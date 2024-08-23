Your Nail Tech Is Bored of Chrome—Now, They’re Way More Into “Cat Eye” Manis

Chrome nails have been dominating for a while now, but searches for cat eye nails have been up 5,000% in the past month and we're tipping it to be a major autumn 2024 nail trend. Sometimes referred to as velvet nails, cat eye nails are created by a magnetic gel polish which is manipulated by a magnet. The result is a glassy, almost three-dimensional effect when it catches the light which resembles a cat eye gemstone—and it's so pretty. While we've seen chrome and glass nail effects dominating over the summer months, the cat eye manicure is paving its way to a major comeback for autumn.

How to Do Cat Eye Nails

Cat eye nails are created by using a gel nail polish with magnetic pigments, which can be shaped into various effects by using a magnet. In most cases, you'll need a gel polish and UV lamp to cure the effect into place, hence why they're so big in salons. However, there are some magnetic nail polishes out there that will give you a similar effect, as well as press-on nails to get the look without the need for a gel kit or a visit to the salon. You can also achieve different effects by using different magnet shapes. Circle shaped magnetics create a mesmerising halo effect in the middle of the nail, while long slender magnets create a defined line that resembles a cat eye.

Cat Eye Nail Ideas to Try

Ready for some cat eye nails inspiration? From pink cat eye nails to aura cat eye manicures, scroll ahead for the coolest cat eye effect manicures we've spotted.

1. Sheer Pink Cat Eye Nails

How beautiful is this sheer pink take on cat eye nails?

2. Gold Cat Eye Nails

I'm saving this one for my party season nails inspo.

3. Turquoise Cat Eye Nails

How glassy does the turquoise cat eye look?

4. Pink And Green Cat Eye Nails

Pink and green make seriously beautiful cat eye colours.

5. Red Cat Eye Nails

Saving immediately for my autumn manicure.

6. Blue And Black Aura Cat Eye Nails

Combining two trends in one, this cat eye manicure also features an aura effect which enhances the effect even more.

7. Cat Eye French Tips

You can even create a French tip effect with cat eye polish.

8. Long Lilac Cat Eye Nails

Longer nails really showcase the full cat eye effect—case in point with Vanessa Hudgen's recent manicure.

9. Black And Blue Ombre Cat Eye Nails

Why not experiment with the placement of your cat eye polish? This ombre effect is so pretty.

10. Navy Cat Eye Nails

Deep navy is a classic nail colour, which looks even glossier with a cat eye finish.

11. Pink Chrome Aura Cat Eye Nails

If your salon doesn't have cat eye effect polish, you can great a similar look with using an airbrush to create a lighter colour in the middle of the nail and finishing with chrome.

12. Bright Blue Cat Eye Nails

There's something about this electric blue cat eye mani that I'm mesmerised by.

13. Pink Oval Cat Eye Nails

Pink is a classic colour for a cat eye mani.

14. Green Cat Eye Nail Art

If you don't want a full cat eye manicure, having nail art accents with the effect is a more minimal look.

15. Multicoloured Chrome Cat Eye Nails

Cat eye and chrome powder make for a dreamy combo.

16. Dark Red Cat Eye Nails

This dark red is so sophisticated.

17. Silver Cat Eye Nails

That's our New Years Eve mani sorted.

18. Purple Cat Eye Nails

You can create different effects on the nail depending on the shape of the magnet to manipulate the magnetic pigments in the polish.

19. Long Pink Cat Eye Nails

These are just so pretty.

20. Heart Cat Eye Nails

A heart shaped magnet will give you cat eye hearts—how cute!

21. Butterfly Cat Eye Nails

Cat eye polish looks great paired with nail art or as an accent nail.

Shop The Look

Cat Eye Press On Nails

CcstrStudio Pink Cat Eye Gel Press On Nails £20 SHOP NOW Can't make it to the salon or don't have an at-home gel kit? Press on nails make it easy to get the cat eye look at home. These ones can be tailor-made to your nails and come in so many shapes and lengths.

CcstrStudio Emerald Green Cat Eye Nail Art Press On Nails £19 SHOP NOW How beautiful are these glassy green cat eye press ons?

OPI Press On Nails - Swipe Night £17 SHOP NOW OPI's press on nails are incredible (mine lasted 10 days when I tried them) and they have this cat eye design which is ideal for autumn.

Cat Eye Magnetic Nail Polish

Nails Inc Attract What You Want Magnet Effect Nail Polish £10 £4 SHOP NOW No salon appointment? You can get the look at home with magnetic nail polish. This one from Nails Inc comes with a magnet in the lid to morph the magnetic pigments into a cat eye effect.

Cat Eye Gel Polish

BLUESKY Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit £60 £55 SHOP NOW If you're not heading to the salon, you'll need cat eye gel polishes and a curing lamp to set the effect into place.

BLUESKY Bluesky Gel Nail Polish, Cat Eye Coat, Red, Ka864, 10ml Gel Polish (requires Curing Under Uv/led Lamp and a Dark Base to Obtain Effect Pictured) £8 SHOP NOW I'm saving this cat eye effect gel nail polish in a chic deep red hue straight into my basket.