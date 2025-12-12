Not Silver, Not Gold—This Is the Metallic Nail Trend Taking Over This December

While on the whole, 2025 has been a year filled with a whole host of diverse nail trends, now that December has hit, we’ve transformed into a tribe of veritable manicure magpies. Out are block colours and minimalist nail designs, and instead, it’s sparkle, shimmer and shine that’s reigning supreme. Case in point: the latest nail trend that I’ve spotted all the cool girls opting for in recent weeks. No, it’s not gold, silver or even the ever classic nude chrome. Instead, chic women have opted for a hue that’s a little more unexpected: the shimmering copper mani.
Why copper, you may be wondering? Well, firstly, the warm rust shade builds upon many of the trending nail colours we’ve been gravitating towards in recent months, like cinnamon sugar and nutmeg nails. Rather than leaning into their cosy aesthetic, however, the high-shine finish of copper nails elevates the tones, adding a seasonal spin perfect for the upcoming party season.
Next, there’s something ultimately fresh and interesting about the warmer take on metallic nails. Feeling a little less done than traditional silver and gold hues, yet still sitting in the same shimmering family, it’s a metallic tone for people who don’t want to stick to the rules, and for that reason, I can’t help but love it.
Lastly, all the biggest and best nail artists, including Iram Shelton and Queenie Nyugen, have already shown their support for copper nails, opting for the statement shade for their own December nail looks. Of course, that means it’s only a matter of time before we’re all going copper crazy, so why not get ahead of the trend and save these inspo pics for your next nail appointment….
The Best Copper Nail Inspiration
1. Warm Copper
A clean copper look, perfect for party season and beyond.
2. Molten Tips
I love the way nail artist Queenie has blended these copper tips for a diffused look.
3. Mirror Shine
Copper nails + chrome top coat. These nails speak for themselves.
4. Copper Cat Eye
Nail artist Iram used Gel Bottle’s Fortune cat eye gel polish to create this shimmering copper look.
5. Dark and Sparkling
A slightly darker copper tone looks incredible against dark skin tones.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.