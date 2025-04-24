Bye-Bye Nude Court Shoes—This Is the New-Season Neutral I'm Wearing Instead
Not black, not nude—the grey shoe trend offers all of the versatility of traditional neutrals, with a fresh, new-season feel.
When it comes to shoe colour trends, I’ll admit I’m usually a creature of habit. My footwear choices are firmly grounded in practicality, skewing almost exclusively towards black pairs, with the occasional brown pair thrown in for good measure. My reasoning? A neutral base keeps the rest of my wardrobe in check. But lately, I’ve found myself feeling a little stuck. Especially in the warmer months, these darker shades can feel too heavy—dragging down outfits that should feel light and breezy.
Still, the idea of injecting bold, unnecessary colour into my shoe rotation doesn’t appeal. I crave versatility, not variety for variety’s sake. So, when I saw a photo of Alexa Chung styling a tall pair of slate grey heels, I found that they gracefully bridged the gap between wearable and fresh, inspiring my capsule wardrobe in the process.
More original than nude, yet softer and more summery than black, grey shoes struck me as the perfect middle ground. While Chung styled hers with a deep burgundy two-piece, this colour trend styled just as well with more traditional spring/summer shades, including pale pinks and blues.
A model wears grey heels on the Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2025 runway.
Designers have been gravitating towards this versatile footwear trend, too. Grey footwear quietly emerged as one of the most wearable shoe trends on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, appearing at Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Marie Adam-Leenaerdt. Often styled alongside soft pastels, the effect was consistently elevated and understated—never dull.
If you, like me, have been looking for a subtle switch-up that doesn’t derail your wardrobe, consider this your sign. Scroll on to shop the grey shoe trend now.
SHOP GREY SHOES:
While I love this in metallic silver, it also comes in a textured black style.
The scrunchie inspired strap lends a playful energy to these pretty flats.
Style with straight leg jeans or dress this up with a woollen pencil skirt.
With a cool undertone and light was of colour, this pale grey shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
The suede finish gives these a relaxed, wearable energy.
These cut-out flats are a comfortable alternative to sandals if you prefer a closed-toe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
