Zara's Spring Collection Is the Best Yet—6 Styles Destined for My Forever Wardrobe
This week, the first signs of spring have finally arrived. Leaves are decorating trees, the first rays of sunshine have shone, and Zara's new-in section bears a striking resemblance to what my dream, new-season wardrobe looks like. At the beginning of each new season, we can rest assured that Zara is already primed and ready for the transition with an array of key styles to suit our new wardrobe needs. As a brand, it manages to always come in first with new season styles, and tick off both the classics our wardrobes depend upon, and fresh new styles that will rejuvenate our outfit builds for the foreseeable future. To save endless scrolling, I've curated a refined selection of the 6 shopping trends that Zara is nailing for spring 2024. Let's get into it.
For spring 2024, Zara has taken into account the hardest working styles for this time of year. For a put-together feel, look to timeless tailoring that can be styled up for work or dressed down for every day with a smart edge. The new season calls for light layering, and you'll be pleased to find a plethora of jackets, knits and jumpers to suit the milder temperatures, still with a sleek edge to keep them feeling relevant well beyond the season change. Quick as ever, Zara has reacted to the boho revolution that was spotted on the recent A/W 24 runways, and as we ease into languid warm days, the new collection has the styles to match. Think relaxed silhouettes, breezy shapes, and intricate embroidery with a more refined touch that keeps it relevant for the year.
With spring comes various reasons to dress up, from garden parties to the arrival of wedding season, calling for elegant dresses. Even an evening out offers a chance to throw on a pair of heels and a sleek black dress, and Zara is ready to tick off all our calendar events that call for a little dressing up. Finally, a category that the high-street hero is excelling in is handbags. This particular accessory can fall into hit or miss, but this season Zara is serving up only expensive-looking wonders. Special praise goes to the suede crossbody that adds an intriguing fabric contrast in a pared-back silhouette, as well as the thoughtfully crafted City Bag that has a particular eternal appeal. If your interest is so far piqued, scroll on to explore the six styles Zara is excelling at for spring.
1. TIMELESS TAILORING
No matter the season, a classic oxford shirt always finds its way into my outfit builds.
The bold black cuffs and side detail add an elevation to this classic shirt dress.
There's something about cream trousers that always feels put-together, especially in this tapered silhouette.
2. DENIM UPDATES
Pair with tailoring, dresses or take on a double denim look with this jean jacket.
Zara has breathed new life into the much-loved denim skirt with this intriguing green shade.
A ready made outfit, the denim dress simply requires accessories and you're ready to go.
The bold patch pockets and contrasting silver buttons add a particular appeal to this denim shirt.
3. SPRING LAYERS
Stripes are truly timeless, and a versatile cardigan will come in handy throughout the seasons.
This light yellow shade feels particularly relevant for spring days, and will make for a useful light layer.
I honestly did a double take when I saw this. From the deep blue shade to the boxy fit, this is well worth the investment.
4. MODERN BOHO
From the slot collar to the slight puff sleeves, Zara has perfected the boho edge with this top.
Waistcoats have been trending for a while, to add a boho edge wear open with a floaty shirt or dress underneath.
I'm particularly excited to float through summer in this relaxed denim dress.
I'm so drawn to the ease of this look. Wear with the matching skirt, or add in denim or tailoring.
5. ELEGANT DRESSES
Draped styles have established themselves as not only incredibly elegant, but distinctly flattering.
Yes, this is a jumpsuit. But the elegant asymmetric style and refined straight-leg silhouette meant I simply had to include it.
6. FOREVER BAGS
Take the undeniable polish of suede and add the utility of a crossbody and you get this chic bag.
Large totes are big news for 2024, and if you're after a bag that can carry it all and look good doing it, this is one for you.
A structured, elegant bag this is sure to live up to all your outfits from relaxed to dressy.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.
There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.
