Zara's Spring Collection Is the Best Yet—6 Styles Destined for My Forever Wardrobe

By Florrie Alexander
published

This week, the first signs of spring have finally arrived. Leaves are decorating trees, the first rays of sunshine have shone, and Zara's new-in section bears a striking resemblance to what my dream, new-season wardrobe looks like. At the beginning of each new season, we can rest assured that Zara is already primed and ready for the transition with an array of key styles to suit our new wardrobe needs. As a brand, it manages to always come in first with new season styles, and tick off both the classics our wardrobes depend upon, and fresh new styles that will rejuvenate our outfit builds for the foreseeable future. To save endless scrolling, I've curated a refined selection of the 6 shopping trends that Zara is nailing for spring 2024. Let's get into it.

Zara Knit Jumper

(Image credit: Zara)

For spring 2024, Zara has taken into account the hardest working styles for this time of year. For a put-together feel, look to timeless tailoring that can be styled up for work or dressed down for every day with a smart edge. The new season calls for light layering, and you'll be pleased to find a plethora of jackets, knits and jumpers to suit the milder temperatures, still with a sleek edge to keep them feeling relevant well beyond the season change. Quick as ever, Zara has reacted to the boho revolution that was spotted on the recent A/W 24 runways, and as we ease into languid warm days, the new collection has the styles to match. Think relaxed silhouettes, breezy shapes, and intricate embroidery with a more refined touch that keeps it relevant for the year.

With spring comes various reasons to dress up, from garden parties to the arrival of wedding season, calling for elegant dresses. Even an evening out offers a chance to throw on a pair of heels and a sleek black dress, and Zara is ready to tick off all our calendar events that call for a little dressing up. Finally, a category that the high-street hero is excelling in is handbags. This particular accessory can fall into hit or miss, but this season Zara is serving up only expensive-looking wonders. Special praise goes to the suede crossbody that adds an intriguing fabric contrast in a pared-back silhouette, as well as the thoughtfully crafted City Bag that has a particular eternal appeal. If your interest is so far piqued, scroll on to explore the six styles Zara is excelling at for spring.

1. TIMELESS TAILORING

Zw Collection Masculine Darted Trousers
Zara
Masculine Darted Trousers

The drape of this pair feels incredibly high end.

Zara, Cotton Blend Oxford Shirt
Zara
Cotton Blend Oxford Shirt

No matter the season, a classic oxford shirt always finds its way into my outfit builds.

Basic Blazer
Zara
Basic Blazer

Every wardrobe can benefit from a classic black blazer.

Striped Shirt Dress
Zara
Striped Midi Shirt Dress

The bold black cuffs and side detail add an elevation to this classic shirt dress.

Double Darted Carrot Fit Trousers
Zara
Double Darted Carrot Fit Trousers

There's something about cream trousers that always feels put-together, especially in this tapered silhouette.

2. DENIM UPDATES

Z1975 Denim Jacket
Zara
Denim Jacket

Pair with tailoring, dresses or take on a double denim look with this jean jacket.

Denim Midi Skirt With Slit
Zara
Denim Midi Skirt With Front Slit

Zara has breathed new life into the much-loved denim skirt with this intriguing green shade.

Zara Midi Denim Dress
Zara
Midi Denim Dress

A ready made outfit, the denim dress simply requires accessories and you're ready to go.

Z1975 Denim Shirt
Zara
Denim Shirt

The bold patch pockets and contrasting silver buttons add a particular appeal to this denim shirt.

Zara Wide Jeans
Zara
Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans

Don't overlook Zara's excellent jean selection this season.

3. SPRING LAYERS

Short Textured Jacket
Zara
Short Textured Jacket

Add a touch of Parisian elegance with a textured jacket.

Striped Knit Cardigan
Zara
Striped Knit Cardigan

Stripes are truly timeless, and a versatile cardigan will come in handy throughout the seasons.

Trench Coat With Belt
Zara
Trench Coat With Belt

The chicest way to take on spring showers.

Zara Knit Sweate
Zara
Knit Cotton Sweater

This light yellow shade feels particularly relevant for spring days, and will make for a useful light layer.

Soft Leather Jacket
Zara
Soft Leather Jacket

I honestly did a double take when I saw this. From the deep blue shade to the boxy fit, this is well worth the investment.

4. MODERN BOHO

Top With Cutwork Embroidery
Zara
Top With Cutwork Embroidery

From the slot collar to the slight puff sleeves, Zara has perfected the boho edge with this top.

Z1975 Denim Cropped Waistcoat
Zara
Denim Cropped Waistcoat

Waistcoats have been trending for a while, to add a boho edge wear open with a floaty shirt or dress underneath.

Flared Midi Skirt
Zara
Flared Midi Skirt

For the warmer days, look to airy and lightweight flared skirts.

Zw Collection Denim Dress
Zara
Zw Collection Denim Dress

I'm particularly excited to float through summer in this relaxed denim dress.

Flared Midi Skirt
Zara
Gathered Cotton Shirt

I'm so drawn to the ease of this look. Wear with the matching skirt, or add in denim or tailoring.

5. ELEGANT DRESSES

Dress With Side Draping
Zara
Dress With Side Drape Detail

Draped styles have established themselves as not only incredibly elegant, but distinctly flattering.

Ribbed Midi Knit Dress
Zara
Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

The vibrant shape and refined knit of this dress won me over.

White Shirt Dress
Zara
Knotted Poplin Shirt Dress

Made from 100% spun cotton.

Asymmetric Crepe Jumpsuit
Zara
Asymmetric Crepe Jumpsuit

Yes, this is a jumpsuit. But the elegant asymmetric style and refined straight-leg silhouette meant I simply had to include it.

Zw Collection Draped Pencil Dress
Zara
Zw Collection Draped Pencil Dress

I'm making plans just to wear this refined dress.

6. FOREVER BAGS

Crossbody Bag
Zara
Suede Crossbody Bag

Take the undeniable polish of suede and add the utility of a crossbody and you get this chic bag.

Contrast Tote Bag
Zara
Contrast Tote Bag

Large totes are big news for 2024, and if you're after a bag that can carry it all and look good doing it, this is one for you.

Leather City Bag
Zara
Leather City Bag

A structured, elegant bag this is sure to live up to all your outfits from relaxed to dressy.

Bowling Bag
Zara
Bowling Bag

A playful colour and a distinct shape? Yes, please.

Asymmetric Crossbody Bag
Zara
Asymmetric Crossbody Bag

You'd never guess that this timeless bag was from the high street.

Explore More:
Zara
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.


There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸