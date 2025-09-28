It's True: These 5 Elegant Leggings Trends Are Making Me Forget All About My Jeans This Autumn

Whenever the temperature drops, I find myself having to resist the urge to eschew my sturdy denim jeans, structured woollen trousers or pretty autumnal skirts and slip into something a lot more comfortable like tracksuit bottoms or pyjama-esque loungewear. Not anymore, as the 5 key autumn 2025 leggings trends have proven.
You see, leggings are a kind of trousers that still stokes fashion controversy. Even around the Who What Wear UK office, the idea of wearing leggings outside of running errands, trying to look put together at the airport or heading to an exercise class isn’t approved by all. While we can collectively agree on their comfort levels, some aren’t convinced that they’re appropriate for all settings. To those naysayers, allow me to direct you to the new and sophisticated ways stylish dressers are advocating for leggings this season.
From unconventional colours that demonstrate black leggings aren’t the only option out there to new silhouettes that elevate them out of ‘activewear territory’ and It girl-approved brands like Adanola, there are plenty of shades and styling hacks to pique your interest. Oh, and if you’re on the receiving end of any criticism after wearing these performance-focused pants outside of sporty arenas, simply direct them to the countless designer endorsements, like Miu Miu’s librarian chic autumn/winter 2023 collection and Ferragamo’s balletcore-inspired spring/summer 2025 show.
Indeed, leggings aren’t just for the gym floor, so be sure to familiarise yourself with the 5 major autumn 2025 leggings trends ahead of your next elegant and cosy outing.
The 5 Key Autumn Leggings Trends of 2025
1. Charcoal Grey
Style Notes: Black has always been the unofficial uniform for cold weather. Given how slick, refined and classic the tone is, it will always have a place in our glacial dressing arsenal. Yet, if you want your look to feel a little more contemporary, reach for a shade one or two shades lighter, like charcoal grey. This smoky hue is the perfect antithesis for when black feels too dark and despondent, but you still want to appear polished.
Shop the Trend:
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant With Pockets 28"
The Align style is one of Lululemon's best-selling styles. Offered in three different leg lengths—23", 25" and 28"—the leggings are designed to sit at the ankle and hold a number of items thanks to the style's two built-in pockets.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
After road testing Adanola's Ultimate Leggings myself for a few weeks, I completely understand why this brand is rated as highly as it is. With a compressing fabric and a smoothing fit, this style can not only withstand high levels of sweat, but still look very premium when off-duty.
Sweaty Betty
Ultimate Studio 7/8 Leggings
A high-street staple, this pair from Sweaty Betty has a breathable material and a looser fit for optimal comfort.
ON
Studio Stretch Recycled Leggings
From Zendaya to Jonathan Anderson, the list of fashion elite who love ON goes on and on. (No pun intended).
2. Business Casual
Style Notes: One of the most prominent autumn leggings trends of 2025 isn’t actually about cut or colour, but rather what you pair them with. Juxtaposing the casualness of leggings with something so shapely as a trench coat is a way to help offset the inherently active connotations. This isn’t necessarily a leggings outfit that you could wear into work, but even when just running to your next reformer class, catching up over brunch with a friend or stocking up on groceries at a farmer’s market, you’ll outdress everyone who has just teamed their leggings with simple hoodies or jackets.
Shop the Trend:
NIKE
One Mesh-Trimmed Dri-Fit Leggings
When it comes to leggings you can trot around town in, it's hard to overlook Nike's Dri-Fit range.
Sisterly Tribe
Softsculpt Leggings
These are soft as butter and so pleasant to the touch.
ALO YOGA
Rebel Mesh-Trimmed Airlift Leggings
Since you're on the move, but not necessarily working up a sweat, why not invest in a style that's more considerably fashion forward, like this cut-out Alo style?
ALO YOGA
Airbrush Stretch Flared Leggings
Or, look to the stretch flare shape that you'll observe is all the rage at every Saturday morning market, car boot sale or pastry run.
3. Pointelle Knits
Style Notes: It might seem absurd to some to wear leggings that aren’t made of technical fabrics, but that’s exactly what this autumn leggings trend is suggesting you do. Cast the innovative nylon and polyester to the wayside for the moment, as one of the biggest shifts has come in the form of cosy cottons and warming knits taking precedent. Calvin Klein’s recent spring/summer 2026 collection presented a version of this that rendered the brand’s classic boxer briefs in long form, but the most preferred material is none other than pointelle, a kind of lightweight natural fabric that features decorative patterns. Not only are these pairs incredibly pretty to look at, but they feel so lovely and snug on. (Style with a matching top from brands like Leset or Skims for optimal relaxation.)
Shop the Trend:
M&S Collection
Thermal Pointelle Leggings
Available in sizes 6 to 22 and with built-in heat tech, this style is one way to elevate your humble thermals.
Alo Yoga
Pointelle Sweater High-Waist Be Mine Legging
This is the exact pair that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley owns, and I'm obsessed.
JW Anderson
Knitted Pointelle Leggings in Taupe
This taupe colour is just divine—and how sweet is this small bow?
GIVENCHY
Pointelle Stretch-Knit Leggings
Take after Sarah Burton's debut autumn/winter 2025 collection with this logo-adorned pair.
4. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: Whether it be in the form of a gorgeous, soft suede bag or a decadent leather jacket, chocolate brown really is the shade of the moment. Delicious and rich-looking, this shade has featured in so many recent designer collections, from Prada to Chloé and COS, so it’s only fitting that it be applied to leggings. Because why not have your cake and wear it, too?
Shop the Trend:
ADANOLA
Ultimate High-Rise Gym Leggings
Roasted mocha shades look so premium in a gym set, don't you think?
H&M
Yoga Leggings With Softmove™ Lycra®
Don't overlook H&M Move when it comes to loungewear and activewear pieces.
VARLEY
Assure Stretch Leggings
Varley fuses ease with aesthetics and function in its designs.
LULULEMON
Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
The high-rise fit ensures this pair will never roll down or gather, especially when on the go.
5. Capri Reign
Style Notes: Now, if there is one style that has usurped being a legging trend and become a timeless garment in its own right is capris. Once relegated to petites and gamines, this calf-grazing cut is so ubiquitous these days that it almost feels wrong to dub it a trend, though it’s this prominence that certainly earns it a spot on this list. In saying this, the trendiest way to wear this leggings style isn’t with a matching crop top, but rather with a graceful blouse. Gwyneth Paltrow recently proved that this formula was relevant for any and all occasions when she stepped out of an airport in Milan wearing this exact look. I personally adore wearing this look to the office and for after-work drinks, but the real beauty of the template is that there really are no limitations.
Moisture-wicking and quick drying for less than the price of a dinner in London.
Pinky and Kamal
Capri Leggings
I own this pair, and I adore how comforting they are.
ARKET
Seamless Capri Tights
Arket's capri tights are one of the best sellers of all time.
