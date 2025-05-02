If You're Wearing This Highly Specific Shoe Trend, I Know You're a Fashion Person

Everything's coming up roses! Or, perhaps daisies? Either way, spring is finally here in NYC, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is officially our fashion muse for the season. The actress was recently spotted in the city on a press tour for On Swift Horses, the romantic drama co-starring Jacob Elordi, which premieres in theaters on Friday, April 25. While Edgar-Jones's Chloé Paddington Bag most definitely caught our eyes, it was her red, square-toe, high-heeled patent leather Mary Janes by Chloé that demanded attention.

Whether you call it cherry, scarlet, ruby, or rose, this classic red hue is about to be so ubiquitous that you can consider it a neutral colour. And it's possible to get in on the trend at pretty much any price point.

Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of striking strappy heels we're excited about wearing with everything from denim to dresses. The higher—and brighter—the better.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar Jones: Gucci sunglasses; Chloé coat, romper, bag, and shoes

Shop Red Heeled Mary Janes:

Sezane Elodie Mary Janes £185 SHOP NOW A trio of straps gives this classic silhouette a modern edge.

Urban Outfitters Uo Red Posy Mary Jane Shoes £48 SHOP NOW This deep red colour is hugely popular with fashion editors.

COACH Angelina Mary Jane £195 SHOP NOW Ruby slippers have nothing on these Coach beauties.

Bernardo Footwear 60mm Alice Pumps | 37.5 £255 SHOP NOW Note the retro elongated buckle heel.

Sezane Angelique Mary Janes £170 SHOP NOW Another Sezane pair because if there's one thing this French brand does well, is Parisian shoes.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Miss Jane 55 Patent-Leather Pumps £775 SHOP NOW For when you want red bottoms and red tops.

Aeyde Red Aline Velvet Mary-Jane Heels £320 SHOP NOW Velvet? Very nice.

Russel & Bromley Prima Jane £275 SHOP NOW These are in my basket right now.

Tory Burch Embellished Leather Mary Jane Pumps £440 SHOP NOW Talk about a shoe.