It’s Official: These 6 Jewellery Trends Will Matter the Most in 2026

I’ll start this off by being very honest, I didn’t really start investing in jewellery until this year. I mean, I owned a few pairs of earrings, but it wasn’t until very recently that I caught on to just how big a role jewellery plays in elevating an outfit. Of course, fashion insiders have always known this, and have consistently had their fingers on the pulse of which jewellery trends will dominate the following year. So, as someone relatively new to understanding the power of a good jewellery piece, I decided to sit down with an expert to understand which trends I should invest in for 2026.
Below, I asked Ruth Aymer Marten, Creative Director & Founder of jewellery brand Aymer Maria, for the six key jewellery trends that dominate 2026. Here’s what she had to say.
Which Jewellery Trends Will Dominate 2026?
Ruth Aymer Marten says, "Due to the unfathomable rise in gold prices and the growing desire to express oneself away from the orchestrated trend, the change in direction for jewellery trends was ever-present in 2025. Pieces which carry a strong presence, therefore, saw great growth. And this will continue into 2026, as the desire for authentic expression continues to grow. However, with prices continuously increasing, the overarching theme will very much lie in a jewellery item’s ability to stand the test of time. People want pieces that feel just as timeless and worth the investment as they do unique, and jewellery designers and fashion houses' stories behind their pieces will need to ring true to their audiences to resonate."
Keep scrolling to discover the elevated but elegant jewellery trends that industry insiders are backing for 2026.
6 Elegant Jewellery Trends That Insiders Are Backing for 2026
1. Chunky Silver
Style Notes: “With the price of gold on the rise, silver jewellery is moving to the forefront in 2026. And instead of the dainty, delicate pieces we’re used to seeing, they're doubling and trebling in size. I’ve already spotted chunky silver jewellery over my Instagram feed this month, and that’s only set to rise as we welcome in the new year.”
Shop the Trend:
AYMER MARIA
Fluted Ring Silver
Jennifer Fisher
Puffy Brass Cuff
COS
Beaded Pebble Necklace
2. Pinky Rings
Style Notes: “As much as I love wearing bold, statement-making jewellery, there’s no doubt that my favourite pieces are always the ones that simply go with everything I own. Once reserved for single men and women to signify the fact that they were unmarried, pinky rings have since been taken over by the fashion set. And they strike the perfect balance I’m looking for: statement enough to elevate my outfits, but classic enough to suit any and every occasion.”
Shop the Trend:
Stone and Strand
Essential Splurge Pinky Ring
Otiumberg
Twine Pinky Ring
David Yurman
Sculpted Cable Pinky Ring
3. Grown-Up Charms
Style Notes: “We probably all owned a charm necklace or bracelet when we were younger, but unlike the gaudy, boldly-coloured embellishments we used to clip onto our chains, 2026 will be filled with charms that feel just that little bit more grown-up. Think more refined symbols, often of which hold some sort of sentimental meaning to the individual.”
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Braided Nappa Leather Choker
KOUREE
Necklace Pendant Charm
ISABEL MARANT
Crystal-Embellished Bracelet
4. Mixed-Metal
Style Notes: “Once considered a major fashion faux pas, mixed-metal jewellery has now been fully embraced by industry insiders. To ease into the trend, I’d advise opting for more minimal, pared-back pieces, such as thin stacking rings or delicate bracelets.”
Shop the Trend:
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
The Tubular Necklaces
CARTIER
Panthère Watch
Bottega Veneta
Knot Ring
5. Non-Traditional Materials
Style Notes: “In 2025, non-traditional jewellery items, often made from materials such as wood and cord, dominated the warmer seasons, and these are back again for 2026. But don’t feel that you need to wait until next summer to start wearing them. I’ll be wearing my resin bangles from now on just as much as traditional gold and silver.”
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Marbled Bangle Set
Lemaire
Castanet Necklace
Miu Miu
Cord Bracelet
6. Refined Chokers
Style Notes: “Chokers are back for 2026, but if your mind goes straight to the lacey, more gothic-inspired ones that dominated the ‘90s, you’re on the wrong track. This year, bolder, thicker choker styles made of silver and gold will be the necklace of choice, especially for those dressier occasions.”
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.