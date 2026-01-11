2026 is finally here, and after the shimmer, chrome, and cat-eye that dominated my manicures throughout party season, January feels like the perfect time for a nail palette cleanser. My first port of call? Instagram, of course. I spent most of last month scrolling through some of the best nail artists' accounts in order to find and save the elegant manicure colours that I’m considering for my first salon appointment of the year.
Now, there are a number of cool nail trends that are set to be huge in 2026. But anyone who knows me can tell you that I’m usually a manicure minimalist through and through, sticking to either a classic French tip or sheer nude on my nails. As a compromise, I’ve decided to start the new year off with some slightly more interesting, but no less versatile colours. And after my research, I’ve narrowed my attention down to six easy but elevated shades to choose from. From rich, expensive-looking black cherry hues to elevated silver tones, I want my manicure to look put-together and help beat my January blues, but without feeling too out of my element.
If you, too, are in need of some chic January manicure inspiration, below, I’ve rounded up six stylish nail colours to bookmark ahead of your first 2026 salon visit.
6 Nail Colour Trends to Try in January 2025
1. Onyx
It might seem a little unconventional, however, much like an LBD, midnight-black polishes will give you a sleek manicure that pairs effortlessly with everything in your wardrobe. It feels classic and wearable, but also gives your nails an edgy vibe that looks extremely elevated.
Shop the Trend:
Dior
Vernis in 908 Bold Black
Simple? Yes. But oh so elegant.
H&M
Gel Colour Nail Polish in Bonfire Night
A gel-like mani for under £10? Yes, please!
2. Silver
Silver jewellery is a huge trend for 2026, and if Instagram is anything to go by, then mirror-like manicures are set to dominate January as well. The metallic hue is an expensive-looking alternative for those of us who find glittery nails too out there.
Shop the Trend:
NAILSINC
Mirror Chrome Nail Polish in Influenced
This is made to give you a chrome-like finish at home.
Essie
Nail Polish in Apres Chic
So chic.
3. Milky White
If you're not into bright colours, you’ll be pleased to know that milky white hues are a popular choice for January 2026. It’s elegant, timeless and, most importantly, will stay looking neat even when your nails start to grow out.
The perfect balance between timeless and elevated.
4. Spicy Red
Deeper red hues dominated my festive manicures, but to make the colour feel fresh for 2026, I’m opting for brighter, fiery red shades that are sure to draw eyes and earn me loads of compliments. Not to mention that this hue will pair seamlessly with both neutrals and bold clothing alike.
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
Green Flash Polish in Anémone
Manucurist has some of the best at-home gel polishes on the market,
Essie
Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue
Essie's polishes are affordable without compromising on quality.
5. Sheer Pink
One of my new year’s resolutions to prioritise my nail health in January, and if you want to do the same, then a sheer pink nail polish that also doubles as a treatment is the way to go. A pink base coat is the perfect alternative for those who want a natural-looking mani without having to book a trip to the salon.
Shop the Trend:
Rimmel
Nail Nurse
This acts as both a protective coat and a nail strengthener
Chanel
Le Vernis La Base Camélia
Another great strengthening treatment with a hint of colour.
6. Black Cherry
I can't walk down the street at the moment without spotting someone with a deep burgundy manicure. It’s every bit as versatile as black or white, but with a warm undertone that feels elegant and expensive-looking.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.