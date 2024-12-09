I'm Bored of Red Christmas Nails—I'm Trying This Expensive-Looking French Manicure Instead
Christmas is edging closer, and I suddenly feel a little bit behind. I've still got a list of presents I need to buy, decorating to do and festive food to make, but one thing I'm not behind on is my pre-Christmas pampering. In fact, I've got all of my important appointments booked in this weekend to get myself looking and feeling ready for the celebrations. First up is a trip to the nail salon, and this year I'm swapping my usual red manicure for something with a little more wow factor.
If you've been on Instagram lately, then you may have noticed the return of the festive French tip. Yep, forget your classic French manicure, as December is all about adding a touch of sparkle to your everyday nails. I'm currently obsessed with the glitter French manicure trend, and I think it's a super chic, expensive-looking way to do Christmas nails this season. It seems I'm not the only one, as after taking a look on Google Trends, more and more people are searching for this festive manicure design. While red nails will never date nor lose their festive appeal, after years of defaulting to them come December, I'm excited to try something new.
In order to help you out ahead of your Christmas nail appointment, I've rounded up some of my favourite glitter French manicure looks that you can screenshot on your way to the salon. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo...
10 Glitter French Manicure Ideas to Try This Christmas
1. Silver Sparkle
You simply can't go wrong with this silver sparkly design. This is the ultimate Christmas French tip manicure.
2. Festive Red
However, if you want to take things up a notch, why not opt for festive red glitter?
3. Reverse French Tip
For something a little different, try a reverse glitter French manicure.
4. Glitter and Gold
Gold is a classic choice, and I love how this design is slightly more scattered than your typical French tip.
5. Pop of Colour
For those who like a pop of colour, this blue sparkly design is bound to turn heads.
6. Mixed Metals
Can't decide between silver and gold? Do both!
7. Glazed French Tips
If chunky glitter isn't your thing, this glazed finish looks super sophisticated.
8. Layered French Tip
Layer your sparkly French tip with a nail polish shade of your choice for a unique finish.
9. Midnight French Tips
A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)
A photo posted by on
So chic.
10. Frosted French Tip
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Sometimes the most simple design has the most impact.
Products You Need for a Glitter French Manicure
If you want that glazed effect, Beauty Pie has got you covered.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
