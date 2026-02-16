Victoria Beckham Just Traded in Her Signature Eyeliner Look for This Unexpected Colour

We're used to seeing VB wearing her signature smoky eye in brown tones (her favourite shades are Cocoa, a rich matte brown, and Cinnamon, a shimmering bronze shade). However, in a recent Instagram video, she forwent the brown tones in favour of purple hues in her eye makeup tutorial.
She showed her step-by-step using her new Eye Wardrobe eyeshadow palette colourway in Orchid (£72), which features purple tones from lilac through to aubergine that she applied to her eyes to create a smouldering purple smoky eye. "I have been desiring these kinds of purply, mauvy tones for quite some time. I find they're really, really flattering, work on all different eye colours, and I'm ready to update my smoky eye, and give it a fresh, a fresh look for 2026," says Beckham in the video.
Then, to finish off the look, she pulled out her Satin Kajal Liner in Fig (£33), a rich, matte purple, to define her eyes. "Now, the last thing I'm going to do before I apply Vast Lash (£33) is I'm going to take my Fig Satin Kajal Liner, and I'm going to use it on the inside, along the waterline," she says in the video. "Sometimes, I also go on the inside of the upper part of the eye as well. If I'm going out at night and I want a super intense eye, this is a great colour," she adds.
As a fellow brown-eyed person who also gravitates towards brown eyeliners and eyeshadows, I was intrigued, and so I took this as a sign to try the Fig Satin Kajal Liner for myself. And I have to say, I'm glad I did. I'm a colour-phobe when it comes to my eye makeup, so trying a purple eyeliner certainly put me out of my comfort zone. But I was actually really enamoured by the purple hue. It complements my brown eyes, making them look more golden, and is actually pretty wearable thanks to the matte finish. Thank you, VB, for getting me out of my makeup rut.
