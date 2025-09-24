Not Milky, Not Glazed—Tulle Nails Are the Neutral Manicure to Ask for This Autumn

Much like the fabric, tulle nails are inspired by the sheer, transparent veil that leaves a whisper of colour on the nails while letting them peek through. You can tailor the transparency by experimenting with one or two layers that float a touch of colour on the nail plates, or layer up for a more opaque finish. They look beautiful in classic shades such as light pink and milky white, but I've seen so many other variations on my feeds right now that I'm so excited to try, like this beautiful tulle lavender shade above. Scroll on for some more of my favourite tulle nail ideas I've saved.
Tulle Nails Ideas
A sheer pink tulle hue is a timeless and classic nail colour you won't regret.
A tulle shade with a touch of sparkle is an effortless way to elevate a neutral manicure.
If there's a manicure that makes my heart race, it's this beautiful sheer white one.
Chrome and shimmer finishes take the tulle nail trend to the next level.
Here me out: tulle nails aren't just reserved for pinks and neutrals. I love these sheer black nails, which are like a pair of silky 20 deniers for your nails. Combined with the dark French tips, it's unexpected but chic.
Sheer lilac may just be the prettiest shade of all the tulle nail designs. So beautiful and elegant, while making a nice change from pink.
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
Active Bright Treatment
This adds a sheer milky veil to your nails that instantly perfects your manicure.
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina
Like the layers of tulle in a ballerina's tutu, this sheer pink nail polish creates the same effect on your nails.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.