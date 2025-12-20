First Prada, Now Zara—This Elegant Heel Trend Will Be Everywhere This Party Season and Beyond

Sorry leather styles. Farewell, gaudy sparkles. If you’re searching for a heels investment that will see you through the entire year, allow me to recommend satin heels.
Sleeker and more elevated than the glossy black leather pairs that have long ruled our wardrobes, yet without the seasonal feel of glittering styles, satin heels are the perfect in-between. Luxurious but understated, polished yet versatile, I'd argue that these heels can carry you through your calendar’s more formal moments, whatever the season.
Equally at home with dark denim as it is with tailored trousers or occasionwear, satin heels work surprisingly hard. Come wedding season, a soft cream pair looks effortless with floaty floral dresses, while deeper, moodier shades style well with an autumn and winter wardrobe built around richer tones.
There’s something about that smooth, light-catching finish that feels inherently refined. Reflecting the light just so, satin brings a subtle luminosity to an outfit that always looks chic.
Better still, while satin heels have an expensive-looking quality, their man-made fabrication often means they come with a lower price tag than their leather counterparts. As such, there are a host of wealth-whispering styles across the high street, alongside designer pairs that more than earn their place in a considered rotation.
If you’re on the hunt for an elevated shoe trend you can rely on all year long, read on to discover and shop my edit of the very best satin heels below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.