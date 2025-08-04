Chrome Nails Aren’t a Trend, They’re an Extension of My Personality—26 Chic Designs I’ve Banked

Whether I'm scrolling on my TikTok fyp, Instagram feed or Pinterest boards, it seems like people still can't get enough of chrome nails. From the glazed doughnut nails spotted on Hailey Bieber a few years back, to the glossy, pearlescent French tip manicures I've been spotting everywhere recently, chrome nails are clearly no longer just a fleeting trend, but rather a salon staple among beauty lovers. And I'll be the first one to admit that I've consistently asked for chrome nails at my salon visits since at least the start of summer. Whether I opt for a classic French manicure or a fun pop of colour, I just can't seem to get enough of this glossy finish.
What Are Chrome Nails?
Chrome nails are created by applying a pearlescent powder over a standard nail polish or design to give them a reflective, almost metallic look. Depending on the base colour of the nails and the type of powder used, you can achieve either a subtle and glazed glow or a high-shine metallic finish. I personally opt for a clearer, less colourful sheen over my manicures, but the best part about chrome nails is how versatile they are. Whether you prefer a more minimal or a bolder nail style, there's a chrome nail design for everyone.
This nail style is more suited for the salon because it typically requires a higher level of technique as well as expert tools to perfect the finish, and I'd particularly recommend going to the salon for chrome layered over more complicated nail art. However, there are also a few powders and polishes that you can purchase at home to get a similar effect.
Whether you prefer a simpler manicure or like to experiment a little more with your nails, I've rounded up some of the chicest chrome nail ideas to inspire your next visit to the salon. Then, take a browse at the best chrome nail products that you can buy to achieve a similar look at home.
Chrome Nail Inspiration
1. Classic French Tip Chrome Nails
Bored of your classic French manis? A chrome finish will feel both fresh and timeless.
2. Nude Ombre Chrome Nails
Just look at how this chrome powder catches the light—so beautiful!
3 Rainbow Chrome Nails
For the maximalists among us, this multi-colour chrome is for you.
4. Black Chrome Nails
This moody take on the chrome trend is most likely going to be my next nail style.
5. Short Chrome Nails
Chrome nails work equally as well on shorter nail styles.
6. Metallic Chrome Nails
Metallic chrome is another strong contender for my next salon visit.
7. Nude Chrome Nails
Adding a colourful chrome finish to a nude base is a perfect way to elevate a minimal manicure.
8. Pearlescent Chrome Nails
So classic yet so elevated at the same time.
9. Pink Ombre Chrome Nails
This ombre style is tempting me as well.
10. Neutral Chrome Nails
Minimalists will love this neutral set.
11. Soft Brown Chrome Nails
Proof that chrome will add interest to even the most basic of manis.
12. Glazed Doughnut Chrome Nails
Glazed doughnut nails started the resurgence of the chrome trend.
13. Multi-Colour Chrome Nails
Can't choose just one colour? Opt for a multi-colour chrome set.
