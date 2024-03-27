I'm Convinced That This H&M Skirt Will Be My Most Worn Staple This Spring
I have a spidey sense for to-be viral fashion items, probably because I've watched thousands skyrocket to fame in my years as a fashion editor and studied their shared qualities at length. So when that oh-so-familiar tingling sensation arose during my latest scroll through H&M's new-arrivals page this morning, I didn't wait for confirmation before immediately getting to work and sharing the news of my find. I'm convinced that I've found a diamond in the rough, and since viral fame is often followed by a big red "sold out" sign, I knew I only had a short window of time before said discovery went from shoppable to gone forever.
The piece I'm talking about is a just-dropped white, slightly sheer midi skirt that costs £45 and is already well on its way to selling out. The skirt, which is part of a larger spring/summer 2024 drop, features irregular pintucks all around the waist and a cotton lining that gives it the look of a sheer skirt without being revealing. In turn, it's pretty much the perfect spring-and-summer skirt, whether you pair it with sneakers, ballet flats, or sandals, and a tank top, T-shirt, or equally billowy blouse. There's really no end to the styling possibilities with this one, and with such a competitive price, it is sure to sell out quickly. Scroll down to shop the skirt before it's too late. And while you're at it, check out the new spring pieces that accompanied its arrival at H&M.
Shop more popular new H&M items:
You'll have to keep scrolling to shop the matching skirt—and yes, it'll be worth it.
Summer is coming, and if you're heading on holiday, these trousers should definitely be in your suitcase.
This dress could be either a stellar pool cover-up or a billowy daytime dress.
This sheer dress is going to be in every dreamy holiday photo on Pinterest this summer. Just wait.
Pack away your heavy, wool blazers and give a lighter-weight option like this linen one a try.
The cut of this shirt feels so fresh and cool compared to other poplin options I've seen.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
