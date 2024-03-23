I Combed Through 1000s of Spring Arrivals at H&M: These 25 Were the Chicest
In celebration of the new season’s arrival, I’ve already begun my spring clean of the year. Naturally, I started with my wardrobe, and whilst de-bobbling jumpers and packing away my thermal pieces, I noticed gaps where clever capsule styles should be. Alongside, after a long winter of relying on the same basics, I’m ready to reinvigorate getting ready with a bit of newness. On my shopping list are a few investment styles, but I’ve always been a fan of the Great British high street, and this season I’m looking for a few affordable finds that will cement my wardrobe as the hard-working, stylish and reliable selection I know it can be. Naturally, I turned to a trusted favourite, H&M.
As spring begins to show the first signs of life, H&M has already rolled in the new season styles to match. True to form, the high street hero has combined fresh spring styles with timeless classics, both of which are sure to serve our wardrobes throughout the spring months and well beyond. To save endless scrolling, I've honed in on the 5 styles that make for the most worthy additions to our wardrobes, starting with smart buys. Think tailoring, classic shirts and wide-leg trousers that will move seamlessly from easy day time fits to elegant evening ensembles. For me, spring is always synonymous with denim, as the fabric comes into its own in all shapes and styles from reliable jeans to light denim shirt layers and of course a sprinkling of denim skirts, which have become a modern staple.
When thinking of spring there's a few staples that we always turn to, from the humble trench coat to versatile knits that guide us through spring showers and cooler evenings, as well as tank tops and T-shirts for those warmer moments. As we pack away our heaviest layers, now is the time to embrace dresses in all their glory, and H&M has ensured that these styles will continue to serve their purpose for years to come, with an emphasis on classic design with a modern twist. Last, but far from least, no outfit is complete without the finishing touches, and H&M's footwear selection is seriously strong right now. From sun-ready sandals to smart loafers, there's a shoe for all occasions in this elevated edit.
Keep scrolling to explore H&M's spring 2024 collection.
1. Smart Buys
Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this refined looking crêpe skirt.
2. Forever Denim
As someone who has these jeans, trust me when I say the cut is seriously good.
We can all appreciate the cool factor of a denim skirt, especially in this a-line shape.
3. Spring Staples
Linen's are returning to our everyday outfit rotations, and these pull-on trousers are comfort and style in one.
4. Timeless Dresses
Jersey top and flowing skirt dresses are set to return in a big way this spring and summer.
From the draped neckline to the soft shoulder ties, this etherial dress will tick off spring drinks and elegant occasions alike.
H&M is showing off here, with the gathered body and asymmetric design.
5. Spring-Ready Accessories
Loafers have proven themselves to be a worthwhile purchase thanks to their timeless nature.
From drinks dates to wedding season, these are the understated heels I've been searching for.
