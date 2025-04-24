Bye-Bye Nude Court Shoes—This Is the New-Season Neutral I'm Wearing Instead

When it comes to shoe colour trends, I’ll admit I’m usually a creature of habit. My footwear choices are firmly grounded in practicality, skewing almost exclusively towards black pairs, with the occasional brown pair thrown in for good measure. My reasoning? A neutral base keeps the rest of my wardrobe in check. But lately, I’ve found myself feeling a little stuck. Especially in the warmer months, these darker shades can feel too heavy—dragging down outfits that should feel light and breezy.

Still, the idea of injecting bold, unnecessary colour into my shoe rotation doesn’t appeal. I crave versatility, not variety for variety’s sake. So, when I saw a photo of Alexa Chung styling a tall pair of slate grey heels, I found that they gracefully bridged the gap between wearable and fresh, inspiring my capsule wardrobe in the process.

More original than nude, yet softer and more summery than black, grey shoes struck me as the perfect middle ground. While Chung styled hers with a deep burgundy two-piece, this colour trend styled just as well with more traditional spring/summer shades, including pale pinks and blues.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wears grey heels on the Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2025 runway.

Designers have been gravitating towards this versatile footwear trend, too. Grey footwear quietly emerged as one of the most wearable shoe trends on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, appearing at Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Marie Adam-Leenaerdt. Often styled alongside soft pastels, the effect was consistently elevated and understated—never dull.

If you, like me, have been looking for a subtle switch-up that doesn’t derail your wardrobe, consider this your sign. Scroll on to shop the grey shoe trend now.

SHOP GREY SHOES:

H&M Cone-Heel Satin Mules £33 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

Zara Satin Sandals £36 SHOP NOW The thing strap detailing ensures a secure and comfortable finish.

Charles & Keith Metallic Sculptural-Heel Pointed-Toe Pumps £69 SHOP NOW While I love this in metallic silver, it also comes in a textured black style.

H&M Scrunchie-Detail Ballet Pumps £28 SHOP NOW The scrunchie inspired strap lends a playful energy to these pretty flats.

Toteme Lizard-Effect Leather Wedge Mules £500 SHOP NOW Style with straight leg jeans or dress this up with a woollen pencil skirt.

Neous Dilmun Suede-Trimmed Leather Slingback Pumps £590 SHOP NOW With a cool undertone and light was of colour, this pale grey shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

H&M Satin Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Massimo Dutti Split Suede High-Heel Slingback Shoes £119 SHOP NOW The suede finish gives these a relaxed, wearable energy.

Zara Pointed Slingback Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW These cut-out flats are a comfortable alternative to sandals if you prefer a closed-toe.