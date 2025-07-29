Still Over Skinny Jeans? This Elegant Denim Trend Is Making a Major Comeback for Fall

If you're not planning to revisit skinny jeans anytime soon or just feel like switching things up, this elegant denim trend is about to be your new go-to for fall. Dark-washbootcut jeans are making a quiet but major comeback, and the vibe is effortlessly polished. They strike that perfect balance between structured and laid-back, and the silhouette instantly upgrades even the simplest outfit.
The appeal lies in the deep, moody washes—inky indigo and classic dark navy that look especially elevated this time of year. Paired with a crisp button-down, tailored blazer, or sleek turtleneck, dark bootcut jeans give your outfit a refined edge without trying too hard. The subtle flare at the hem adds movement and a hint of drama in a way that still feels timeless and wearable.
It helps that the newest versions are incredibly flattering thanks to longer inseams, clean front panels, and just the right amount of stretch. There's no fuss—just denim that feels cool, confident, and grown-up. They're the kind of jeans that can easily take you from a casual coffee meeting to dinner out with a simple swap of accessories.
If you're looking for a denim refresh this fall, we've scouted out the best dark-wash bootcut jeans that feel modern, elevated, and endlessly versatile. Whether you're fully over skinny jeans or just adding something new into the mix, this jeans trend is definitely worth a try.
See the dark-wash bootcut jeans outfit inspiration below and shop our favorite styles along the way.
Get the look: fitted white T-shirt + dark-wash bootcut jeans + heeled flip-flops
Agolde
Harper Relaxed Straight Jeans
Get the look: gray sweater + dark-wash bootcut jeans + kitten heels
Slvrlake
Sophie Jeans
Get the look: lightweight trench coat + dark-wash bootcut jeans + loafers
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: striped top + dark-wash bootcut jeans + platform heels
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Get the look: leather jacket + dark-wash bootcut jeans + kitten heels
Closed
Roan Slim Straight Jeans
Get the look: loose blazer + dark-wash bootcut jeans + loafers
Hudson Jeans
Kelli Low Rise Loose Straight
Get the look: short-sleeve sweater + dark-wash bootcut jeans + ballet flats
WARP+WEFT
Ase High Waist Straight Leg Stretch Jeans
Get the look: white T-shirt + silk scarf + dark-wash bootcut jeans + slides
Frame
The Trapunto Trouser Jeans
Get the look: lightweight jacket + dark-wash bootcut jeans + chunky loafers
Pistola Denim
Cassie Jeans
Get the look: white top + dark-wash bootcut jeans + flip-flops
COTTON CITIZEN
Cindy Jeans
Get the look: silk headscarf + black top + dark-wash bootcut jeans
Re/done
The Westley Jeans
Get the look: fringe jacket + dark-wash bootcut jeans + suede ankle boots
Anine Bing
Roy Jeans
Dl1961
Bridget Bootcut High Rise Instasculpt Jeans
Get the look: summery white top + dark-wash bootcut jeans + flip-flops
We the Free
Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Get the look: vest top + dark-wash bootcut jeans + slingback heels