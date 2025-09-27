Not Everyone Will Agree, But These Are the 5 Colour Trends Our Editors Feel Are Outdated for Autumn

Now that we’re on the cusp of autumn, I’ve been assessing my wardrobe to find the pieces that I’m missing and am looking to the new-season trends to spark inspiration. As a result, I’ve also been wondering what is becoming more dated, and more specifically, which colours will be taking a backseat this season. Fashion can be a fickle world at times and even the biggest trends can fall out of favour quicker than you’d expect.
We’ve already explored the biggest noteworthy trends to expect for the new season in our autumn trend report, but it seems just as important to explore those that might be left behind, and who better to ask than our own expert team? As fashion editors, we try to remain considered and diplomatic—what one person considers dated may be totally new and fresh to another—but when it comes down to personal style, we have to be honest in our opinions. There are some colours that we know we'll still be wearing this season, whilst others will be stowing them away.
We’re not saying this is a list of hard nos, but simply the colour trends some of our editors will be putting on pause this autumn, and the fresher alternatives we're wearing instead. Embracing new trends is all part of fashion, and some could be colours you hadn’t considered that will easily slot right into your existing wardrobe! So, scroll on to see the 'dated' colour trends we're passing on this season, and the ones we're adding into our wardrobes instead.
5 “Dated” Colour Trends Our Editors Are Leaving Behind This Autumn:
1. Pausing: Oxblood
Wearing: Plum
Style Notes: "This might sound controversial, but I'm packing away more red-y burgundy shades for autumn. Merlots, oxbloods and bordeaux feel so synonymous with last year, and while it's arguably a neutral in its own right, I'm letting this red wine hue pass me by. Instead, I'm reaching for shades on the cooler side, like rich plum. From satin finishes to sumptuous knits, the purple undertone helps it feel more decadent and expensive, especially since it's not a shade we typically see a lot of." – Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer
COS
Cotton Wide-Leg Joggers
A wide-leg trouser is perfect for those days when jeans aren't on the cards.
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Slingbacks With Buckles
Such a chic shoe and so worth the investment.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Drey Leather Jacket
A leather jacket is such a timeless piece.
2. Pausing: Mustard
Wearing: Slate Grey
Style Notes: "After a summer spent in buttery shades of yellow, you’d think autumn would be the moment to lean into deeper mustard tones. But truthfully, I’m a little fatigued by the hue. Instead, I’m turning to sleek tones of slate grey—both a fresher alternative to black, and a timeless shade that doesn't feel so trend-led." - Natalie Munro, News Writer
Massimo Dutti
Short Double-Breasted Wool Blend Jacket
I'd size up by one or two sizes to give it more of an oversized feel.
Monki
High Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers
A tailored trouser is so chic and these are so affordable.
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
So sleek.
3. Pausing: Red
Wearing: Cobalt
Style Notes: "Don’t get me wrong—I’m not saying red is going anywhere anytime soon. But, after a few seasons of bold, tomato hues dominating, I think it’s time to make way for a new, even more impactful colour. This year, my fellow editors and I are seeing so many gorgeous cobalt blue pieces take centre stage, and to be honest, it’s a shade that feels much fresher and more unexpected than the reds we've grown used to. I'll be adding a cobalt blue knit to my autumn wardrobe ASAP, that's for sure." - Poppy Nash, Managing Editor
H&M
Mohair-Blend Jumper
H&M's mohair jumpers are some of my favourite.
Joseph
Hulin Crepe De Soie Silk Trousers
Silk trousers are so on trend right now.
ZARA
Asymmetric Long Dress
I'd style this with a strappy sandal and gold jewellery.
4. Pausing: Chocolate Brown
Wearing: Mocha Mousse
Style Notes: "Chocolate brown hues are in no way leaving my wardrobe this season, but after overly investing in the shade to try to break up my all-black wardrobe, I’m getting a little bored of it. For autumn 2025, I’ll be adding lighter, “mocha mousse”-inspired hues that are still neutral, elegant, and timeless in order to suit my minimalist taste, but will also help to brighten up my outfits and act as a point of difference from the deeper hues I’m used to." - Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Leroy Oversized Brushed Wool-Blend Coat
This coat is so chic and such a good investment piece.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Odette Pointelle-Knit Sweater
I'd style with barrel-leg jeans and trainers.
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Jacket
A blazer instantly elevates an outfit.
5. Pausing: Forest Green
Wearing: Olive
Style Notes: "I’m very ready to wave goodbye to the forest green of yesteryear. It’s never been my favourite, but every autumn it seems we lean more and more into this earthy shade for knits and outerwear. This year I’m replacing the emeralds for olives. Fitting far more into my tonal line up of browns and neutrals, I’m reaching to olive green accessories and jackets for the leafy season ahead." - Annie Wheatland-Clinch, Assistant Social Editor
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Coat
A statement coat is a piece you'll bring out year after year.
Nobodys Child
Dark Green Knitted Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Knitted dresses play an integral part in my autumn wardrobe.