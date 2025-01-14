Calling It: Nail Crowns Will Become the Most Elegant Mani Trend of 2025

There's arguably no nail design more elegant or timeless than simple French tips. They flatter any nail shape and length, making you look instantly polished, and there are myriad ways you can play—from rainbow-topped manis to mix-and-match prints. The classic look will always have a place in my heart, but I'll see your French tip and raise you a nail crown, a design that has been hot since the festive season and is showing no signs of cooling off.

If you love French manis, trust me. You're going to fall head over heels for this trending iteration. (I, for one, have been obsessed since spotting it in WWW associate beauty editor Maya Thomas's nail inspiration guide.) The tiny tweak ramps up the elegance by 1000%. But don't just take my word for it! Below, celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec spills all the details you need to know.

What are nail crowns, and why are they trending in 2025?

The name says it all—chic, tiny crowns for your nails. Yes, that basically refers to a g emstone-adorned French mani , but "nail crowns" has a much nicer ring to it, don't you think?

Rather than a constellation of gems on the nail plate, nail crowns feature a uniform layer of jewels placed on the tip of the nail right where you'd paint a French tip. "Just outline the smile line," Kandalec explains. She recommends using teeny-tiny gems for a minimal flash of sparkle. "It's a little more chic," she notes.

Of course, we have nothing against full-on Starry Night nails. Glitzy, bedazzled tips will always have their time and place—especially during the festive season—but there's something about a tiny nail crown that just screams taste. "We were having a moment over the summer where jewels were sprinkled randomly around [the nail]," Kandalec adds. "This is more of a precise way to wear them when it's just on the tip."

How to Create Nail Crowns at Home

First things first: Choose your gemstones. Kandalec recommends placing the tiniest jewels in the corners, and gradually going larger, and placing the biggest gem in the centre—a pretty tiara moment! "It's more flush on the sides, and you'll get much longer wear as well," she notes. "A lot of kits nowadays come with multiple sizes [of jewels], so you can do this really easily without having to buy separate sizes." (Don't worry; she recommends some below.)

Once you have your jewels picked out, follow these easy steps.

Work on one nail at a time. Apply one layer of topcoat on the entire nail plate, then dip a dotting tool into a little bit of topcoat to pick up your gem of choice.

Place it on top of that wet polish ("It kind of comes up around the gem," Kandalec explains), and hold it into place. Repeat this process until you have your whole nail crown outlined.

"I usually go back over it with another coat of topcoat so it's really encased in between the two layers," Kandalec adds. Especially if you're using a bigger gem, you'll want to make sure it's secure between those two coats.

If you're using gel polish, follow a similar format: "Pop that gem right into the uncured gel, cure it, outline it with a little more gel, then cure again," she explains. It's important to add your second layer of gel around the gemstones, not on top of them, as a top layer of gel will dull the jewels' facets.

In terms of colours, feel free to go as minimal or bright as you please. A silver crown is always elegant, or you could opt for an array of colourful sparkles. Kandalec herself is partial to an Elphaba-Glinda moment ("Pink and green are just beautiful colours together, anyway," she shares) or a bold pink-and-black combo.

"I'm someone that really likes colours that are next to each other on the colour wheel—like blue and green, green and purple, red and yellow, pink and purple," she continues. "I think those together are really subtle, and they can be really chic as well." No matter which gems you choose, keep your base polish nude so those sparkles can really make an impact.

More Nail Crown Ideas to Try

If this all sounds terribly time-consuming, don't fret. You can find easier avenues like stickers and press-ons to try. They might not give you as much creative freedom as the DIY method above, but they still look elegant. Find more of Kandalec's tips below.

Stick-on gems: Kandalec is a fan of Deco Beauty nail stickers, namely Sparkle and '90s Baby. Remember those fun stick-on earrings you played with as a kid? They make incredible nail decals, says Kandalec. (Kylie Jenner agrees, FWIW!)

Magnetic polish: Cat-eye manis aren't going anywhere, but you can upgrade the look by creating small dots on the tip of the nail with magnetic polish, then waving a magnet over it to achieve that three-dimensional effect. "It gives you that texture to look like a gem without having an actual loose one," Kandalec shares.

Press-ons: "Press-ons are always fun," she adds. "Kiss has some looks that are already done. … [They're] easy to find, and that's an easy way to wear it as well."

Glitter polish: You could also just give yourself a glittery French mani and call it a day. The sparkles at the edge of the nail do resemble mini crowns, especially if you use a metallic gold or silver polish.

Shop the Trend

Mylee Essential Nail Art Kit | Jewels, Gems & Pearls £32 SHOP NOW If you do go the DIY route, then this kit contains everything you need, including builder gel, rhinestones and gold leaf.

EARLMONI Nail Rhinestones £9 SHOP NOW For stick-on gems, you can't go wrong with this kit, which has every colour gem you could need.

NICECRAFT Self-Adhesive Rhinestone Crystals £5 £3 SHOP NOW These nostalgic stick-on gems are sure to earn you tonnes of compliments.

Hanyousheng Double-Ended Nail Art Brushes and Dotting Tools £4 SHOP NOW These dotting tools from Amazon will help you perfectly place and secure your gems.

Nails Inc Get Magnetized Magnet Effect Nail Polish Duo £8 SHOP NOW If you prefer to go the magnetic-polish route, this galaxy-like lacquer has you covered.