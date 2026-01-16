If you follow denim trends, you've probably noticed that we're in a time in which everything old is new again. Skinny jeans, cigarette jeans, and flare jeans are just a few of the styles that are in a current renaissance. Speaking of the latter, flare jeans happen to be a favourite style of Bella Hadid's, who loves a good Western-inspired denim trend. But if you're intimidated by a full-on flare, I have good news: Subtler, easier-to-wear bootcut jeans are also a trend right now, and Hadid herself just endorsed the style.
If you're keen on adding bootcut jeans back into your wardrobe, Hadid provided an excellent example of how to style them while spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week. And if it's specifically shoe-pairing inspiration you're seeking, she nailed it. With her black bootcut jeans, Hadid wore a cognac brown leather jacket and a black turtleneck. On her feet were the classic shoes that are a no-fail option with bootcut jeans: pointed-toe boots. If you want to get even more specific, I suggest pointed-toe block-heel ankle boots, just like Hadid's. (Classic jeans call for a classic shoe if you want your outfits to look elegant.) The way the boots peek out beneath the hem of the jeans is just perfection.
With that, keep scrolling to see Hadid's chic outfit and shop bootcut jeans and pointed-toe block-heel ankle boots to wear with them.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.