January is finally over, and it felt like the longest four weeks of all time, so I couldn't be happier for February's arrival. With Valentine's Day on the horizon, I'm seeing lots of red nail trends on social media, but what other nail colours are set to dominate this month? This is where I come in.
As a beauty editor who writes about nail trends every week, I've become a bit of an expert at spotting upcoming shades. Not only that, but I spend a lot of time chatting with some of the best nail artists, as well as being lucky enough to receive the latest nail polish launches before they're even out. Therefore, I'd like to think I know a thing or two about which February nail colours will be on the most stylish of hands this season.
Yes, red nail designs will certainly dominate, but a range of neutral nail looks are also taking over this month. Below, I've rounded up the February nail colours to have on your radar, alongside some of the best polishes to get the look at home.
6 Most Stylish February Nail Colours 2026
1. Ruby Red
First up, ruby red. As mentioned, thanks to Valentine's Day, red nail shades are proving particularly popular, but it's this ruby red hue that takes the top spot this February. The rich, deep colour is impossibly chic, and I've spotted it on the coolest of people. If you like wearing neutral outfits, then this is sure to add a sophisticated pop of colour.
It might not be spring just yet, but lavender is already making a comeback. Not only have I spotted this shade on social media, but I've also noticed a few lavender launches as of late. After a grey and drizzly January, this nail colour is just the pick-me-up I need.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Lisa Lilas
How stunning is this shade? Manucurist can really do no wrong.
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Lilac Nail Polish
This polish will add a high-shine finish for a seriously luxe touch.
3. Cappuccino
Neutral lovers, this one's for you. Whilst deep brown shades dominated on the run-up to Christmas, I've noticed people gravitating towards these softer cappuccino hues this February. I think this will be my Feb mani of choice. I mean, look at how chic it is.
Get the Look:
Nailberry
Simplicity Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Pair this with an all-cream outfit for major fashion points.
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Freckles
This is the exact polish in the picture above.
4. Milky Pink
If red nails aren't your thing but you still want a Valentine's-themed manicure this month, why not opt for this soft, milky pink shade? It's subtle enough to pass for an everyday colour, but still feels flirty and fun. No wonder I've spotted multiple celebs wearing this nail colour trend.
Get the Look:
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Polish in Bubble Bath
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Matter of Fiction
If you want something slightly brighter, opt for this Essie shade.
5. Berry Red
If red nails are your thing, go all out with this striking berry hue. In my opinion, this is the perfect shade to start the month with a bang. It seems some of the best nail artists agree, as I've seen lots of berry red manicures this month.
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue
This is the ultimate statement shade.
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish inPoppy Red
This polish has a slight orange undertone to make it pop.
6. Au Naturel
Whilst there are lots of February nail colours to consider, I also know that lots of us have started a natural nail journey in 2026, which is why I predict that pared-back shades will be trending. Designed to look like "your nails, but better", these shades add a subtle tint, and a lot of polishes also contain strengthening ingredients to protect the natural nail underneath.
Get the Look:
OPI
Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment
If you want to keep things really natural, this polish will add a sheer, glossy finish.
Manucurist
Active Plump
This polish cares for your nails whilst adding a plump, glossy effect.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK.