Spotted at NYFW: 7 Trends Seen Amongst Street Style Attendees This Season
If there’s one thing I look forward to as much as the runway shows during New York Fashion Week, it’s the street style. There’s something about seeing how people interpret trends in real time—whether they’re editors running between shows, influencers making a statement, or off-duty models effortlessly pulling off the coolest looks. This season, I kept my eyes peeled for the standout pieces and styling tricks that felt fresh, and let’s just say, the fashion crowd did not disappoint. It's been clear season after season that personal style is thriving more than ever.
After a week of nonstop outfit-spotting, I narrowed it down to the seven key trends that truly defined NYFW street style this season. Some of them were expected (cape coats were highly predicted to have a moment this year), while others took me by surprise in the best way. Whether you’re looking for easy outfit upgrades or just love keeping up with what’s next, these are the trends that had everyone talking.
New York Fashion Week Street Style Was All About These 7 Trends
1. Sporty Meets Polished
Style Notes: This season, the fashion crowd mastered the art of mixing athletic pieces with refined tailoring, proving that sporty and sophisticated can go hand in hand. Think track jackets with pleated skirts, trainers with soft suiting for just the right amount of contrast to keep things interesting.
Shop the Trend:
2. Hourglass Blazers
Style Notes: Blazers have taken on a sculpted, cinched-in shape with an emphasis on the waist using bold proportions. Whether styled with wide-leg trousers, micro shorts, or even standing on its own, the structured silhouette made every outfit feel instantly more powerful.
Shop the Trend:
3. Statement Eyewear
Style Notes: Sunglasses weren’t just accessories—they were the main event. From futuristic wraparounds to oversize retro frames, eye-catching shades added personality to even the simplest outfits.
Shop the Trend:
4. Belts on Top
Style Notes: Whether it was a skinny belt over outerwear or a chunky buckle cinching a blazer, this styling trick was everywhere. It’s an easy way to add definition to a look and make even the most oversize pieces feel intentional.
Shop the Trend:
5. Cape Coats
Style Notes: The greatest outerwear trend to come out of 2024 is still going strong—cape coats brought a dramatic yet effortless energy to NYFW street style. Draped over shoulders or fully fastened, they proved that statement-making outerwear is still a top priority.
Shop the Trend:
6. Vintage Jewelry
Style Notes: Layered gold chains, heirloom-style brooches, and cocktail rings straight out of the '80s added a nostalgic touch to modern outfits. Whether thrifted or passed down, vintage-inspired jewellery made every look feel a little more special.
Shop the Trend:
Susan Caplan has so many great vintage pieces.
7. Fun Stockings
Style Notes: Tights weren’t just a layering essential—they were a focal point. Playful prints, lace details, and bold colours peeked out from under skirts and dresses, adding an extra dose of personality to cold-weather dressing.
Shop the Trend:
3 chic colours to incorpate into your neutral outfits.
A fun pop of pink to wear with trainers, loafers and ballet pumps alike.
White tights are a great alternative to black, especially as we head into spring.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
