Forget All the Others, This Is the Chicest Christmas Manicure Around

Festive yet sophisticated, toffee-glazed nails are one to watch this December.

A collage of toffee glazed manicures
(Image credit: @nailsbyzola, @corrinnabianca, @themaniclub)
I've already rounded up my favourite Christmas nail designs of 2025. Still, I'm writing this article because, since publishing my guide to the most elegant festive manicures, I've come across what can only be described as the chicest December nail look of all time. That's right, I was scrolling through one of my favourite nail artists' Instagram accounts (@corrinnabianca, FYI) when I came across her "toffee-glazed" manicure.

This nail look features a light brown, toffee-coloured base, with a shimmery, chrome-like finish, adding the popular "glazed" effect. Not only is the brown hue bang on trend (I've also written extensively about the best brown nail ideas of the season), but the pearlescent effect makes it feel suitable for festive occasions without being too in-your-face, meaning it will also see you through the new year.

Below, I've rounded up my favourite toffee-glazed nail looks for December and beyond, so keep on scrolling. If you don't have time to fit in a manicure before Christmas Day, I've also included an edit of toffee-glazed-inspired nail polishes to get the look at home. You are welcome.

Toffee Glazed Nail Inspiration

A close-up picture of a toffee glazed manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

This is the first picture I saw of the toffee-glazed nail trend, created by Corrinna Bianca. It's safe to say I screenshot it immediately.

A close-up shot of a brown manicure with a shimmery finish

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

It's giving festive yet chic.

Hailey Bieber holding a Rhode phone case with a very light brown chrome manicure

(Image credit: @nalisbyzola)

A subtle take on the trend, spotted on none other than Hailey Bieber.

A toffee brown manicure with a glittery silver French tip

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Toffee glazed nails with a silver French tip get a big yes from me.

A close-up of a very light brown, shimmery manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Another beautifully subtle take on the trend.

A woman&#039;s hands with a toffee glazed manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

My favourite Christmas manicure to date.

The Best Products for Toffee-Glazed Nails

