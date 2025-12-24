The Results Are In: These Are the 25 Best-Selling Fashion Buys of 2025

We've hunted through the data to find the fashion buys our readers (and editors) have been adding to their baskets en masse this year.

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features
Collage of best-selling fashion items of 2025
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl @francescasaffari @sophie_robyn @deborabrosa @annabelrosendahl @chloekathbutler)
Jump to category:

Whilst we await the countdown to 2026, it’s time for a little reflection. Looking back at the previous year, a host of exciting trends arose, newly ingratiated It bags settled into their titles, and a selection of classic buys have spent the past 300-odd days proving their timeless appeal. Now, I’ve spent a few hours sifting through the data to uncover the best-selling pieces of 2025.

demellier-new-york-tote-bag-310784-1700837562144-main

Caroline carries the DeMellier New York Tote

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

As a shopping editor, I spend a considerable amount of time analysing data. Truthfully, it’s a lot more fun than it sounds. I get a certain amount of insight into our readers’ actual shopping habits, from their favourite cashmere jumpers to the investment bags they’ve saved up for. Here at Who What Wear UK, we love a recommendation, so putting this data to use, I can share the actual pieces that have come directly from your (and our) baskets.

Most of the pieces on this best-seller list won’t be surprising. As we spend day in and day out celebrating the best buys around, you may be well acquainted with some of these hero buys already. Think the COS cashmere jumper that holds its place in so many fashion people’s wardrobes, or Agolde’s beloved Pinch waist jeans that consistently sell out. Between the longstanding icons, breakout stars have arrived this year, cutting through the noise and proving already that these pieces are ones we’ll rely on for a very long time.

@sylviemus_ wearing jeans and white top

Sylvie wears Levi jeans and Manolo Blahnik Maysale mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Looking back, we started the year with the revival of the Saint Laurent Le Loafer, an investment shoe that has all the luxury hallmarks you’d want from a classic piece, and whose popularity has maintained throughout the year. (And I predict it will continue) Moving into spring, light layers replaced our heaviest knits, inviting the likes of Reformation’s Clara Cashmere cardigan back into the fold as a treasured cosy layer. The brand's Balia linen dress then welcomed us into the warmer days, alongside the Free People midi skirt that we spotted on so many stylish people.

Whilst they may not be the most thrilling purchases of the year, our readers continued to bolster their capsule wardrobes with hard-working staples, such as the Clean Cut T-shirt, which paired seamlessly with denim shorts, light skirts and linen wares throughout the summer months. As autumn eased in, we began to layer up with great shirts courtesy of With Nothing Underneath, and light jackets returned from Rohé’s breakout Mandarin jacket to Rise & Fall’s sumptuous suede trench.

toteme-leather-boots-304814-1673346465060-main

Anouk wears the Toteme Mid Heel Boots.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

When considering the accessories of 2025, it’s been a particularly playful time, with bag handles laden with keychains and tied scarves, but underneath, which bags were our readers reaching for most? For a designer look without the price tag, DeMellier’s assortment of iconic styles shone through, in particular the spacious New York tote. For those ready to invest in luxury, the crowd was split between the breakout Gucci Giglio, which, alongside our readers, is a favourite of both Sienna Miller and Suki Waterhouse. For the classicist, The Row’s understated luxuries continued to appeal, and we watched as Saint Laurent’s Le 5 à 7 bags returned to the fore.

These are just a few top-line insights. If you’re really interested in the 25 best-selling products of 2025, I recommend that you scroll on.

1. COS Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

Fran wears a COS navy jumper, blue jeans, brown bag

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

2. Gucci Giglio Tote Bag

Sophie wears a blazer, blue jeans and carries the Gucci Giglio bag

(Image credit: @sophie_robyn)

3. H&M Wide High Jeans

best-selling-jeans-try-on-311933-1706813018445-main

(Image credit: @harriet.davey)

4. Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Woman wears red cardigan, black trousers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

5. DeMellier The New York Tote

demellier-new-york-tote-bag-310784-1700837562144-main

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

6. Saint Laurent Le Loafer

ysl loafers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

7. COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Taffy wears a white T-shirt, black pleated skirt and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

8. Reformation Balia Linen Dress

Florrie wears a gingham printed dress

(Image credit: @florriealexander)