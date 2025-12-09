From Paris Hilton to Addison Rae, Hollywood Royalty Is Loyal to This Controversial Winter Boot Trend

There are few fashion items as polarizing—and as enduring—as tall Ugg boots. Once the uncontested uniform of early 2000s It girls, the sheepskin classics were spotted everywhere from Melrose to the mall, usually paired with velour tracksuits,oversize sunglasses, and a caramel Frappuccino in hand. Paris and Nicky Hilton were the unofficial patron saints of the look, photographed in their pairs so often they practically became part of their silhouettes. But for all their popularity, tall Uggs also endured their share of side eye, dismissed as “basic,” bulky, or simply too cozy to be taken seriously by fashion enthusiasts. Until now, that is.
Now, more than two decades later, the same boot that defined a generation of celebrity street style is experiencing an unexpected—and unapologetic—renaissance. This time, it’s Gen Z leading the charge. On TikTok, tall, mid-calf Uggboots have reemerged as a winter essential, clocking thousands of views. Creators showcase them with everything from micro miniskirts to slouchy cargo pants, proving that the boot’s appeal lies in its effortless blend of comfort, nostalgia, and a kind of anti-fashion confidence.
Part of the allure is the boot’s unique ability to adapt. While early aughts celebrities styled their Uggs with low-rise jeans and bubblegum-pink layers, today’s tastemakers are embracing a more elevated approach—think structured wool coats, tonal knit sets, and luxe athleisure. Addison Rae, one of the most influential members Gen Z pop royalty, has been spotted in Ugg boots more than once. (Although, the "Diet Pepsi" star prefers a shorter, bow-adorned style.) Lily-Rose Deppwas also spotted wearing the taller style, too.
There’s also a deeper cultural current fueling the comeback: the collective yearning for comfort. In an era defined by soft living, the tall Ugg’s plush interior and easy pull-on silhouette feel perfectly aligned with the moment. Fashion cycles may ebb and flow, but warmth, practicality, and nostalgia never go out of style. And when all three happen to converge in a single fuzzy boot? It’s no wonder both celebrities and everyday trendsetters reach for them instinctively.
Love them or hate them, tall Uggs have proven their staying power. What was once a controversial staple is now reclaiming its throne, one TikTok haul and paparazzi snapshot at a time. And perhaps that’s the real magic behind their comeback: Tall Uggs are a reminder that fashion doesn’t always have to be complicated. Sometimes the most enduring trends are the ones rooted in feeling good—warm, comfortable, nostalgic, and a little rebellious in their refusal to conform to sleek, minimalist norms.
Whether you’re stepping into a pair for the first time or dusting off your old favorites, one thing is clear: This winter, the cozy classic isn’t just back—it’s bigger, bolder, and more beloved than ever. Below, read my full review of the tall Ugg boots.
Tall Ugg Boots Review
Sizing: Women's U.S. 5 to 12
Price: $220
Colors: Chestnut and Black
My review: The Ugg Classic Tall II Boot is everything celebrities have loved about the fuzzy, early aughts style, albeit in a taller silhouette. The iconic sheepskin lining is as plush and cloud-soft as ever, instantly warming your feet without feeling overly heavy. The taller shaft adds extra coziness on colder days and pairs beautifully with leggings, jeans, or even oversize sweaters for that effortless, cozy-chic look.
One thing that genuinely surprised me was the calf fit. With a 17.5-inch calf, I usually struggle with tall boots, but these slipped on without a fight. They fit comfortably on their own or with thinner layers like leggings or fleece-lined tights. That said, the shaft isn’t wide enough for thicker fabrics—I definitely can’t wear them with bulkier pants, jeans, or those classic early 2000s tracksuits celebrities used to tuck into their Uggs.
While the boots are treated, they’re still not truly weatherproof. I wore mine out in the rain, and they picked up dirt and water marks surprisingly easily even during my short walk around my block. Without an additional waterproof or dirt-repellent spray, they can start to look worn faster than you’d expect. (Although, frankly, I'm kind of into the look. C'est vintage, as the youngsters say.)
Overall, the Classic Tall II delivers on the nostalgia factor while feeling elevated enough for modern wardrobes. If you already love Uggs, the tall version is a natural—and very comfortable—upgrade, as long as you give them a little extra care.
