December is here, which means one thing: we need to talk about this month's pedicure trends. I know, it's easy to forget about our feet at this time of the year as we bury them in boots and closed-toe shoes until spring. But, with party season in full swing, you might be looking for some December pedicure colours as we bring out our heels temporarily for the festivities. And I've done the research.
December is the month that the traditional winter pedicures get a little party season makeover. Of course, there are the classic pedicure colours that we see at this time of the year, but it's also the time to try something a little different. Perhaps a chrome, a French pedicure or even a sparkly glitter pedicure? Anything goes this month.
However, if you're in need of some inspo for your December pedicure appointment, look no further. I've rounded up the chicest pedicures I've saved that are chic yet suitably seasonal for all that December brings.
1. Garnet
Not quite brown, not quite red, garnet nails are a great choice for a December pedicure. They're chic, wintery and suitable for the party season, but won't look out of place come January.
I immediately saved Kendall Jenner's chic black pedicure, which is a timeless pedicure trend year-round, but is perfect to carry you through the month of December. The bonus of a black pedi? It will go with everything in your wardrobe.
Shop Now:
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Like It Loud
H&M
Nail Polish in Black Hole
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Licorice
4. Festive Red
When in doubt, wear red. And that applies to your pedicure colour, too. A red pedicure is forever timeless, but feels particularly festive for December as well. I love this glossy cranberry hue, which looks so expensive on your toes.
Shop Now:
OPI
Nail Polish in Got the Blues for Red
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 85 Rouge H
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Dark Pansy
5. Spiced Plum
If you're after something a little different that remains sophisticated, allow me to suggest spiced plum. This deep purple shade has a subtle shimmer that catches the light in the prettiest way. It gives a nod to the party season, without veering into glitter territory if that's not your thing.
Shop Now:
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Black Cherry Chutney
Dior
Vernis in Plum Parade
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Utopia
6. Midnight Glitter
If there's ever a time when you can go all out with a glitter pedicure, you can best believe it's December. Whether you go for a pigmented glitter or a subtle glimmering top coat, you can dial up or down the intensity of the sparkle on your toes.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.