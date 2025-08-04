Chrome Nails Aren’t a Trend, They’re an Extension of My Personality—26 Chic Designs I’ve Banked

Whether I'm scrolling on TikTok, Instagram or Pinterest, it seems like people are still obsessed with chrome nails. Scroll down for chrome nail ideas to take to your next salon visit.

@harrietwestmoreland, @nailartbyqueenie, @meraki_nails_cardiff
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland, @nailartbyqueenie, @meraki_nails_cardiff)
Whether I'm scrolling on my TikTok fyp, Instagram feed or Pinterest boards, it seems like people still can't get enough of chrome nails. From the glazed doughnut nails spotted on Hailey Bieber a few years back, to the glossy, pearlescent French tip manicures I've been spotting everywhere recently, chrome nails are clearly no longer just a fleeting trend, but rather a salon staple among beauty lovers. And I'll be the first one to admit that I've consistently asked for chrome nails at my salon visits since at least the start of summer. Whether I opt for a classic French manicure or a fun pop of colour, I just can't seem to get enough of this glossy finish.

@harrietwestmoreland

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

What Are Chrome Nails?

Chrome nails are created by applying a pearlescent powder over a standard nail polish or design to give them a reflective, almost metallic look. Depending on the base colour of the nails and the type of powder used, you can achieve either a subtle and glazed glow or a high-shine metallic finish. I personally opt for a clearer, less colourful sheen over my manicures, but the best part about chrome nails is how versatile they are. Whether you prefer a more minimal or a bolder nail style, there's a chrome nail design for everyone.

@nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This nail style is more suited for the salon because it typically requires a higher level of technique as well as expert tools to perfect the finish, and I'd particularly recommend going to the salon for chrome layered over more complicated nail art. However, there are also a few powders and polishes that you can purchase at home to get a similar effect.

Whether you prefer a simpler manicure or like to experiment a little more with your nails, I've rounded up some of the chicest chrome nail ideas to inspire your next visit to the salon. Then, take a browse at the best chrome nail products that you can buy to achieve a similar look at home.

Chrome Nail Inspiration

1. Classic French Tip Chrome Nails

@bombshellnailslondon

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Bored of your classic French manis? A chrome finish will feel both fresh and timeless.

2. Nude Ombre Chrome Nails

@studio_seventy2

(Image credit: @studio_seventy2)

Just look at how this chrome powder catches the light—so beautiful!

3 Rainbow Chrome Nails

@nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

For the maximalists among us, this multi-colour chrome is for you.

4. Black Chrome Nails

@nailsbyzola

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

This moody take on the chrome trend is most likely going to be my next nail style.

5. Short Chrome Nails

@harrietwestmoreland

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Chrome nails work equally as well on shorter nail styles.

6. Metallic Chrome Nails

@nails_of_la

(Image credit: @nails_of_la)

Metallic chrome is another strong contender for my next salon visit.

7. Nude Chrome Nails

@meraki_nails_cardiff

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

Adding a colourful chrome finish to a nude base is a perfect way to elevate a minimal manicure.

8. Pearlescent Chrome Nails

@nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

So classic yet so elevated at the same time.

9. Pink Ombre Chrome Nails

@nailsbyzola

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

This ombre style is tempting me as well.

10. Neutral Chrome Nails

@bombshellnailslondon

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Minimalists will love this neutral set.

11. Soft Brown Chrome Nails

@matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Proof that chrome will add interest to even the most basic of manis.

12. Glazed Doughnut Chrome Nails

@studio_seventy2

(Image credit: @studio_seventy2)

Glazed doughnut nails started the resurgence of the chrome trend.

13. Multi-Colour Chrome Nails

@charlotteellennails

(Image credit: @charlotteellennails)

Can't choose just one colour? Opt for a multi-colour chrome set.

14. Yellow French Tip Chrome Nails

@nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Yellow French tips are having a moment. Knock out two trends in one with this design.

15. Chrome Nails with Gemstones

@iramshelton

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Chrome nails don't need to be one dimensional. You can add gems and pearls onto your chrome nail designs as well.

16. Lilac Chrome Nails

@natalie_thedollshouse

(Image credit: @natalie_thedollshouse)

This lavender chrome design is sure to make a statement.

17. Strawberry Chrome Nails

@nailsbyzola

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Strawberry glazed chrome? Yes, please!

18. Gradient Chrome Nails

@gieos.room

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

For those who love a bold statement nail, this gradient style is perfect.

19. Pink French Tip Chrome Nails

@natalie_thedollshouse

(Image credit: @natalie_thedollshouse)

I can't get over how pretty these are.

20. Chocolate Ombre Chrome Nails

@meraki_nails_cardiff

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

This chocolate ombre design is perfect for the upcoming autumn season.

21. Mermaid Chrome Nails

@meraki_nails_cardiff

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

Mermaidcore at its finest.

22. Nail Art Chrome Nails

@gieos.room

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

Layer chrome powder over your nail art to give it a glossy finish.

23. Pastel Chrome Nails

@charlotteellennails

(Image credit: @charlotteellennails)

Why choose just one colour when you can opt for this playful multi-colour design?

24. Baby Pink Chrome Nails

@matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Simple? Yes. But so very effective.

25. Yellow Chrome Nails

@natalie_thedollshouse

(Image credit: @natalie_thedollshouse)

I need to get these pretty yellow chrome nails before the summer season ends.

26. Sage Green Chrome Nails

@nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This sage green hue is sure to brighten your mood.

Shop the Best Chrome Nail Products

Glassy Pearl Chrome Nail Powder - 3 Boxes Aurora Ice Transparent White Chrome Powder for Nails Glazed Donut Pearlescent Magic Nail Powder Mirror Effect Pigment Glitter : Amazon.co.uk: Beauty
Dr.Mode
Glassy Pearl Chrome Nail Powder

This glassy powder will give your nails a salon look at home.

Nails Inc. Better on Top Get Glazed Treatment 14ml
Nails Inc.
Better on Top Get Glazed Treatment

This is probably the truest chrome finish I've found without using actual chrome powders.

Le Mini Macron, Le Glazed Chrome Powder
Le Mini Macron
Le Glazed Chrome Powder

Another at-home chrome set to give your nails a salon-like glow.

Barry M Glazed Nail Paint 10ml
Barry M
Barry M Glazed Nail Paint 10ml

This sheer topper will look great over your at-home French manis.

Born Pretty Chrome Nail Powder Metallic Holo Nail Glitter Powder Super Mirror Rainbow Neon Shiny Nail Pearlescent Powder With Magic Effect for Decoration Manicure Design 4 Boxes : Amazon.co.uk: Beauty
Prettytown
Born Pretty Chrome Nail Powders

This powder set comes with four different chrome finishes.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

