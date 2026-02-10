From Coach to Chanel: A Breakdown of Every Andy Sachs Outfit in The Devil Wears Prada 2
She might've parted ways with her beloved Chanel boots, but there's still plenty of fashion escapism to look forward to in the sequel. Here, one fashion writer takes a very important look into Andy Sachs’ updated wardrobe in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Ask anyone who works in fashion publishing, and they’ll most likely tell you that their career aspirations began after seeing the glamorous women working in magazines in early 2000s chick flicks. Now, with the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 1, it feels like a full circle to be reporting on the wardrobe of the characters that played a pivotal role in where I am today.
Though I’d never be so brazen as to throw my work phone in the Fontaines de la Concorde whilst on a business trip during Haute Couture week, the trials and tribulations of the film’s protagonist, Andy Sachs, taught me a lot about the underbelly of luxury journalism. The biggest lessons? Never navel-gaze during a run-through, dare you trigger a scathing monologue about the importance of cerulean blue, and if the title’s creative director offers to transform your look by loaning you designer call-ins, under no circumstances should you turn that down.
Indeed, the original’s makeover scene is one of the most memorable moments throughout the entire run time, and despite Andy ultimately walking away from her role as Miranda Priestly's assistant in search of something more aligned with her values, it's clear the wisdom she gleaned during her time there certainly isn’t lost in the sequel. And, with Anne Hathaway returning for the sequel, it’s apparent that the Academy Award winner leveraged her own status as a fashion darling to help dress the formerly hapless second PA.
In lieu of Chanel thigh-high boots and John Galliano gowns, Andy Sachs has a more corporate bohème slant to the way she dresses, presumably gained after trading Calvin Klein skirts for a tenure at a local New York newspaper. There’s plenty of modern tailoring in store—the woman loves a pinstripe!—though the proportions are looser and teamed with eclectic finishes like a vintage Coach briefcase. There’s also a sequin Rabanne dress and new season Phoebe Philo woven throughout, proving that you can take the girl out from Runway, but you can’t take Runway out of the girl.
Gird your loins, and uncover the (already) iconic Andy Sachs outfits from The Devil Wears Prada 2 ahead.
Andy Sachs's Chicest Outfits in The Devil Wears Prada 2
1. Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Suit
Style Notes: If you thought the fashion in The Devil Wears Prada 2 would simply exist for entertainment value, you'd sadly be mistaken. Costume designer and protégé of Patricia Field, Molly Rogers, has clearly taken cues from her mentor by imbuing Andy's outfits with a sense of historical value by dressing her in this vintage Jean Paul Gaultier waistcoat and trousers from the 1990s. The fabric itself is also an homage to the early 20th Century Wall Street types who made pinstripes synonymous with power dressing, indicating that she's by no means a simple lackey anymore and someone who will play a pivotal part in enshrining Runway's longevity.
A staple that can take you from the boardroom to the bar.
KHAITE
Clive Leather Boots
The tapered toe and curved heel makes this cowboy-inspired shape pertinent for city dwellers.
2. Ralph Lauren Jacket + Valentino Bag
Style Notes: In an homage to her concluding look from the first film, Anne Hathaway was spotted wearing a brown suede blazer from Ralph Lauren, light wash Levi's jeans and Valentino's studded Nellcôte bag. She topped it off with python-print boots from Zadig & Voltaire and layers of silk scarfs, making the ensemble reminiscent of something that paraded down Michael Ryder's debut collection as creative director for Celine. A runway-approved look that's two decades in the making...
Shop the Look:
ZARA
100% Leather Suede Jacket
One of my chicest colleagues just wore this style into the office the other day, and it's safe to say I'm simply besotted.
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Garavani Nellcôte Small Shoulder Bag in Suede With Fringes
Beloved by Alexa Chung, Devon Lee Carlson and now, Andy Sachs.
3. Phoebe Philo T-Shirt + Prada Heels
Style Notes: Given the fact that Andy started her career in fashion not even knowing who legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier was, let alone how to spell his name, it's came as such a surprise to dressed in a covetable piece from Phoebe Philo's first collection for her eponymous lapel. Pairing the high-low t-shirt with a pair of The Hamptons white trousers and sculptural Prada heels feels completely ananthama to her essence, but boy does it look good. She might have the job a million girls would kill for, and now the wardrobe to match.
Shop the Look:
Phoebe Philo
T-Shirt Train Top
Surprisingly, this Phoebe Philo piece is still in stock!
NILI LOTAN
Tribeca High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Trust me when I say that white jeans are a year-round staple.
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
These Prada heels are the latest object of my desire.
4. Khaite Dress + Coach Bag
Style Notes: Given The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set and shot in Manhattan, it's only fitting that Andy's outfits honour the emerging and established designers who call the city home. Whilst filming what's speculated to be a funeral scene around Central Park, she was seen wearing a sheer maxi dress from Downtown-based luxury label Khaite. The Wes dress features pintucking through the bodice and is made of sheer organza, which certainly wouldn't warrant any pursed lips.
Shop the Look:
KHAITE
Colette Asymmetric Pleated Silk-Organza Gown
Sheer dresses are the most sophisticated way of embracing the naked dress trend.
The Frankie Shop
Jane Coat
Tuxedo coats are such an underrated staple of any well-edited wardrobe.
Coach
Empire Carryall Bag 34
Bowling bags are one of the most underrated silhouettes you could invest in.
5. Gabriela Hearst Dress + Fendi Bag
Style Notes: Could this outfit be Andy's most controversial yet? (Aside from the sweater fished out of a clearance bin from some tragic casual corner, as Meryl Streep so aptly observes in her iconic monologue, of course.) Appearing to have stepped of