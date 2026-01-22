Red Is Timeless, But Asking for This More Specific Nail Shade Makes Your Manicure Instantly Chicer

If there’s one nail colour trend that is constantly reinventing itself, it’s the red manicure. In the summer months, it’s chilli-red tones that take precedent, while red wine hues stood their ground last autumn, winter and right through the festive period. For a year-round red, postbox-inspired shades are an ever-popular choice, while jammy cherries look so expensive paired with a glossy top coat and clean cuticle work. What I’m trying to say is, you really can’t go wrong with a red manicure in whichever variation you opt for; however, if you’re someone who likes to stay at the forefront of nail trends, allow me to put another red nail look on your radar: brick red.
Sitting between a warm-toned red and a terracotta, brick-red nails take inspiration from, you guessed it, the warm ruddy shade of bricks commonly used to build houses. As a result, it sits between many of the nail colours we’ve been loving in recent months, like chestnut browns, cosy copper tones and, of course, classic reds. Unlike the latter, however, brick red feels much more unexpected. It’s a red for people who like to shuck tradition and instead put their own twist on a trend.
Take Selena Gomez, for example, who was spotted on Instagram swapping traditional festive red tones for Apres Nail’s Brickhouse, or nail artist Iram Shelton, who recently dubbed Dior’s brick-red nail polish "the prettiest shade". And, these are only two of the many nail lovers who’ve been going brick red in recent months. To prove it, I’ve rounded up my favourite brick red nail inspiration. Just keep scrolling to shop the best brick red nail polishes to recreate their trending looks yourself…
The Best Brick Red Nails Inspiration
Celeb Approval
Selena Gomez confirmed brick red nails are definitely in.
Warm Up
This set really shows off the warmth of a brick red polish.
Red Hot
A slightly fierier set with a warming orange undertone.
Short and Sweet
Iram’s brick red mani looks great on her short, squoval nails.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.