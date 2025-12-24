The Results Are In: These Are the 25 Best-Selling Fashion Buys of 2025

Whilst we await the countdown to 2026, it’s time for a little reflection. Looking back at the previous year, a host of exciting trends arose, newly ingratiated It bags settled into their titles, and a selection of classic buys have spent the past 300-odd days proving their timeless appeal. Now, I’ve spent a few hours sifting through the data to uncover the best-selling pieces of 2025.
As a shopping editor, I spend a considerable amount of time analysing data. Truthfully, it’s a lot more fun than it sounds. I get a certain amount of insight into our readers’ actual shopping habits, from their favourite cashmere jumpers to the investment bags they’ve saved up for. Here at Who What Wear UK, we love a recommendation, so putting this data to use, I can share the actual pieces that have come directly from your (and our) baskets.
Most of the pieces on this best-seller list won’t be surprising. As we spend day in and day out celebrating the best buys around, you may be well acquainted with some of these hero buys already. Think the COS cashmere jumper that holds its place in so many fashion people’s wardrobes, or Agolde’s beloved Pinch waist jeans that consistently sell out. Between the longstanding icons, breakout stars have arrived this year, cutting through the noise and proving already that these pieces are ones we’ll rely on for a very long time.
Looking back, we started the year with the revival of the Saint Laurent Le Loafer, an investment shoe that has all the luxury hallmarks you’d want from a classic piece, and whose popularity has maintained throughout the year. (And I predict it will continue) Moving into spring, light layers replaced our heaviest knits, inviting the likes of Reformation’s Clara Cashmere cardigan back into the fold as a treasured cosy layer. The brand's Balia linen dress then welcomed us into the warmer days, alongside the Free People midi skirt that we spotted on so many stylish people.
Whilst they may not be the most thrilling purchases of the year, our readers continued to bolster their capsule wardrobes with hard-working staples, such as the Clean Cut T-shirt, which paired seamlessly with denim shorts, light skirts and linen wares throughout the summer months. As autumn eased in, we began to layer up with great shirts courtesy of With Nothing Underneath, and light jackets returned from Rohé’s breakout Mandarin jacket to Rise & Fall’s sumptuous suede trench.
When considering the accessories of 2025, it’s been a particularly playful time, with bag handles laden with keychains and tied scarves, but underneath, which bags were our readers reaching for most? For a designer look without the price tag, DeMellier’s assortment of iconic styles shone through, in particular the spacious New York tote. For those ready to invest in luxury, the crowd was split between the breakout Gucci Giglio, which, alongside our readers, is a favourite of both Sienna Miller and Suki Waterhouse. For the classicist, The Row’s understated luxuries continued to appeal, and we watched as Saint Laurent’s Le 5 à 7 bags returned to the fore.
These are just a few top-line insights. If you’re really interested in the 25 best-selling products of 2025, I recommend that you scroll on.
1. COS Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS's cashmere jumper is so good, they bring it back every single year. Made from 100% cashmere, this cosy staple is sure to go the distance in your wardrobe.
2. Gucci Giglio Tote Bag
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
Celebrities, editors and fashion people have all shared their appreciation for Gucci's latest icon. The Giglio is spacious, enduring and playful. Choose between bold monogramming and smooth leather styles.
3. H&M Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans
A great pair of jeans will bolster any capsule wardrobe, and H&M offers a classic wide leg pair that is so good, they sell out every single time.
4. Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
No matter the season, light layers always come in handy, and here Reformation offers a masterclass in classic knitwear. Crafted from 95% recycled cashmere and 5% cashmere, this is a piece that will bring a cosy infusion all year round.
5. DeMellier The New York Tote
DeMellier
The New York | Black Small Grain
If a spacious tote with a designer look is what you're searching for, look no further than the New York Tote. It comes in a selection of elegant shades as well as a smaller midi size.
6. Saint Laurent Le Loafer
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
If you're ready to invest in your shoe collection, the Saint Laurent Le Loafer would be my first suggestion. The ruched toe box compliments the classic design of the loafer, with a subtle nod to the luxury origins with the Cassandre 'YSL' motif.
7. COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
Not all purchases are filled with excitement, some are just really worthwhile. Enter COS's Clean Cut T-shirt, a boxy silhouette that can be layered under knits or worn on its own in the warmer months. The weight of the T-shirt feels incredibly high end, and ensures you won't see any underwear peeking through.