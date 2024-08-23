Your Nail Tech Is Bored of Chrome—Now, They’re Way More Into “Cat Eye” Manis
Chrome nails have been dominating for a while now, but searches for cat eye nails have been up 5,000% in the past month and we're tipping it to be a major autumn 2024 nail trend. Sometimes referred to as velvet nails, cat eye nails are created by a magnetic gel polish which is manipulated by a magnet. The result is a glassy, almost three-dimensional effect when it catches the light which resembles a cat eye gemstone—and it's so pretty. While we've seen chrome and glass nail effects dominating over the summer months, the cat eye manicure is paving its way to a major comeback for autumn.
How to Do Cat Eye Nails
Cat eye nails are created by using a gel nail polish with magnetic pigments, which can be shaped into various effects by using a magnet. In most cases, you'll need a gel polish and UV lamp to cure the effect into place, hence why they're so big in salons. However, there are some magnetic nail polishes out there that will give you a similar effect, as well as press-on nails to get the look without the need for a gel kit or a visit to the salon. You can also achieve different effects by using different magnet shapes. Circle shaped magnetics create a mesmerising halo effect in the middle of the nail, while long slender magnets create a defined line that resembles a cat eye.
Cat Eye Nail Ideas to Try
Ready for some cat eye nails inspiration? From pink cat eye nails to aura cat eye manicures, scroll ahead for the coolest cat eye effect manicures we've spotted.
1. Sheer Pink Cat Eye Nails
How beautiful is this sheer pink take on cat eye nails?
2. Gold Cat Eye Nails
I'm saving this one for my party season nails inspo.
3. Turquoise Cat Eye Nails
How glassy does the turquoise cat eye look?
4. Pink And Green Cat Eye Nails
Pink and green make seriously beautiful cat eye colours.
5. Red Cat Eye Nails
Saving immediately for my autumn manicure.
6. Blue And Black Aura Cat Eye Nails
Combining two trends in one, this cat eye manicure also features an aura effect which enhances the effect even more.
7. Cat Eye French Tips
You can even create a French tip effect with cat eye polish.
8. Long Lilac Cat Eye Nails
Longer nails really showcase the full cat eye effect—case in point with Vanessa Hudgen's recent manicure.
9. Black And Blue Ombre Cat Eye Nails
Why not experiment with the placement of your cat eye polish? This ombre effect is so pretty.
10. Navy Cat Eye Nails
Deep navy is a classic nail colour, which looks even glossier with a cat eye finish.
11. Pink Chrome Aura Cat Eye Nails
If your salon doesn't have cat eye effect polish, you can great a similar look with using an airbrush to create a lighter colour in the middle of the nail and finishing with chrome.
12. Bright Blue Cat Eye Nails
There's something about this electric blue cat eye mani that I'm mesmerised by.
13. Pink Oval Cat Eye Nails
Pink is a classic colour for a cat eye mani.
14. Green Cat Eye Nail Art
If you don't want a full cat eye manicure, having nail art accents with the effect is a more minimal look.
15. Multicoloured Chrome Cat Eye Nails
Cat eye and chrome powder make for a dreamy combo.
16. Dark Red Cat Eye Nails
This dark red is so sophisticated.
17. Silver Cat Eye Nails
That's our New Years Eve mani sorted.
18. Purple Cat Eye Nails
You can create different effects on the nail depending on the shape of the magnet to manipulate the magnetic pigments in the polish.
19. Long Pink Cat Eye Nails
These are just so pretty.
20. Heart Cat Eye Nails
A heart shaped magnet will give you cat eye hearts—how cute!
21. Butterfly Cat Eye Nails
Cat eye polish looks great paired with nail art or as an accent nail.
Shop The Look
Cat Eye Press On Nails
Can't make it to the salon or don't have an at-home gel kit? Press on nails make it easy to get the cat eye look at home. These ones can be tailor-made to your nails and come in so many shapes and lengths.
How beautiful are these glassy green cat eye press ons?
OPI's press on nails are incredible (mine lasted 10 days when I tried them) and they have this cat eye design which is ideal for autumn.
Cat Eye Magnetic Nail Polish
No salon appointment? You can get the look at home with magnetic nail polish. This one from Nails Inc comes with a magnet in the lid to morph the magnetic pigments into a cat eye effect.
Cat Eye Gel Polish
If you're not heading to the salon, you'll need cat eye gel polishes and a curing lamp to set the effect into place.
I'm saving this cat eye effect gel nail polish in a chic deep red hue straight into my basket.
Mylee's nail magnets feature different shapes for endless cat eye effects when using gel polish.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
These 10 Elegant Nail Designs Are Perfect for Any Wedding Guest
A celebrity nail artist weighs in.
By Shawna Hudson
-
The Classiest Manicures Always Have This Simple Element (I Asked the Pros)
It's universally flattering.
By Jamie Schneider
-
"Palm Beach Grandma" Is the Chicest Nail Trend I'm Currently Obsessing Over
Eclectic and fabulous.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I'm in My Naked-Nails Era, But I Won't Give Up These At-Home Mani Staples
Elegant nails for next to nothing.
By Maya Thomas
-
This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Is Always Polarizing, But Experts Say It's on the Rise
Will you try it?
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Forget the Trends—These 8 Nail Colors Will Always Be Popular
Fads come and go, but these shades are forever.
By Grace Lindsay
-
"Funny Bunny" Nails Are the Key to Looking Polished From Head to Toe This Summer
The iconic neutral is trending again.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
From Essie to Chanel: 8 Perfect-for-Summer Nail Colors You'll Regret Not Buying
Your summer manicures are sorted.
By Kaitlyn McLintock