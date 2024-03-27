I'm Convinced That This H&M Skirt Will Be My Most Worn Staple This Spring

I have a spidey sense for to-be viral fashion items, probably because I've watched thousands skyrocket to fame in my years as a fashion editor and studied their shared qualities at length. So when that oh-so-familiar tingling sensation arose during my latest scroll through H&M's new-arrivals page this morning, I didn't wait for confirmation before immediately getting to work and sharing the news of my find. I'm convinced that I've found a diamond in the rough, and since viral fame is often followed by a big red "sold out" sign, I knew I only had a short window of time before said discovery went from shoppable to gone forever.

The piece I'm talking about is a just-dropped white, slightly sheer midi skirt that costs £45 and is already well on its way to selling out. The skirt, which is part of a larger spring/summer 2024 drop, features irregular pintucks all around the waist and a cotton lining that gives it the look of a sheer skirt without being revealing. In turn, it's pretty much the perfect spring-and-summer skirt, whether you pair it with sneakers, ballet flats, or sandals, and a tank top, T-shirt, or equally billowy blouse. There's really no end to the styling possibilities with this one, and with such a competitive price, it is sure to sell out quickly. Scroll down to shop the skirt before it's too late. And while you're at it, check out the new spring pieces that accompanied its arrival at H&M.

H&M Pin-Tuck Skirt £45 SHOP NOW Light, airy and ideal for the spring season.

Shop more popular new H&M items:

H&M Broderie Anglaise Satin Shirt £38 SHOP NOW You'll have to keep scrolling to shop the matching skirt—and yes, it'll be worth it.

H&M Voluminous Blouse £45 SHOP NOW This blouse looks so expensive.

H&M Coated Skirt £19 SHOP NOW If you want to be the best dressed person in the room, you should buy this skirt.

H&M Long Hoop Earrings £19 SHOP NOW Oh, these are very good.

H&M Shiny Twill Mini Shorts £28 SHOP NOW I'm definitely ordering these.

H&M Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress £28 SHOP NOW The perfect LBD—found.

H&M Linen-Blend Belted Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Summer is coming, and if you're heading on holiday, these trousers should definitely be in your suitcase.

H&M Linen-Blend Suit Waistcoat £43 SHOP NOW Oh, and this matching vest should come along as well.

H&M Broderie Anglaise Satin Skirt £45 SHOP NOW I told you it was worth scrolling for.

H&M Pin-Tuck Ramie Dress £45 SHOP NOW This dress could be either a stellar pool cover-up or a billowy daytime dress.

H&M Linen-Blend Belted Shorts £38 SHOP NOW If you're not a short-shorts person, try this longer style instead.

H&M Denim Jacket £45 SHOP NOW This denim jacket is so good.

H&M Open-Back Rib-Knit Dress £75 SHOP NOW This sheer dress is going to be in every dreamy holiday photo on Pinterest this summer. Just wait.

H&M Petal-Pendant Earrings £12 SHOP NOW These earrings will make every outfit they're worn with better.

H&M Linen-Blend Blazer £65 SHOP NOW Pack away your heavy, wool blazers and give a lighter-weight option like this linen one a try.

H&M Oversized Grandad Shirt £38 SHOP NOW The cut of this shirt feels so fresh and cool compared to other poplin options I've seen.

H&M Linen-Blend Trench Coat £85 SHOP NOW Everyone could use a good trench in their wardrobe.