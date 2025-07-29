Still Over Skinny Jeans? This Elegant Denim Trend Is Making a Major Comeback for Fall

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

If you're not planning to revisit skinny jeans anytime soon or just feel like switching things up, this elegant denim trend is about to be your new go-to for fall. Dark-wash bootcut jeans are making a quiet but major comeback, and the vibe is effortlessly polished. They strike that perfect balance between structured and laid-back, and the silhouette instantly upgrades even the simplest outfit.

The appeal lies in the deep, moody washes—inky indigo and classic dark navy that look especially elevated this time of year. Paired with a crisp button-down, tailored blazer, or sleek turtleneck, dark bootcut jeans give your outfit a refined edge without trying too hard. The subtle flare at the hem adds movement and a hint of drama in a way that still feels timeless and wearable.

It helps that the newest versions are incredibly flattering thanks to longer inseams, clean front panels, and just the right amount of stretch. There's no fuss—just denim that feels cool, confident, and grown-up. They're the kind of jeans that can easily take you from a casual coffee meeting to dinner out with a simple swap of accessories.

If you're looking for a denim refresh this fall, we've scouted out the best dark-wash bootcut jeans that feel modern, elevated, and endlessly versatile. Whether you're fully over skinny jeans or just adding something new into the mix, this jeans trend is definitely worth a try.

See the dark-wash bootcut jeans outfit inspiration below and shop our favorite styles along the way.

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @hannahjuneva)

Get the look: fitted white T-shirt + dark-wash bootcut jeans + heeled flip-flops

Agolde Harper Relaxed Straight Jeans
Harper Relaxed Straight Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Get the look: gray sweater + dark-wash bootcut jeans + kitten heels

Slvrlake Sophie Jeans
Sophie Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: lightweight trench coat + dark-wash bootcut jeans + loafers

ZARA, Trf Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Trf Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Get the look: striped top + dark-wash bootcut jeans + platform heels

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Get the look: leather jacket + dark-wash bootcut jeans + kitten heels

Closed Roan Slim Straight Jeans
Roan Slim Straight Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @piashah_)

Get the look: loose blazer + dark-wash bootcut jeans + loafers

Kelli Low Rise Loose Straight
Kelli Low Rise Loose Straight

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

Get the look: short-sleeve sweater + dark-wash bootcut jeans + ballet flats

Ase High Waist Straight Leg Stretch Jeans
Ase High Waist Straight Leg Stretch Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Get the look: white T-shirt + silk scarf + dark-wash bootcut jeans + slides

Frame the Trapunto Trouser Jeans
The Trapunto Trouser Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @_eahsieneed)

Get the look: lightweight jacket + dark-wash bootcut jeans + chunky loafers

Pistola Denim Cassie Jeans
Cassie Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Get the look: white top + dark-wash bootcut jeans + flip-flops

Cindy Jeans
Cindy Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @mishti.rahman)

Get the look: silk headscarf + black top + dark-wash bootcut jeans

Re/done the Westley Jeans
The Westley Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Get the look: fringe jacket + dark-wash bootcut jeans + suede ankle boots

Anine Bing Roy Jeans
Roy Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Get the look: fitted white T-shirt + dark-wash bootcut jeans + heeled flip-flops

Dl1961 Bridget Bootcut Petite High Rise Instasculpt Jeans
Bridget Bootcut High Rise Instasculpt Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: summery white top + dark-wash bootcut jeans + flip-flops

We the Free Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Get the look: vest top + dark-wash bootcut jeans + slingback heels

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Ribcage Full Length Jeans

