Nicole Kidman Just Wore 2024's Most Elegant Skirt Trend in Paris

If anyone in Hollywood exudes pure luxury and grace, it's Nicole Kidman. And no, I'm not hearing any arguments. The Australian actress has, for decades now, dressed (and acted) with understated glamour and sophistication at the forefront, whether she's at the Met Gala in a re-created Balenciaga gown from the 1950s or on set in a timeless piece of outerwear. (Her characters always have the chicest coats.) Knowing that, I wasn't the least bit surprised to find her walking the red carpet at an Omega event in Paris wearing this year's most elegant skirt trend. Oh, and did I mention it was held in her honour? No one does it like she does—period.

The event, called Her Time, held at Omega House on Monday during the 2024 Paris Games, was meant to bring women's style into the spotlight, according to a press release. As a longtime ambassador of Omega, the official timekeeper of the Olympics, Kidman was the guest of honour, attending alongside her daughter Sunday.

Nicole Kidman wearing a white short-sleeve crop top and matching A-line skirt from Valentino with Charles & Keith white-and-red pumps and an Omega watch to an Omega event at the Paris Olympics.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For the occasion, Kidman kept her look fairly simple, as she so often does, in a white short-sleeve cropped tee by Valentino and a matching A-line skirt. She balanced out the duo with white-and-red pumps by Charles & Keith and an exclusive rose-gold De Ville Prestige watch (casual).

Even with so much to ogle from her ensemble, I was the most smitten with her skirt and its subtle gold hardware, voluminous shape, and retro aesthetic. With the rest of the pieces, it manages to be both classic and modern, especially since similar styles have been regulars on the runways in recent seasons, specifically by brands like Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Dior. Slips, minis, and floor-sweeping maxis, beware. A-line midis are coming for you.

Scroll down to see Kidman's look from every angle and shop the skirt trend that's set to dominate for the remainder of 2024 (and beyond).

Nicole Kidman wearing a white Valentino top and A-line skirt at an Omega event in Paris

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

Nicole Kidman wearing a white Valentino top and A-line skirt with her daughter Sunday at an Omega event in Paris

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

Nicole Kidman wearing a white Valentino top and A-line skirt at an Omega event in Paris

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

Shop Nicole Kidman's Skirt Look:

Top in Light Double Splittable Gabardine
Valentino
Top in Light Double Splittable Gabardine

Light Double Splittable Gabardine Midi Skirt
Valentino
Light Double Splittable Gabardine Midi Skirt

Flor Rose-Heel Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Flor Rose-Heel Slingback Pumps

Rose Gold DE VILLE PRESTIGE Omega watch with a burgundy face and diamond bezel.
Omega
34mm De Ville Prestige

More A-Line Skirts to Shop:

Pleated Satin Skirt
H&M
Pleated Satin Skirt

I can't believe that this satin A-line midi skirt is still in stock.

Delilah Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Delilah Denim Midi Skirt

Now this is how you make a denim skirt elegant.

Linen-Blend A-Line Skirt
ME+EM
Linen-Blend A-Line Skirt

This colour makes the skirt look even more elevated.

Hutch, Drop-Waist Midi Skirt
Hutch
Drop-Waist Midi Skirt

Hello, gorgeous.

Maia Skirt
Reformation
Maia Skirt

I was never really a floral-print person, but this skirt is changing my mind.

Emilia Full Skirt
Free People
Emilia Full Skirt

A great way to add colour into your wardrobe. q

Pleated Satin Skirt
H&M
Pleated Satin Skirt

For a touch of edge.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

