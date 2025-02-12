Spotted at NYFW: 7 Trends Seen Amongst Street Style Attendees This Season


If there’s one thing I look forward to as much as the runway shows during New York Fashion Week, it’s the street style. There’s something about seeing how people interpret trends in real time—whether they’re editors running between shows, influencers making a statement, or off-duty models effortlessly pulling off the coolest looks. This season, I kept my eyes peeled for the standout pieces and styling tricks that felt fresh, and let’s just say, the fashion crowd did not disappoint. It's been clear season after season that personal style is thriving more than ever.

After a week of nonstop outfit-spotting, I narrowed it down to the seven key trends that truly defined NYFW street style this season. Some of them were expected (cape coats were highly predicted to have a moment this year), while others took me by surprise in the best way. Whether you’re looking for easy outfit upgrades or just love keeping up with what’s next, these are the trends that had everyone talking.

1. Sporty Meets Polished

new york fashion week street style



Style Notes: This season, the fashion crowd mastered the art of mixing athletic pieces with refined tailoring, proving that sporty and sophisticated can go hand in hand. Think track jackets with pleated skirts, trainers with soft suiting for just the right amount of contrast to keep things interesting.

Shop the Trend:

Lightweight Re-Nylon Jacket
Prada
Lightweight Re-Nylon Jacket

This shade is equally unique as it is wearable.

Afterglow Wide Leg Track Pant - Black
Alo Yoga
Afterglow Wide Leg Track Pant

A track pant that feels slightly more polished.

Fresh Foam X Garoé V2
New Balance
Fresh Foam X Garoé V2

The pops of green really sets this pair apart.

2. Hourglass Blazers

new york fashion week street style



Style Notes: Blazers have taken on a sculpted, cinched-in shape with an emphasis on the waist using bold proportions. Whether styled with wide-leg trousers, micro shorts, or even standing on its own, the structured silhouette made every outfit feel instantly more powerful.

Shop the Trend:

Waisted Blazer
& Other Stories
Waisted Blazer

A classic black blazer will never date.

MALINA, Carol Fitted Round-Neck Wool-Blend Blazer
MALINA
Carol Fitted Round-Neck Wool-Blend Blazer

Doesn't this look so elegant.

Enna Asymmetric Woven Blazer
FAITHFULL
Enna Asymmetric Woven Blazer

Great for in and out of the office.

3. Statement Eyewear

new york fashion week street style



Style Notes: Sunglasses weren’t just accessories—they were the main event. From futuristic wraparounds to oversize retro frames, eye-catching shades added personality to even the simplest outfits.

Shop the Trend:

Logo Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Logo Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Miu Miu makes some of the coolest sunglasses.

Angular Cat-Eye Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Angular Cat-Eye Sunglasses

This brown shade is so chic!

Triomphe Metal Racer Rectangular Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Triomphe Metal Racer Rectangular Sunglasses

How cool are these?

4. Belts on Top

new york fashion week street style



Style Notes: Whether it was a skinny belt over outerwear or a chunky buckle cinching a blazer, this styling trick was everywhere. It’s an easy way to add definition to a look and make even the most oversize pieces feel intentional.

Shop the Trend:

Diamond Clasp Belt
Jimmy Choo
Diamond Clasp Belt

I love the diamond clasp on this belt.

Leopard Textured Buckle Belt
Mint Velvet
Textured Buckle Belt

Leopard will elevate any neutral outfit.

Buckle Leather Belt
Arket
Buckle Leather Belt

If you already own a black belt, why not opt for this elegant brown hue?

5. Cape Coats

new york fashion week street style



Style Notes: The greatest outerwear trend to come out of 2024 is still going strong—cape coats brought a dramatic yet effortless energy to NYFW street style. Draped over shoulders or fully fastened, they proved that statement-making outerwear is still a top priority.

Shop the Trend:

Asymmetric Wool Cape
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Wool Cape

This genuinely looks designer.

BA&SH, Cape Hini
BA&SH
Cape Hini

This one comes with an added belt to cinch in the waist.

Double-Faced Merino Wool Cape
COS
Double-Faced Merino Wool Cape

This grey shade has seriously piqued my interest.

6. Vintage Jewelry

new york fashion week street style



Style Notes: Layered gold chains, heirloom-style brooches, and cocktail rings straight out of the '80s added a nostalgic touch to modern outfits. Whether thrifted or passed down, vintage-inspired jewellery made every look feel a little more special.

Shop the Trend:

Cartier, Tank Watch
Cartier
Tank Watch

Shopping vintage is an easy way to get iconic pieces at a lower price.

Dior, Earrings
Dior
Earrings

The prettiest shade of blue.

1990s Vintage Ruby Swarovski Crystal Tennis Bracelet
SUSAN CAPLAN VINTAGE
1990s Vintage Ruby Swarovski Crystal Tennis Bracelet

Susan Caplan has so many great vintage pieces.

7. Fun Stockings

new york fashion week street style



Style Notes: Tights weren’t just a layering essential—they were a focal point. Playful prints, lace details, and bold colours peeked out from under skirts and dresses, adding an extra dose of personality to cold-weather dressing.

Shop the Trend:

3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights
M&S Collection
3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights

3 chic colours to incorpate into your neutral outfits.

Ribbed Cashmere Socks
Lele Sadoughi
Ribbed Cashmere Socks

A fun pop of pink to wear with trainers, loafers and ballet pumps alike.

Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights
Reformation
Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights

White tights are a great alternative to black, especially as we head into spring.

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

