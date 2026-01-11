Only the Chicest People Will Be Wearing One of These 6 Nail Colours This January

If you, too, are in need of some chic January manicure inspiration, I’ve rounded up six stylish nail colours to bookmark ahead of your first salon visit of 2026.

Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in Features
January Nail Colour Trends 2026
(Image credit: @corrinnabianca,@paintedbyjools, @iramshelton)
Jump to category:

2026 is finally here, and after the shimmer, chrome, and cat-eye that dominated my manicures throughout party season, January feels like the perfect time for a nail palette cleanser. My first port of call? Instagram, of course. I spent most of last month scrolling through some of the best nail artists' accounts in order to find and save the elegant manicure colours that I’m considering for my first salon appointment of the year.

Now, there are a number of cool nail trends that are set to be huge in 2026. But anyone who knows me can tell you that I’m usually a manicure minimalist through and through, sticking to either a classic French tip or sheer nude on my nails. As a compromise, I’ve decided to start the new year off with some slightly more interesting, but no less versatile colours. And after my research, I’ve narrowed my attention down to six easy but elevated shades to choose from. From rich, expensive-looking black cherry hues to elevated silver tones, I want my manicure to look put-together and help beat my January blues, but without feeling too out of my element.

If you, too, are in need of some chic January manicure inspiration, below, I’ve rounded up six stylish nail colours to bookmark ahead of your first 2026 salon visit.

1. Onyx

January Nail Colour Trends 2026

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

It might seem a little unconventional, however, much like an LBD, midnight-black polishes will give you a sleek manicure that pairs effortlessly with everything in your wardrobe. It feels classic and wearable, but also gives your nails an edgy vibe that looks extremely elevated.

Shop the Trend:

2. Silver

January Nail Colour Trends 2026

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Silver jewellery is a huge trend for 2026, and if Instagram is anything to go by, then mirror-like manicures are set to dominate January as well. The metallic hue is an expensive-looking alternative for those of us who find glittery nails too out there.

Shop the Trend:

3. Milky White

January Nail Colour Trends 2026

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

If you're not into bright colours, you’ll be pleased to know that milky white hues are a popular choice for January 2026. It’s elegant, timeless and, most importantly, will stay looking neat even when your nails start to grow out.

Shop the Trend:

4. Spicy Red

January Nail Colour Trends 2026

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Deeper red hues dominated my festive manicures, but to make the colour feel fresh for 2026, I’m opting for brighter, fiery red shades that are sure to draw eyes and earn me loads of compliments. Not to mention that this hue will pair seamlessly with both neutrals and bold clothing alike.

Shop the Trend:

5. Sheer Pink

January Nail Colour Trends 2026

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

One of my new year’s resolutions to prioritise my nail health in January, and if you want to do the same, then a sheer pink nail polish that also doubles as a treatment is the way to go. A pink base coat is the perfect alternative for those who want a natural-looking mani without having to book a trip to the salon.

Shop the Trend:

6. Black Cherry

January Nail Colour Trends 2026

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

I can't walk down the street at the moment without spotting someone with a deep burgundy manicure. It’s every bit as versatile as black or white, but with a warm undertone that feels elegant and expensive-looking.

Shop the Trend:

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.