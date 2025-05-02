If You're Wearing This Highly Specific Shoe Trend, I Know You're a Fashion Person

It's bold, chic and so very French inspired.

Everything's coming up roses! Or, perhaps daisies? Either way, spring is finally here in NYC, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is officially our fashion muse for the season. The actress was recently spotted in the city on a press tour for On Swift Horses, the romantic drama co-starring Jacob Elordi, which premieres in theaters on Friday, April 25. While Edgar-Jones's Chloé Paddington Bag most definitely caught our eyes, it was her red, square-toe, high-heeled patent leather Mary Janes by Chloé that demanded attention.

Whether you call it cherry, scarlet, ruby, or rose, this classic red hue is about to be so ubiquitous that you can consider it a neutral colour. And it's possible to get in on the trend at pretty much any price point.

Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of striking strappy heels we're excited about wearing with everything from denim to dresses. The higher—and brighter—the better.

Daisy Edgar Jones wears red heeled Mary Janes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar Jones: Gucci sunglasses; Chloé coat, romper, bag, and shoes

Shop Red Heeled Mary Janes:

Elodie Mary Janes - Patent Mahogany - Patent Cowide Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Elodie Mary Janes

A trio of straps gives this classic silhouette a modern edge.

Uo Red Posy Mary Jane Shoes
Urban Outfitters
Uo Red Posy Mary Jane Shoes

This deep red colour is hugely popular with fashion editors.

Angelina Mary Jane
COACH
Angelina Mary Jane

Ruby slippers have nothing on these Coach beauties.

60mm Alice Pumps | 37.5
Bernardo Footwear
60mm Alice Pumps | 37.5

Note the retro elongated buckle heel.

Angelique Mary Janes - Patent Red - Patent Goatskin Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Angelique Mary Janes

Another Sezane pair because if there's one thing this French brand does well, is Parisian shoes.

Miss Jane 55 Patent-Leather Pumps
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Miss Jane 55 Patent-Leather Pumps

For when you want red bottoms and red tops.

Red Aline Velvet Mary-Jane Heels
Aeyde
Red Aline Velvet Mary-Jane Heels

Velvet? Very nice.

RB
Russel & Bromley
Prima Jane

These are in my basket right now.

Embellished Leather Mary Jane Pumps
Tory Burch
Embellished Leather Mary Jane Pumps

Talk about a shoe.

Vara Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps
FERRAGAMO
Vara Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps

These under a white tank and mid skirt is just the perfect spring outfit.

