I'm a Minimalist Fashion Editor, But This Bold Colour Is Set to Be the Foundation to All My Chicest Summer Looks

As much as I am a minimalist and often favour neutral tones, I’m always trying to look for ways to bring colour into my summer wardrobe. I tend to stick to blacks, creams and browns, however, when May rolls around, I just feel like I want something a bit brighter, which absolutely puts me out of my usual comfort zone.

To make adding colour into my wardrobe as stress-free as possible this year, I turned to the runways, and my research told me that during the SS25 runway shows, we saw one bright colour take over: red. Seen in the collections of Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo, to name a few, it's clear that red dominated the season's palette as a natural extension of the burgundy colour trend we saw rule over winter. Now, however, designers are taking a step towards its brighter-hued cousin and opting for a spectrum of tomato tones as part of their SS25 collections, whether that's through accessories like shoes and bags or with full-on rouge looks.

Whilst it may feel like a daring choice if, like me, you prefer more muted tones and neutral colours, don’t let yourself be put off. Red adds an instant dose of dopamine to your everyday outfit, and whilst it may seem daunting at first, it may surprise you with just how many ways the colour can be styled. To prove to you (and myself) that red outfits needn't be scary, I’ve rounded up five incredibly chic outfit formulas below.

5 Summer Outfits With Red I'll Be Recreating This Year:

1. Red Shirt + White Midi Skirt

Style Notes: For a chic, everyday look, bring red into your outfit with a shirt. Its versatility allows you to style it with an array of outfits; wear it layered over a vest, open over a dress or done up paired with a basic skirt. Pairing it with a white midi skirt will make the red pop and give a clean, fresh finish and will quickly become your summer staple outfit.

2. Red Block Coloured Dress + Simple Accessories

Style Notes: If you’re feeling bold, opt for a full colour-block look. Styling it with more basic accessories keeps focus on the dress and won’t look overdone. Try to keep accessories all the same colour to keep your look coherent for a sleek finish.

3. Red Knit + Shorts

Style Notes: When it comes to those chilly evenings, pair your shorts with a red knit. Whether it's a classic blue denim, cargo, or linen, the red will be a quick, stylish addition to your outfit.

4. Red Top + Blue Jeans

Style notes: For a more casual feel, pair your favourite jeans with a red top. Opt for a plain red tee or vest to ease yourself in, or instead go for something with a print or texture. Wearing it in an laidback everyday setting will give you the confidence to wear the bold hue more often.

5. Red Printed Dress + Trainers

Style notes: While a red dress can seem quite bold, opting for something with a print or a texture will make it seem less daunting. It will help soften the red and give another element to focus on. Pairing it with a simple trainer will keep it casual for everyday wear.

