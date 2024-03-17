Zara's Spring Collection Is the Best Yet—6 Styles Destined for My Forever Wardrobe

This week, the first signs of spring have finally arrived. Leaves are decorating trees, the first rays of sunshine have shone, and Zara's new-in section bears a striking resemblance to what my dream, new-season wardrobe looks like. At the beginning of each new season, we can rest assured that Zara is already primed and ready for the transition with an array of key styles to suit our new wardrobe needs. As a brand, it manages to always come in first with new season styles, and tick off both the classics our wardrobes depend upon, and fresh new styles that will rejuvenate our outfit builds for the foreseeable future. To save endless scrolling, I've curated a refined selection of the 6 shopping trends that Zara is nailing for spring 2024. Let's get into it.

For spring 2024, Zara has taken into account the hardest working styles for this time of year. For a put-together feel, look to timeless tailoring that can be styled up for work or dressed down for every day with a smart edge. The new season calls for light layering, and you'll be pleased to find a plethora of jackets, knits and jumpers to suit the milder temperatures, still with a sleek edge to keep them feeling relevant well beyond the season change. Quick as ever, Zara has reacted to the boho revolution that was spotted on the recent A/W 24 runways, and as we ease into languid warm days, the new collection has the styles to match. Think relaxed silhouettes, breezy shapes, and intricate embroidery with a more refined touch that keeps it relevant for the year.

With spring comes various reasons to dress up, from garden parties to the arrival of wedding season, calling for elegant dresses. Even an evening out offers a chance to throw on a pair of heels and a sleek black dress, and Zara is ready to tick off all our calendar events that call for a little dressing up. Finally, a category that the high-street hero is excelling in is handbags. This particular accessory can fall into hit or miss, but this season Zara is serving up only expensive-looking wonders. Special praise goes to the suede crossbody that adds an intriguing fabric contrast in a pared-back silhouette, as well as the thoughtfully crafted City Bag that has a particular eternal appeal. If your interest is so far piqued, scroll on to explore the six styles Zara is excelling at for spring.

1. TIMELESS TAILORING

Zara Masculine Darted Trousers £50 SHOP NOW The drape of this pair feels incredibly high end.

Zara Cotton Blend Oxford Shirt £26 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a classic oxford shirt always finds its way into my outfit builds.

Zara Basic Blazer £50 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe can benefit from a classic black blazer.

Zara Striped Midi Shirt Dress £50 SHOP NOW The bold black cuffs and side detail add an elevation to this classic shirt dress.

Zara Double Darted Carrot Fit Trousers £46 SHOP NOW There's something about cream trousers that always feels put-together, especially in this tapered silhouette.

Zara Denim Jacket £46 SHOP NOW Pair with tailoring, dresses or take on a double denim look with this jean jacket.

Zara Denim Midi Skirt With Front Slit £30 SHOP NOW Zara has breathed new life into the much-loved denim skirt with this intriguing green shade.

Zara Midi Denim Dress £50 SHOP NOW A ready made outfit, the denim dress simply requires accessories and you're ready to go.

Zara Denim Shirt £26 SHOP NOW The bold patch pockets and contrasting silver buttons add a particular appeal to this denim shirt.

Zara Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Don't overlook Zara's excellent jean selection this season.

3. SPRING LAYERS

Zara Short Textured Jacket £56 SHOP NOW Add a touch of Parisian elegance with a textured jacket.

Zara Striped Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW Stripes are truly timeless, and a versatile cardigan will come in handy throughout the seasons.

Zara Trench Coat With Belt £90 SHOP NOW The chicest way to take on spring showers.

Zara Knit Cotton Sweater £36 SHOP NOW This light yellow shade feels particularly relevant for spring days, and will make for a useful light layer.

Zara Soft Leather Jacket £229 SHOP NOW I honestly did a double take when I saw this. From the deep blue shade to the boxy fit, this is well worth the investment.

4. MODERN BOHO

Zara Top With Cutwork Embroidery £30 SHOP NOW From the slot collar to the slight puff sleeves, Zara has perfected the boho edge with this top.

Zara Denim Cropped Waistcoat £23 SHOP NOW Waistcoats have been trending for a while, to add a boho edge wear open with a floaty shirt or dress underneath.

Zara Flared Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW For the warmer days, look to airy and lightweight flared skirts.

Zara Zw Collection Denim Dress £80 SHOP NOW I'm particularly excited to float through summer in this relaxed denim dress.

Zara Gathered Cotton Shirt £60 SHOP NOW I'm so drawn to the ease of this look. Wear with the matching skirt, or add in denim or tailoring.

5. ELEGANT DRESSES

Zara Dress With Side Drape Detail £60 SHOP NOW Draped styles have established themselves as not only incredibly elegant, but distinctly flattering.

Zara Ribbed Knit Midi Dress £36 SHOP NOW The vibrant shape and refined knit of this dress won me over.

Zara Knotted Poplin Shirt Dress £60 SHOP NOW Made from 100% spun cotton.

Zara Asymmetric Crepe Jumpsuit £46 SHOP NOW Yes, this is a jumpsuit. But the elegant asymmetric style and refined straight-leg silhouette meant I simply had to include it.

Zara Zw Collection Draped Pencil Dress £80 SHOP NOW I'm making plans just to wear this refined dress.

6. FOREVER BAGS

Zara Suede Crossbody Bag £160 SHOP NOW Take the undeniable polish of suede and add the utility of a crossbody and you get this chic bag.

Zara Contrast Tote Bag £45 SHOP NOW Large totes are big news for 2024, and if you're after a bag that can carry it all and look good doing it, this is one for you.

Zara Leather City Bag £88 SHOP NOW A structured, elegant bag this is sure to live up to all your outfits from relaxed to dressy.

Zara Bowling Bag £30 SHOP NOW A playful colour and a distinct shape? Yes, please.