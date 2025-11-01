It’s Time for a New Mani—“Chiffon” Nails Is Officially the Chicest Take on Classic Neutrals

Another day, another sheer, nude polish trend making waves. First, it was the iconic glazed chrome mani thanks to Hailey Bieber's manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, then clean soap nails dominated the zeitgeist, and now we're seeing even more elevated, fashion-forward iterations (read: tulle) enter the chat this fall. My personal mani fixation of the moment? Chiffon nails, a cooler, slightly more modern way to dress up classic neutrals. According to experts, this trend is already taking over autumn nail trends and given its ability to pair perfectly with floor-sweeping dresses and Victorian ruffs, I'd say it's bound to stick around all winter. Below, the full breakdown.

Photo of @matejanova with chiffon nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

What Are Chiffon Nails?

Imagine a billowy sheet of chiffon fabric. Notice its silky, sheer texture with subtle shimmer—now translate that exact effect to your nail colour. Just like the elegant material, chiffon nails are airy and delicate with just enough frost to catch the light (nothing too glittery). "Nails are always mimicking the clothes!" Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein told us about autumn nail colours, and the flowy fabric was certainly all over the A/W 25 runways. It only makes sense that nail trends would follow suit with a move towards lightly frosted neutrals.

"It's a fall transition from the summer's soap trend, which is about clean nails and very moisturised, glowy skin," Gerstein adds. You'll still want to select a sheered-out shade that reads clean and sophisticated, just with a dash of dressed-up shimmer for a cool, modern take. And don't forget to nourish those cuticles: "Frosted tones pair well with super-hydrated [skin]," Gerstein notes.

I personally can't wait to try silky, chiffon nails for my next manicure (just booked the appointment, actually!), so see below for all the ideas I'm eyeing.

Chiffon Nails Inspo

Photo of @matejanova with chiffon nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

The shimmer here is oh so subtle yet striking.

Photo of Iram Shelton with chiffon nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton dubs these "silk veil nails," but I can't ignore the delicate, chiffon-like effect.

Photo of Iram Shelton with chiffon nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Who says you can't go a bit bolder? I love this metallic look from Shelton.

Photo of matejanova with chiffon nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

A perfect example of pink chiffon nails.

Photo of @nailartbyqueenie with chiffon nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This peachy-pink version from celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen is so stunning.

Photo of @nailartbyqueenie with chiffon nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

A chiffon French manicure is calling my name!

Photo of @raelondonnails with chiffon nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

So sleek and shiny.

