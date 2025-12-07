Only the Most Elegant of People Will Be Wearing These 13 Christmas Nail Designs

We've rounded up the chicest Christmas nail designs for 2025.

A collage of Christmas nail designs, including gold polka dots, baby pink bows and a reverse silver French tip manicure
(Image credit: @bambinailss, @matejanova, @paintedbyjools)
There's just over two weeks until Christmas, and I don't know about you, but I'm feeling very unprepared. Presents haven't been bought, food hasn't been prepped and I don't even know what I'm wearing to the pub on Christmas Eve yet. However, no matter how big my to-do list gets, one thing I will never skip is my Christmas manicure. Most of the year, you'll find me rocking a relatively simple nail trend, from a milky mani to a classic French tip. However, when the festive season rolls around, I like to switch things up a bit.

That being said, I still want my manicure to look chic. I've spent the last few days scrolling through the best nail artists on Instagram and have taken screenshots of every sophisticated Christmas nail design for 2025. I now have numerous nail art ideas to bring to the salon, including dainty bows, glitter polka dots and more. I've also saved a fair few simple designs for any minimalists out there, and trust me when I say that these nail looks will see you through Christmas and beyond thanks to their elegant aesthetic.

So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the best beauty editor-approved Christmas nail designs of 2025.

13 Chic Christmas Nail Designs 2025

1. Gold French Tips

A close-up picture of a gold French tip manicure

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

First up, I mentioned my love for a classic French tip, and this glittery gold design is a chic take on the popular manicure for Christmas.

2. Baby Pink Bows

A close-up picture of a chrome manicure with baby pink bows

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Match your manicure to your Christmas wrapping with this dainty, delicate, baby pink bow design. I love how minimal this is, and the chrome base makes it look so cool and modern.

3. Red Velvet

A close-up picture of red cat-eye nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Sorry, but how stunning is this? The cat-eye finish gives it a velvety texture, and the deep red hue is perfect for December (and beyond).

4. Cinnamon Chrome

A copper chrome manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Want a Christmassy take on your classic chrome mani? Opt for this festive cinnamon shade.

5. Glittery Stripes

A close-up shot of a glittery stripe manicure

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Striped nail art was big news this autumn, but for Christmas, this glittery design will take centre stage.

6. Classic Red

A classic red, short manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If you want to keep things simple, you cannot go wrong with a festive red hue. It's chic, classic and will work just as well in January.

7. Silver Reverse French Tip

A silver reverse French tip short manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A reverse French tip is the ultimate cool-girl manicure, and this silvery design is so up my street this month.

8. Gold Polka Dots

A gold polka dot manicure

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

While I'm not a huge fan of bold polka dot nail art, this pared-back (yet festive) take on the trend is living rent-free in my head.

9. Snow-Dusted Plaid

A blue and brown check nail design with a frosted, glittery finish

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This nail art design is ticking off two major winter nail trends in one. Blue and brown colour combo? Check. Plaid design? Check. The snow-dusted finish is the icing on the cake.

10. Forest Green

A short, forest green manicure with silver studs

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Why not match your mani to your Christmas tree this December? This forest green hue is so in style.

11. Classic Chrome

A classic milky chrome manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Chrome nails are such a fun way to take your milky mani to the next level, and in my opinion, this shimmery finish feels festive enough for Christmas whilst remaining chic.

12. Chocolate Almond

A chocolate brown manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I'm taking inspo from my favourite festive treats this season, and I think I'll be rocking this chocolate almond hue come Christmas Day.

13. Chrome Polka Dots

A silver chrome manicure with black polka dots

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Last but by no means least, another manicure combining some of the biggest festive nail trends. This chrome polka dot design will earn you so many compliments.

