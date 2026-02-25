I Found The Exact Levi's Jeans Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Wore In the '90s—Somehow, They're Still In Stock

CBK's go-to Levi’s bootcut jeans defined her minimalist ’90s style, and the timeless silhouette feels just as relevant now.

If you’ve spent the past few weeks inhaling all things Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, you’re certainly not alone. The ’90s publicist and perennial style reference has quietly reclaimed her place on fashion feeds, sparked by the TV show centred around her relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr. in Love Story. Suddenly, my algorithm is filled with slip dresses, razor-sharp coats and grainy paparazzi images that all point to the same conclusion: CBK’s wardrobe feels more relevant than ever. Built not on statement pieces or passing trends but on simplicity, her style revolved around minimal, timeless essentials—impeccable outerwear, simple shirting and one very specific pair of jeans.

Frequently photographed in Levi’s bootcut jeans— particularly the 517s, a style originally designed for men—Bessette Kennedy made the silhouette entirely her own, turning practical denim into something undeniably refined. Still in stock and now reworked in women’s cuts, the bootcut delivers the same clean lines CBK made iconic, no vintage hunting required. The cut is deceptively simple: slim through the hips with a subtle flare that skims over shoes, creating a long, uninterrupted line. Styled with tucked-in white shirts, fine knits and sweeping wool coats, sharp loafers and leather boots, the jeans anchored her outfits, adding polish to looks that might otherwise have felt too pared back.

After years dominated by exaggerated proportions and overtly nostalgic denim trends, the bootcut reads polished, balanced and quietly confident; the kind of jean that slips seamlessly between tailoring, heels and ballet flats. Its return feels less like a revival and more like a reminder that the strongest wardrobes are often built on the simplest foundations. Keep scrolling to shop CBK's exact Levi's jeans.

