Not Milky, Not Glazed—Tulle Nails Are the Neutral Manicure to Ask for This Autumn

Tulle nails are the classic and elegant nail trend that you'll find on the most manicured of hands right now.

a graphic with images of tulle nail designs and a photo of Bettina Looney in white tulle dress, along with photos of sheer pink nail polishes
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @betinalooney)
As a nail trend-obsessed beauty editor, I have a particular penchant for sheer nail polishes. Whether it be sheer pink or milky white manicures, there's something so timeless and elegant about this understated nail trend. As we look toward autumn nail trends, the usual dark nail colours such as burgundy and brown are dominating my feeds right now. But for those of us who just aren't ready for an autumnal manicure yet, allow me to introduce you to tulle nails—by far the prettiest nail trend I've seen this month.

What Are Tulle Nails?

Sheer lavender tulle nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Much like the fabric, tulle nails are inspired by the sheer, transparent veil that leaves a whisper of colour on the nails while letting them peek through. You can tailor the transparency by experimenting with one or two layers that float a touch of colour on the nail plates, or layer up for a more opaque finish. They look beautiful in classic shades such as light pink and milky white, but I've seen so many other variations on my feeds right now that I'm so excited to try, like this beautiful tulle lavender shade above. Scroll on for some more of my favourite tulle nail ideas I've saved.

Tulle Nails Ideas

Sheer pink tulle squoval nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

A sheer pink tulle hue is a timeless and classic nail colour you won't regret.

Sheer sparkling tulle short nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

A tulle shade with a touch of sparkle is an effortless way to elevate a neutral manicure.

Long squoval nails with sheer neutral tulle colour

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Neutral tones such as OPI Put It In Neutral or Baby, Take A Vow (layered together above) always look chic. It's a classic OPI nail layering combination, much like Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath.

Soft almond nails with sheer milky white tulle nail colour

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If there's a manicure that makes my heart race, it's this beautiful sheer white one.

Short nails with soft pink sheer chrome

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Chrome and shimmer finishes take the tulle nail trend to the next level.

Sheer black tulle nails with black opaque French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Here me out: tulle nails aren't just reserved for pinks and neutrals. I love these sheer black nails, which are like a pair of silky 20 deniers for your nails. Combined with the dark French tips, it's unexpected but chic.

Short nails with sheer lavender tulle nail colour

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Sheer lilac may just be the prettiest shade of all the tulle nail designs. So beautiful and elegant, while making a nice change from pink.

Shop the Trend:

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

