I Combed Through 1000s of Spring Arrivals at H&M: These 25 Were the Chicest

In celebration of the new season’s arrival, I’ve already begun my spring clean of the year. Naturally, I started with my wardrobe, and whilst de-bobbling jumpers and packing away my thermal pieces, I noticed gaps where clever capsule styles should be. Alongside, after a long winter of relying on the same basics, I’m ready to reinvigorate getting ready with a bit of newness. On my shopping list are a few investment styles, but I’ve always been a fan of the Great British high street, and this season I’m looking for a few affordable finds that will cement my wardrobe as the hard-working, stylish and reliable selection I know it can be. Naturally, I turned to a trusted favourite, H&M.

(Image credit: H&M)

As spring begins to show the first signs of life, H&M has already rolled in the new season styles to match. True to form, the high street hero has combined fresh spring styles with timeless classics, both of which are sure to serve our wardrobes throughout the spring months and well beyond. To save endless scrolling, I've honed in on the 5 styles that make for the most worthy additions to our wardrobes, starting with smart buys. Think tailoring, classic shirts and wide-leg trousers that will move seamlessly from easy day time fits to elegant evening ensembles. For me, spring is always synonymous with denim, as the fabric comes into its own in all shapes and styles from reliable jeans to light denim shirt layers and of course a sprinkling of denim skirts, which have become a modern staple.

When thinking of spring there's a few staples that we always turn to, from the humble trench coat to versatile knits that guide us through spring showers and cooler evenings, as well as tank tops and T-shirts for those warmer moments. As we pack away our heaviest layers, now is the time to embrace dresses in all their glory, and H&M has ensured that these styles will continue to serve their purpose for years to come, with an emphasis on classic design with a modern twist. Last, but far from least, no outfit is complete without the finishing touches, and H&M's footwear selection is seriously strong right now. From sun-ready sandals to smart loafers, there's a shoe for all occasions in this elevated edit.

Keep scrolling to explore H&M's spring 2024 collection.

1. Smart Buys

H&M Wide Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Wide-leg tailored trousers are part of every fashion person's wardrobe.

H&M Oversized Poplin Shirt £19 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a classic striped shirt will always be useful.

H&M Viscose Crêpe Skirt £19 SHOP NOW Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this refined looking crêpe skirt.

H&M Wide Trousers £33 SHOP NOW Lighter shades come into their own during the warmer months.

H&M Oversized Blazer £43 SHOP NOW So many great outfits feature an oversized black blazer.

2. Forever Denim

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans £25 SHOP NOW As someone who has these jeans, trust me when I say the cut is seriously good.

H&M A-Line Denim Skirt £65 SHOP NOW We can all appreciate the cool factor of a denim skirt, especially in this a-line shape.

H&M Wide High Ankle Jeans £20 SHOP NOW Wide leg styles are trending for 2024.

H&M Oversized Denim Shirt £20 SHOP NOW Pair with tailored trousers, or go bold with a full denim look.

H&M Denim Skirt £28 SHOP NOW The raw hem and washed effect add an ease to this slit-front denim skirt.

3. Spring Staples

H&M Trench Coat £75 SHOP NOW A trench coat is a true spring hero, and this one looks seriously expensive.

H&M Oversized Cotton T-Shirt £28 SHOP NOW There's no denying the eternal appeal of classic stripes.

H&M Short Textured-Knit Cardigan £28 SHOP NOW This also comes in classic black and an intriguing khaki shade.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW Linen's are returning to our everyday outfit rotations, and these pull-on trousers are comfort and style in one.

H&M Rib-Knit Vest Top £10 SHOP NOW A simple tank top is a reliable layer throughout the year.

4. Timeless Dresses

H&M Flared-Skirt Dress £28 SHOP NOW Jersey top and flowing skirt dresses are set to return in a big way this spring and summer.

H&M Smock-Detail Dress £38 SHOP NOW The smock details are such a nice touch.

H&M Tie-Strap Dress £38 SHOP NOW From the draped neckline to the soft shoulder ties, this etherial dress will tick off spring drinks and elegant occasions alike.

H&M Gathered One-Shoulder Dress £38 SHOP NOW H&M is showing off here, with the gathered body and asymmetric design.

H&M Rib-Knit Dress £35 SHOP NOW A simple knit dress is my answer on days when I don't know what to wear.

5. Spring-Ready Accessories

H&M Ballet Pumps £19 SHOP NOW Almost everyone I know is adding ballet flats to their shoe rotations.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £19 SHOP NOW Lucky for us, this pair has just been restocked.

H&M Chunky Loafers £30 SHOP NOW Loafers have proven themselves to be a worthwhile purchase thanks to their timeless nature.

H&M Block-Heeled Sandals £20 SHOP NOW From drinks dates to wedding season, these are the understated heels I've been searching for.