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I recently wrote a whole article about our current love for checkered nails, so of course I had to include them in this roundup. This set by nail artist Queenie Nguyen is a great example of checkered nails that bridge the gap between autumn and winter, combining our favourite autumnal shades with a winter-approved plaid design.

3. Midnight Black

Autumn to winter nail trends 2025

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Winter nails aren’t all about Christmas-approved sets; for those who prefer a more minimalist look, midnight black is the chicest way to go. Dubbed ‘winter nude’ by manicurist Julia Diogo, this crisp, clean shade looks elegant, expensive and oh-so-luxe, especially during the colder months.

4. Bambi Nails

Autumn to Winter Nail Trends 2025 @nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

We’ve seen leopard print, zebra print and even cow print nails trending this year, however, for this transitional period there’s a new animal print nail trend taking over. Bambi nails are the cutest way to embrace animal print this season channeling the coat of the fawn in shades of rust and copper paired with creamy white dots and speckles.

5. Pearly Shimmer

Autumn to Winter Nail Trends 2025 @matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

On the opposite end of the colour spectrum, for those who prefer to keep things a little lighter year-round, this pearly shimmer set is the perfect way to do it. Taking the tones of the timeless milky manicure and elevating them with a winter-approved iridescent spin, they offer the perfect amount of sparkle to see you right through to party season.

6. Velvet Tips

Autumn to Winter Nail Trends 2025 @nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Velvet is a fabric that’s synonymous with this time of year, so why not channel it right down to your nails? While you can go full velvet, I love this look created by Queenie, which offers a chic, seasonal twist on the French tip. Also, don’t be afraid to play around with different shades. While her chocolate brown tone feels perfect for this time of year, you can also recreate the look with a variety of trending winter nail colours like burgundy, plum or navy.

7. Cool Copper

A short, shimmery, cinnamon-coloured manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

There’s something eternally cool about high-shine metallic nails, especially when embraced in a simple block-coloured look for maximum impact. Rather than silver or gold, for these transitional months, opt for a copper tone — it’ll channel the changing of the leaves while also tapping into our love of sparkle during the winter months.

