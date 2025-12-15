Forget All the Others, This Is the Chicest Christmas Manicure Around

I've already rounded up my favourite Christmas nail designs of 2025. Still, I'm writing this article because, since publishing my guide to the most elegant festive manicures, I've come across what can only be described as the chicestDecember nail look of all time. That's right, I was scrolling through one of my favourite nail artists' Instagram accounts (@corrinnabianca, FYI) when I came across her "toffee-glazed" manicure.
This nail look features a light brown, toffee-coloured base, with a shimmery, chrome-like finish, adding the popular "glazed" effect. Not only is the brown hue bang on trend (I've also written extensively about the best brown nail ideas of the season), but the pearlescent effect makes it feel suitable for festive occasions without being too in-your-face, meaning it will also see you through the new year.
Below, I've rounded up my favourite toffee-glazed nail looks for December and beyond, so keep on scrolling. If you don't have time to fit in a manicure before Christmas Day, I've also included an edit of toffee-glazed-inspired nail polishes to get the look at home. You are welcome.
Toffee Glazed Nail Inspiration
This is the first picture I saw of the toffee-glazed nail trend, created by Corrinna Bianca. It's safe to say I screenshot it immediately.
It's giving festive yet chic.
A subtle take on the trend, spotted on none other than Hailey Bieber.
Toffee glazed nails with a silver French tip get a big yes from me.
Another beautifully subtle take on the trend.
My favourite Christmas manicure to date.
The Best Products for Toffee-Glazed Nails
Sally Hansen
Colour Therapy Nail Polish Burnished Bronze
In my opinion, this is the perfect nail polish for a toffee-glazed manicure this December.
Essie
Original Nail Polish 942 Penny Talk
This has a more golden hue, making it feel even more festive.
Manucurist
Bronzé
Such a chic shade from Manucurist.
Chanel
Le Vernis 403 Golden Mermaid
For a bit of luxury, I recommend this polish from Chanel.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.