There's just over two weeks until Christmas, and I don't know about you, but I'm feeling very unprepared. Presents haven't been bought, food hasn't been prepped and I don't even know what I'm wearing to the pub on Christmas Eve yet. However, no matter how big my to-do list gets, one thing I will never skip is my Christmas manicure. Most of the year, you'll find me rocking a relatively simple nail trend, from a milky mani to a classic French tip. However, when the festive season rolls around, I like to switch things up a bit.
That being said, I still want my manicure to look chic. I've spent the last few days scrolling through the best nail artists on Instagram and have taken screenshots of every sophisticated Christmas nail design for 2025. I now have numerous nail art ideas to bring to the salon, including dainty bows, glitter polka dots and more. I've also saved a fair few simple designs for any minimalists out there, and trust me when I say that these nail looks will see you through Christmas and beyond thanks to their elegant aesthetic.
So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the best beauty editor-approved Christmas nail designs of 2025.
13 Chic Christmas Nail Designs 2025
1. Gold French Tips
First up, I mentioned my love for a classic French tip, and this glittery gold design is a chic take on the popular manicure for Christmas.
2. Baby Pink Bows
Match your manicure to your Christmas wrapping with this dainty, delicate, baby pink bow design. I love how minimal this is, and the chrome base makes it look so cool and modern.
3. Red Velvet
Sorry, but how stunning is this? The cat-eye finish gives it a velvety texture, and the deep red hue is perfect for December (and beyond).
4. Cinnamon Chrome
Want a Christmassy take on your classic chrome mani? Opt for this festive cinnamon shade.
5. Glittery Stripes
Striped nail art was big news this autumn, but for Christmas, this glittery design will take centre stage.
6. Classic Red
If you want to keep things simple, you cannot go wrong with a festive red hue. It's chic, classic and will work just as well in January.
7. Silver Reverse French Tip
A reverse French tip is the ultimate cool-girl manicure, and this silvery design is so up my street this month.
8. Gold Polka Dots
While I'm not a huge fan of bold polka dot nail art, this pared-back (yet festive) take on the trend is living rent-free in my head.
9. Snow-Dusted Plaid
This nail art design is ticking off two major winter nail trends in one. Blue and brown colour combo? Check. Plaid design? Check. The snow-dusted finish is the icing on the cake.
10. Forest Green
Why not match your mani to your Christmas tree this December? This forest green hue is so in style.
11. Classic Chrome
Chrome nails are such a fun way to take your milky mani to the next level, and in my opinion, this shimmery finish feels festive enough for Christmas whilst remaining chic.
12. Chocolate Almond
I'm taking inspo from my favourite festive treats this season, and I think I'll be rocking this chocolate almond hue come Christmas Day.
13. Chrome Polka Dots
Last but by no means least, another manicure combining some of the biggest festive nail trends. This chrome polka dot design will earn you so many compliments.
Best Products for Christmas Nail Designs
Essie
Winter Collection Apres Chic
This silver nail polish is ideal for creating a range of festive nail looks.
Manucurist
Gold Nail Polish
You can't forget a bit of gold either.
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit
For the more intricate nail looks, you'll want to invest in a good nail art brush.
Nailberry
Rouge Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
You simply can't go wrong with a chic red shade.
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish 105 Evergreen
This green polish features a shimmery finish for a chrome-like effect.
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat
Whatever Christmas nail design you go for, don't forget to seal your manicure with a shiny top coat.
