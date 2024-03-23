I Combed Through 1000s of Spring Arrivals at H&M: These 25 Were the Chicest

By Florrie Alexander
last updated

In celebration of the new season’s arrival, I’ve already begun my spring clean of the year. Naturally, I started with my wardrobe, and whilst de-bobbling jumpers and packing away my thermal pieces, I noticed gaps where clever capsule styles should be. Alongside, after a long winter of relying on the same basics, I’m ready to reinvigorate getting ready with a bit of newness. On my shopping list are a few investment styles, but I’ve always been a fan of the Great British high street, and this season I’m looking for a few affordable finds that will cement my wardrobe as the hard-working, stylish and reliable selection I know it can be. Naturally, I turned to a trusted favourite, H&M.

H&M Smocked Dress

(Image credit: H&M)

As spring begins to show the first signs of life, H&M has already rolled in the new season styles to match. True to form, the high street hero has combined fresh spring styles with timeless classics, both of which are sure to serve our wardrobes throughout the spring months and well beyond. To save endless scrolling, I've honed in on the 5 styles that make for the most worthy additions to our wardrobes, starting with smart buys. Think tailoring, classic shirts and wide-leg trousers that will move seamlessly from easy day time fits to elegant evening ensembles. For me, spring is always synonymous with denim, as the fabric comes into its own in all shapes and styles from reliable jeans to light denim shirt layers and of course a sprinkling of denim skirts, which have become a modern staple.

When thinking of spring there's a few staples that we always turn to, from the humble trench coat to versatile knits that guide us through spring showers and cooler evenings, as well as tank tops and T-shirts for those warmer moments. As we pack away our heaviest layers, now is the time to embrace dresses in all their glory, and H&M has ensured that these styles will continue to serve their purpose for years to come, with an emphasis on classic design with a modern twist. Last, but far from least, no outfit is complete without the finishing touches, and H&M's footwear selection is seriously strong right now. From sun-ready sandals to smart loafers, there's a shoe for all occasions in this elevated edit.

Keep scrolling to explore H&M's spring 2024 collection.

1. Smart Buys

H&M, Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

Wide-leg tailored trousers are part of every fashion person's wardrobe.

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

No matter the season, a classic striped shirt will always be useful.

Viscose Crêpe Skirt
H&M
Viscose Crêpe Skirt

Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this refined looking crêpe skirt.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

Lighter shades come into their own during the warmer months.

Oversized Blazer
H&M
Oversized Blazer

So many great outfits feature an oversized black blazer.

2. Forever Denim

Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans

As someone who has these jeans, trust me when I say the cut is seriously good.

A-Line Denim Skirt
H&M
A-Line Denim Skirt

We can all appreciate the cool factor of a denim skirt, especially in this a-line shape.

H&M, Wide High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Wide High Ankle Jeans

Wide leg styles are trending for 2024.

Oversized Denim Shirt
H&M
Oversized Denim Shirt

Pair with tailored trousers, or go bold with a full denim look.

Denim Skirt
H&M
Denim Skirt

The raw hem and washed effect add an ease to this slit-front denim skirt.

3. Spring Staples

H&M, Trench Coat
H&M
Trench Coat

A trench coat is a true spring hero, and this one looks seriously expensive.

Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Oversized Cotton T-Shirt

There's no denying the eternal appeal of classic stripes.

H&M, Short Textured-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Short Textured-Knit Cardigan

This also comes in classic black and an intriguing khaki shade.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers

Linen's are returning to our everyday outfit rotations, and these pull-on trousers are comfort and style in one.

Rib-Knit Vest Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Vest Top

A simple tank top is a reliable layer throughout the year.

4. Timeless Dresses

Flared-Skirt Dress
H&M
Flared-Skirt Dress

Jersey top and flowing skirt dresses are set to return in a big way this spring and summer.

Smock-Detail Dress
H&M
Smock-Detail Dress

The smock details are such a nice touch.

Tie-Strap Dress
H&M
Tie-Strap Dress

From the draped neckline to the soft shoulder ties, this etherial dress will tick off spring drinks and elegant occasions alike.

Gathered One-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Gathered One-Shoulder Dress

H&M is showing off here, with the gathered body and asymmetric design.

Rib-Knit Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Dress

A simple knit dress is my answer on days when I don't know what to wear.

5. Spring-Ready Accessories

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

Almost everyone I know is adding ballet flats to their shoe rotations.

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

Lucky for us, this pair has just been restocked.

H&M, Chunky Loafers
H&M
Chunky Loafers

Loafers have proven themselves to be a worthwhile purchase thanks to their timeless nature.

Block-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Block-Heeled Sandals

From drinks dates to wedding season, these are the understated heels I've been searching for.

Trainers
H&M
Trainers

If understated, anti-trend trainers are what you're after, look no further.

Explore More:
H&M
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.


There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸