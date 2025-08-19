There’s something about the shift into autumn that makes us want to press reset on our beauty routines—and nails are no exception. As the weather cools and knitwear season begins, the nail trends emerging right now feel perfectly in step with the mood: Think rich, polished nail colour shades that echo autumn’s palette, subtle twists on the timeless nail trends and minimalist details that are uniquely chic. From deep, inky tones like black cherry to mix 'n' match nail art, the autumn nail agenda is equal parts chic and wearable. Ahead, the key autumn nail trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this season.
5 Autumn Nail Trends for 2025 That Are Next-Level Classy
1. Milky White
Milky nails have been dominating the entireity of 2025 and they're not going anywhere or autumn. In fact, this is one of the classic nail colours that defy trends and is a great option if you're stuck on what shade to go for in the salon. To achieve the milky effect, turn to sheer, transparent shades (such as OPI's Funny Bunny) that can be layered rather than anything too opaque.
2. Black Cherry
Burgundy nails are another timeless nail colour that we see returning every year as a core autumn nail trend. This deep nail colour never fails to look expensive with its glossy finish that looks elegant on everyone. I particularly love it on short, squoval nails—but it's also a great pedicure colour for autumn and winter too.
3. Polka Dots
Polka dot nails have been trending over the summer, with celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa wearing the look. For autumn, we can expect to see the nail art trend continue. However, while black and white designs were everywhere last season, this time around we can expect to see more autumnal takes. Think brown and white, or even a neutral cat eye nail base like this topped with black polka dots. Why not experiment with polka dot French tips, too?
4. Mix 'n' Match
At every beauty event I've attended in recent weeks, I've spotted countless manicures with mix 'n' match nail art. If you're usually indecisive about what nail art to get, this is a great way to try and few different designs for your next manicure. The key is to choose tones that complement one another to keep it looking cohesive, like this design with tortoisheshell nails, gold chrome and a tonal French tip.
5. Brown
Brown nails continue to dominate as trending nail colour for 2025, but it really comes into its own around autumn. Brown is a brilliant dark nail colour option is you find black nails too harsh and there are so many brown tones to experiment with. Whether you opt for a dark chocolate brown or a toasted chestnut shade, this nail colour will always look stylish throughout the autumn months.
