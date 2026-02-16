Victoria Beckham Just Traded in Her Signature Eyeliner Look for This Unexpected Colour

We're used to seeing Victoria Beckham with her classic brown smokey eye; however, she recently traded it in for this unusual Satin Kajal Liner shade.

Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News
A collage with a photo of Victoria Beckham wearing a purple dress, and a photo of Eleanor wearing eyeliner along with a photo of three eyeliner pencils
(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)
Jump to category:

Ask any beauty editor about their favourite beauty products, and nine times out of 10, you can be sure that the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liners will be mentioned. Our team has tried a lot of eyeliners, but nothing tops Victoria Beckham Beauty's. In fact, VB herself is no stranger to gracing our feeds with a step-by-step tutorial for how she achieves her signature smoky eye (she's a big fan of her Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa, FYI), but in a recent Instagram video, she actually traded in her usual brown eyeliner for something very unexpected.

Victoria Beckham wearing her Satin Kajal Liner in shade Fig

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Fig

We're used to seeing VB wearing her signature smoky eye in brown tones (her favourite shades are Cocoa, a rich matte brown, and Cinnamon, a shimmering bronze shade). However, in a recent Instagram video, she forwent the brown tones in favour of purple hues in her eye makeup tutorial.

She showed her step-by-step using her new Eye Wardrobe eyeshadow palette colourway in Orchid (£72), which features purple tones from lilac through to aubergine that she applied to her eyes to create a smouldering purple smoky eye. "I have been desiring these kinds of purply, mauvy tones for quite some time. I find they're really, really flattering, work on all different eye colours, and I'm ready to update my smoky eye, and give it a fresh, a fresh look for 2026," says Beckham in the video.

Then, to finish off the look, she pulled out her Satin Kajal Liner in Fig (£33), a rich, matte purple, to define her eyes. "Now, the last thing I'm going to do before I apply Vast Lash (£33) is I'm going to take my Fig Satin Kajal Liner, and I'm going to use it on the inside, along the waterline," she says in the video. "Sometimes, I also go on the inside of the upper part of the eye as well. If I'm going out at night and I want a super intense eye, this is a great colour," she adds.

A selfie of Eleanor wearing the satin kajal eyeliner in fig

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden)

As a fellow brown-eyed person who also gravitates towards brown eyeliners and eyeshadows, I was intrigued, and so I took this as a sign to try the Fig Satin Kajal Liner for myself. And I have to say, I'm glad I did. I'm a colour-phobe when it comes to my eye makeup, so trying a purple eyeliner certainly put me out of my comfort zone. But I was actually really enamoured by the purple hue. It complements my brown eyes, making them look more golden, and is actually pretty wearable thanks to the matte finish. Thank you, VB, for getting me out of my makeup rut.

Shop Now:

Shop More Satin Kajal Liners:

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.