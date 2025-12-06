Heels at the Ready—These Are the 6 Pedicure Colours We're Wearing on Our Toes in December

Need some inspo for your December pedicure colour? We've rounded up the chicest shades to wear on your toes this month.

A collage with pictures of party-season pedicures
(Image credit: @millymason_, @iramshelton)
Jump to category:
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in Features

December is here, which means one thing: we need to talk about this month's pedicure trends. I know, it's easy to forget about our feet at this time of the year as we bury them in boots and closed-toe shoes until spring. But, with party season in full swing, you might be looking for some December pedicure colours as we bring out our heels temporarily for the festivities. And I've done the research.

A close-up of Rochelle Humes&#039; pedicure with a French pedicure while she&#039;s wearing feathery heels

(Image credit: @millymason_)

December is the month that the traditional winter pedicures get a little party season makeover. Of course, there are the classic pedicure colours that we see at this time of the year, but it's also the time to try something a little different. Perhaps a chrome, a French pedicure or even a sparkly glitter pedicure? Anything goes this month.

However, if you're in need of some inspo for your December pedicure appointment, look no further. I've rounded up the chicest pedicures I've saved that are chic yet suitably seasonal for all that December brings.

1. Garnet

A pedicure with a dark cherry red polish colour

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Not quite brown, not quite red, garnet nails are a great choice for a December pedicure. They're chic, wintery and suitable for the party season, but won't look out of place come January.

Shop Now:

2. Black Cherry

A pair of feet painted with a dark red nail polish and one foot wearing a diamond anklet

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A black cherry pedicure just oozes sophistication and will see you through a month of festivities and Christmas parties. It's a little deeper than a burgundy pedicure, leaning more towards a pinot noir nail colour that almost looks black at first glance.

Shop Now:

3. Onyx

Kendall Jenner in a black dress and open-toed heels with black nail polish

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

I immediately saved Kendall Jenner's chic black pedicure, which is a timeless pedicure trend year-round, but is perfect to carry you through the month of December. The bonus of a black pedi? It will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Shop Now:

4. Festive Red

A pair of feet with one foot wearing a red ballet flat shoe, and the other painted with a glossy red polish

(Image credit: @millymason_)

When in doubt, wear red. And that applies to your pedicure colour, too. A red pedicure is forever timeless, but feels particularly festive for December as well. I love this glossy cranberry hue, which looks so expensive on your toes.

Shop Now:

5. Spiced Plum

A pedicure with a dark shimmery red nail polish

(Image credit: @millymason_)

If you're after something a little different that remains sophisticated, allow me to suggest spiced plum. This deep purple shade has a subtle shimmer that catches the light in the prettiest way. It gives a nod to the party season, without veering into glitter territory if that's not your thing.

Shop Now:

6. Midnight Glitter

A photo of a black sparkly pedicure nail colour

(Image credit: @millymason_ )

If there's ever a time when you can go all out with a glitter pedicure, you can best believe it's December. Whether you go for a pigmented glitter or a subtle glimmering top coat, you can dial up or down the intensity of the sparkle on your toes.

Shop Now:

Explore More:
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸