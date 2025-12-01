This Winter Nail Trend Has Me Checking My Minimalist Mani at the Door

PSA: there’s a new graphic nail art trend coming for our winter manicures. First it was polka dots, then it was stripes, now it's checkered nails. Yes, checks have officially entered the chat (or should I say, taken over my feed in recent weeks) with nail artists serving up a whole host of tartan, checkerboard and crosshatch-inspired nail art designs ready to provide inspo for your next nail appointment.
If you’re wondering where to start when it comes to choosing a chic checkerboard mani, I’ve got great news for you. My in-depth research (AKA hours of scrolling) has revealed that with this trend, truly anything goes. Christmas nail lovers can lean into the festive feels with tartan-inspired looks in tones of burgundy and green, while those who prefer minimal manicures have to see nail artist Iram Shelton’s monochrome checkered French tips. For those who like to have a little fun with their manicures, I’ve seen winter-approved takes on gingham and playful mix-and-match designs, while metallic finishes prove that checkered nails can easily be taken into party season, too.
What I’m trying to say is, however you choose to approach them, checkered nails are officially in. So if, like me, you’re looking at your sad block-coloured manicure right now, it’s time to book that nail appointment and give your nails a switch-up. Here’s a little inspiration to get you started…
Checkered Nail Inspiration
1. Two Toned
Chocolate brown shimmer and sky blue is a combo that shouldn’t work, but somehow does in this chic tartan check by nail artist Queenie.
2. Feeling Festive
Looking for Christmas nail inspiration? Save this dark-red set for the big day.
3. Make It Monochrome
These black-and-white checkered tips offer a more understated look.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.