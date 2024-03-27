I'm Convinced That This H&M Skirt Will Be My Most Worn Staple This Spring

By Eliza Huber
published

@nlmarilyn wearing a navy sweater with a blazer and a white poplin skirt.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

I have a spidey sense for to-be viral fashion items, probably because I've watched thousands skyrocket to fame in my years as a fashion editor and studied their shared qualities at length. So when that oh-so-familiar tingling sensation arose during my latest scroll through H&M's new-arrivals page this morning, I didn't wait for confirmation before immediately getting to work and sharing the news of my find. I'm convinced that I've found a diamond in the rough, and since viral fame is often followed by a big red "sold out" sign, I knew I only had a short window of time before said discovery went from shoppable to gone forever.

The piece I'm talking about is a just-dropped white, slightly sheer midi skirt that costs £45 and is already well on its way to selling out. The skirt, which is part of a larger spring/summer 2024 drop, features irregular pintucks all around the waist and a cotton lining that gives it the look of a sheer skirt without being revealing. In turn, it's pretty much the perfect spring-and-summer skirt, whether you pair it with sneakers, ballet flats, or sandals, and a tank top, T-shirt, or equally billowy blouse. There's really no end to the styling possibilities with this one, and with such a competitive price, it is sure to sell out quickly. Scroll down to shop the skirt before it's too late. And while you're at it, check out the new spring pieces that accompanied its arrival at H&M.

Pin-Tuck Skirt
H&M
Pin-Tuck Skirt

Light, airy and ideal for the spring season.

Broderie Anglaise Satin Shirt
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Satin Shirt

You'll have to keep scrolling to shop the matching skirt—and yes, it'll be worth it.

Voluminous Blouse
H&M
Voluminous Blouse

This blouse looks so expensive.

Coated Skirt
H&M
Coated Skirt

If you want to be the best dressed person in the room, you should buy this skirt.

Long Hoop Earrings
H&M
Long Hoop Earrings

Oh, these are very good.

Shiny Twill Mini Shorts
H&M
Shiny Twill Mini Shorts

I'm definitely ordering these.

Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress

The perfect LBD—found.

Linen-Blend Belted Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Belted Trousers

Summer is coming, and if you're heading on holiday, these trousers should definitely be in your suitcase.

Linen-Blend Suit Waistcoat
H&M
Linen-Blend Suit Waistcoat

Oh, and this matching vest should come along as well.

Broderie Anglaise Satin Skirt
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Satin Skirt

I told you it was worth scrolling for.

Pin-Tuck Ramie Dress
H&M
Pin-Tuck Ramie Dress

This dress could be either a stellar pool cover-up or a billowy daytime dress.

Linen-Blend Belted Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Belted Shorts

If you're not a short-shorts person, try this longer style instead.

Denim Jacket
H&M
Denim Jacket

This denim jacket is so good.

Open-Back Rib-Knit Dress
H&M
Open-Back Rib-Knit Dress

This sheer dress is going to be in every dreamy holiday photo on Pinterest this summer. Just wait.

Petal-Pendant Earrings
H&M
Petal-Pendant Earrings

These earrings will make every outfit they're worn with better.

Linen-Blend Blazer
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer

Pack away your heavy, wool blazers and give a lighter-weight option like this linen one a try.

Oversized Grandad Shirt
H&M
Oversized Grandad Shirt

The cut of this shirt feels so fresh and cool compared to other poplin options I've seen.

Linen-Blend Trench Coat
H&M
Linen-Blend Trench Coat

Everyone could use a good trench in their wardrobe.

Small Shoulder Bag
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag

Your new shoulder bag—found.

Explore More:
H&M New Arrivals
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: