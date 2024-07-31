Nicole Kidman Just Wore 2024's Most Elegant Skirt Trend in Paris

If anyone in Hollywood exudes pure luxury and grace, it's Nicole Kidman. And no, I'm not hearing any arguments. The Australian actress has, for decades now, dressed (and acted) with understated glamour and sophistication at the forefront, whether she's at the Met Gala in a re-created Balenciaga gown from the 1950s or on set in a timeless piece of outerwear. (Her characters always have the chicest coats.) Knowing that, I wasn't the least bit surprised to find her walking the red carpet at an Omega event in Paris wearing this year's most elegant skirt trend. Oh, and did I mention it was held in her honour? No one does it like she does—period.

The event, called Her Time, held at Omega House on Monday during the 2024 Paris Games, was meant to bring women's style into the spotlight, according to a press release. As a longtime ambassador of Omega, the official timekeeper of the Olympics, Kidman was the guest of honour, attending alongside her daughter Sunday.

For the occasion, Kidman kept her look fairly simple, as she so often does, in a white short-sleeve cropped tee by Valentino and a matching A-line skirt. She balanced out the duo with white-and-red pumps by Charles & Keith and an exclusive rose-gold De Ville Prestige watch (casual).

Even with so much to ogle from her ensemble, I was the most smitten with her skirt and its subtle gold hardware, voluminous shape, and retro aesthetic. With the rest of the pieces, it manages to be both classic and modern, especially since similar styles have been regulars on the runways in recent seasons, specifically by brands like Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Dior. Slips, minis, and floor-sweeping maxis, beware. A-line midis are coming for you.

Scroll down to see Kidman's look from every angle and shop the skirt trend that's set to dominate for the remainder of 2024 (and beyond).

Shop Nicole Kidman's Skirt Look:

Valentino Top in Light Double Splittable Gabardine £1480 SHOP NOW

Valentino Light Double Splittable Gabardine Midi Skirt £2450 SHOP NOW

Charles & Keith Flor Rose-Heel Slingback Pumps £85 SHOP NOW

Omega 34mm De Ville Prestige £35100 SHOP NOW

More A-Line Skirts to Shop:

H&M Pleated Satin Skirt £33 SHOP NOW I can't believe that this satin A-line midi skirt is still in stock.

Reformation Delilah Denim Midi Skirt £188 SHOP NOW Now this is how you make a denim skirt elegant.

ME+EM Linen-Blend A-Line Skirt £225 SHOP NOW This colour makes the skirt look even more elevated.

Hutch Drop-Waist Midi Skirt £130 SHOP NOW Hello, gorgeous.

Reformation Maia Skirt £198 SHOP NOW I was never really a floral-print person, but this skirt is changing my mind.

Free People Emilia Full Skirt £88 SHOP NOW A great way to add colour into your wardrobe. q