5 Sweater Styles Every 2025 Winter Wardrobe Needs

If there’s one thing winter dressing never gets wrong, it’s a good sweater moment. The 2025 approach to knitwear is all about balancing comfort with quiet luxury—think exaggerated silhouettes, rich textures, and that perfectly slouchy yet polished energy. Whether you’re styling yours with denim, tailored trousers, or a sleek skirt, these five sweater styles are the foundation of every chic cold-weather outfit.
This season’s sweater lineup is anything but basic. Classic turtlenecks are being worn with cigarette jeans and oversized coats, while cardigans have reentered the scene styled open with statement belts or layered over crisp white tees. Oversized knits, meanwhile, continue to dominate, but with subtle updates like drop shoulders and unexpected colors that make them feel more intentional than lazy.
Matching sweater sets and collared knits are the polished answer to cold-weather dressing fatigue—comfortable enough to live in, refined enough for a dinner out. The best part? Each of these five styles works seamlessly together, meaning your winter wardrobe just got five times easier (and infinitely chicer).
Fitted Turtleneck
A turtleneck is the ultimate layering piece—it’s the foundation of every elevated winter look. Pair it with tailored trousers for a clean, minimalist feel or layer it under a slip dress for something more unexpected. This season’s versions come in fine merino and chunky ribbed knits that look just as good tucked in as they do left loose. Bonus points for tonal styling—ivory-on-ivory always looks expensive.
Cardigan
The cardigan is officially back, but not in the sweet, preppy way you remember. Try a boxy, slightly oversized fit with wide-leg denim or a midi skirt for contrast. Leave a few buttons undone for that effortless, French-girl feel, or belt it at the waist to define your shape. Cropped silhouettes are especially in for 2025—they pair perfectly with high-rise everything.
Oversized Crewneck
A great oversized sweater instantly reads “cool without trying.” Look for dropped shoulders, longer sleeves, and plush knits that pool just right over jeans or leggings. The key to pulling it off is proportion—add structure on the bottom with sleek boots or straight-leg trousers. You’ll wear this one on repeat, from coffee runs to cozy nights in.
Matching Sweater Set
The matching sweater set—usually a knit top and coordinating pants—has become the new definition of polished comfort. It’s perfect for travel days, work-from-home outfits, or weekend brunches that turn into all-day affairs. Opt for a neutral shade to keep it timeless or go bold with a pop of color to make a statement. Add gold jewelry and loafers to instantly elevate the look.
Part prep, part polish, the collared sweater feels fresh again in 2025. Think zip-neck styles, polo knits, or half-button designs in soft cashmere or fine wool. It bridges the gap between cozy and refined—ideal for those “I want to look put-together but stay warm” moments. Style it with trousers, leather skirts, or under blazers for a subtle nod to sophistication.