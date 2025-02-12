If there’s one thing I look forward to as much as the runway shows during New York Fashion Week, it’s the street style. There’s something about seeing how people interpret trends in real time—whether they’re editors running between shows, influencers making a statement, or off-duty models effortlessly pulling off the coolest looks. This season, I kept my eyes peeled for the standout pieces and styling tricks that felt fresh, and let’s just say, the fashion crowd did not disappoint. It's been clear season after season that personal style is thriving more than ever.

After a week of nonstop outfit-spotting, I narrowed it down to the seven key trends that truly defined NYFW street style this season. Some of them were expected (cape coats were highly predicted to have a moment this year), while others took me by surprise in the best way. Whether you’re looking for easy outfit upgrades or just love keeping up with what’s next, these are the trends that had everyone talking.

New York Fashion Week Street Style Was All About These 7 Trends

1. Sporty Meets Polished

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: This season, the fashion crowd mastered the art of mixing athletic pieces with refined tailoring, proving that sporty and sophisticated can go hand in hand. Think track jackets with pleated skirts, trainers with soft suiting for just the right amount of contrast to keep things interesting.

Shop the Trend:

Prada Lightweight Re-Nylon Jacket £1430 SHOP NOW This shade is equally unique as it is wearable.

Alo Yoga Afterglow Wide Leg Track Pant £118 SHOP NOW A track pant that feels slightly more polished.

New Balance Fresh Foam X Garoé V2 £110 SHOP NOW The pops of green really sets this pair apart.

2. Hourglass Blazers

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Blazers have taken on a sculpted, cinched-in shape with an emphasis on the waist using bold proportions. Whether styled with wide-leg trousers, micro shorts, or even standing on its own, the structured silhouette made every outfit feel instantly more powerful.

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW A classic black blazer will never date.

MALINA Carol Fitted Round-Neck Wool-Blend Blazer £410 SHOP NOW Doesn't this look so elegant.

FAITHFULL Enna Asymmetric Woven Blazer £417 SHOP NOW Great for in and out of the office.

3. Statement Eyewear

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Sunglasses weren’t just accessories—they were the main event. From futuristic wraparounds to oversize retro frames, eye-catching shades added personality to even the simplest outfits.

Shop the Trend:

Miu Miu Logo Cat-Eye Sunglasses £280 SHOP NOW Miu Miu makes some of the coolest sunglasses.

CELINE EYEWEAR Angular Cat-Eye Sunglasses £75 SHOP NOW This brown shade is so chic!

Celine Eyewear Triomphe Metal Racer Rectangular Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW How cool are these?

4. Belts on Top

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Whether it was a skinny belt over outerwear or a chunky buckle cinching a blazer, this styling trick was everywhere. It’s an easy way to add definition to a look and make even the most oversize pieces feel intentional.

Shop the Trend:

Jimmy Choo Diamond Clasp Belt £315 SHOP NOW I love the diamond clasp on this belt.

Mint Velvet Textured Buckle Belt £49 SHOP NOW Leopard will elevate any neutral outfit.

Arket Buckle Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW If you already own a black belt, why not opt for this elegant brown hue?

5. Cape Coats

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: The greatest outerwear trend to come out of 2024 is still going strong—cape coats brought a dramatic yet effortless energy to NYFW street style. Draped over shoulders or fully fastened, they proved that statement-making outerwear is still a top priority.

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories Asymmetric Wool Cape £275 SHOP NOW This genuinely looks designer.

BA&SH Cape Hini £420 SHOP NOW This one comes with an added belt to cinch in the waist.

COS Double-Faced Merino Wool Cape £135 SHOP NOW This grey shade has seriously piqued my interest.

6. Vintage Jewelry

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Layered gold chains, heirloom-style brooches, and cocktail rings straight out of the '80s added a nostalgic touch to modern outfits. Whether thrifted or passed down, vintage-inspired jewellery made every look feel a little more special.

Shop the Trend:

Cartier Tank Watch £2454 SHOP NOW Shopping vintage is an easy way to get iconic pieces at a lower price.

Dior Earrings £344 SHOP NOW The prettiest shade of blue.

SUSAN CAPLAN VINTAGE 1990s Vintage Ruby Swarovski Crystal Tennis Bracelet £75 SHOP NOW Susan Caplan has so many great vintage pieces.

7. Fun Stockings

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Tights weren’t just a layering essential—they were a focal point. Playful prints, lace details, and bold colours peeked out from under skirts and dresses, adding an extra dose of personality to cold-weather dressing.

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection 3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights £8 SHOP NOW 3 chic colours to incorpate into your neutral outfits.

Lele Sadoughi Ribbed Cashmere Socks £35 SHOP NOW A fun pop of pink to wear with trainers, loafers and ballet pumps alike.