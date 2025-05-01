I Practically Live on TikTok—These 8 Fashion Trends Are Worth Checking Out

If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I’m as Gen Z as they come—and yes, that means I live and breathe TikTok. At this stage, the hours spent on the app have clocked up to practically years of my life, and yet, I return to it daily with the same enthusiasm. Why? Because there’s always more fashion inspiration to find.

Izabella Lily wears a striped polo and long shorts. (Image credit: @ izabellalily

When countless fashion girls are eagerly telling you that the Damson Madder leopard-print cargo pants are not just a neutral item, but now a wardrobe staple, it can be hard to separate fashion fact from fiction. But as a fashion editor, I have the skill set to differentiate social buzz from real-life dressing. My favourite pastime is tracking emerging trends from the runways and seeing how they align with what the insiders are shopping, wearing and talking about. It’s this fusion of high fashion and real-world style that never fails to spark my creativity and inform my personal style. Yet, I’m acutely aware that I was raised in an era of digital literacy, and my brain is formed to decipher social algorithms. For someone who may feel easily overstimulated, the sheer volume of information and constant influx of trends on social apps like TikTok can be utterly overwhelming, but my job is to decode the trends and pieces you can skip from the items and looks that are actually worth your time (and money).

Sara Walker in a matching butter-yellow set. (Image credit: @ styledsara

After diving deep into the digital fashion world by combing through every corner of TikTok, I’ve found eight key trends that I think are worth the hype for this summer.

8 TikTok Fashion Trends That Actually Matter in 2025

1. Cute ‘90s

Style Notes: If there’s one trend dominating the conversation right now, it’s the cute take on '90s style, a nostalgic revival that captures the essence of the decade’s most iconic looks: effortless minimalism, clean silhouettes and just a hint of playful edge. From the slinky slip dresses made iconic by supermodels to the straight-leg denim and white tanks favoured by Winona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘90s fashion carved out a cool-girl aesthetic that still resonates.



Picture ribbed knits, worn-in leather jackets, tiny sunglasses and strappy black sandals—pieces that feel as fresh today as they did 30 years ago. And it’s not just vintage shops feeling the love; designers and high-street brands alike are embracing the throwback. Labels like Miu Miu, and Khaite are championing elevated basics and minimalist tailoring, whilst TikTok and Instagram feed the resurgence with a mix of modern interpretations and secondhand gems. If you’re dusting off your slip dress or searching for the perfect low-rise trousers, take inspo from @ sabinasocol —’90s cute core is less about replicating a moment and more about embodying a mindset: confident, effortless and slightly cheeky. In 2025, it's not just a trend—it’s a mood.

Shop Cute ‘90s:

TONY BIANCO Leather Loafers £145 SHOP NOW I love these soft, deep-brown, ruched-front leather loafers. Embodying modern minimalism and a nostalgic 90s feel, they’re an everyday-styling staple.

Jimmy Fairly The Freja £135 SHOP NOW TikTok’s fashion-forward users are endlessly creative when it comes to tortoiseshell — matching their nails to their headbands and their sunnies to their claw clips. These sunglasses are a fresh, modern take on the trend, tying it all together.

TORY BURCH Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Shoes £195 SHOP NOW You can't think of ‘90s cute and not think of jelly shoes, and this pair from Tory Burch merges the mesh shoe aesthetic with the playfulness of the jelly shoe to create something truly extraordinary.

2. Tortiseshell

Style Notes: From Audrey Hepburn to Zendaya, tortoiseshell continues to dominate as one of the standout accessory trends of 2025. Whether in sunglasses or hairpieces, this iconic pattern blends elegance with versatility, making it a staple for both vintage-inspired and modern chic styles. Grace Kelly’s use of tortoiseshell accessories in the 1950s set the stage for an era of refined sophistication, and today, it remains a symbol of understated luxury. Its warmth and organic aesthetic seamlessly complement any outfit, adding a touch of timeless class without overpowering the overall look.

Shop Tortiseshell:

CELINE Celine Large Hair Claw in Acetate £345 SHOP NOW Isn’t this just perfect? A claw clip, in the hands of lesser designers, could veer into gaudy territory, yet, with the iconic Celine logo, it maintains a sense of elegance.

LE SPECS Outta Love Polycarbonate Oval-Frame Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW A fashion-person favourite, these look way more expensive than they are.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Gemstone Link Stud Earrings £198 SHOP NOW These oval studs are simple and so versatile. Simply stunning!

3. Micro Miniskirts

Style Notes: Think Carrie Bradshaw, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton—the miniskirt is back, but with a twist. A bold rejection of conservative styling, this iconic piece is undergoing a modern reinvention. Influencers like @linda.sza are pairing micro silhouettes with oversized shapes to create a reverse hourglass effect, offering a striking contrast that feels both fresh and empowering. With designers such as Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta adding contemporary touches through interesting fabrics and updated silhouettes, the micro skirt has found its place in the fashion spotlight once again. From classic pleated minis to asymmetric cuts and playful prints, my favourite fashion figures are reinterpreting this timeless trend in their own unique ways.

Shop Miniskirts:

Reformation Low Waist Skirt £98 SHOP NOW Simple and elegant yet effortless, this skirt offers an incredible range of styling options, making it worth its price tag.

ZARA Denim Mini Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Don't be afraid to size up here—comfort is key.

Prada Gabardine Miniskirt £1220 SHOP NOW This perfect pleated mini is the epitome of versatility. For a preppy, polished look, pair it with a crisp white shirt and loafers. Alternatively, embrace a more laid-back vibe by teaming it with trainers and a loose-fitting T-shirt.

4. Striped Polos

Style Notes: I’ve spoken about my love for the striped polo before, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. Since the 2000s, striped polos have been worn in a variety of ways, from preppy styling to streetwear looks, and they’ve even been layered in more high-fashion contexts (as showcased in Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2024 collection). The versatility of the striped polo has made it a staple across decades, and it continues to enjoy broad appeal, especially amongst TikTok’s fashion crowd. For those looking to dip their toe into the trend without going all in, take a cue from @isabellapmayer’s lo-fi styling. Pair a classic striped polo with ballet flats and denim shorts for a relaxed look.

Shop Striped Polos:

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt £98 SHOP NOW This cropped, striped polo is an all-round great choice.

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Oversized Striped Cashmere Sweater £495 SHOP NOW I love the green shades of this polo, as they bring such a fresh and vibrant feel.. To balance it out, I’d pair it with a long, white denim skirt and a black belt to create a contrast that adds structure.

SPORTY & RICH Ivy Rugby Cotton-Jersey Polo Top £160 SHOP NOW A brand renowned for its sporty-chic aesthetic, this Sporty & Rich striped polo blends nautical charm with preppy elegance, creating a chilled yet polished look.

5. Baby-Doll Dresses

Style Notes: Once a symbol of youth and innocence, the babydoll dress has evolved and is now embraced in a more modern, edgy context—think Kate Moss rather than the iconic Mary Quant-style mod influence. Today, it’s a favourite among fashion insiders like @DevonLeeCarlson, who often styles it in a bohemian Chloé-esque or vintage-inspired Rodarte way, blending carefree femininity with a modern twist

Shop Baby-Doll Dresses:

H&M Puff-Sleeved Dress £20 SHOP NOW With its exquisite puff sleeves and intricate embroidered details, this babydoll dress exudes a sense of luxury far beyond its price tag.

Reformation Cleodora Dress £248 SHOP NOW Known for its effortlessly cool-girl basics, this Reformation dress is no exception. The delicate lace trim and chiffon pleats give it a subtle elegance, making it the perfect pairing for cowboy boots and a basket bag—a look embodying chic bohemia.

Free People In This Groove Mini Slip £108 SHOP NOW This dress has already caught the eye of several fashion people, including Alicia Roddy, and it’s swiftly making its way into my virtual shopping bag.

6. Matching Sets

Style Notes: The matching set is back, but this time, it’s far more refined than the logo-heavy styles made iconic by Juicy Couture and Ralph Lauren in the 2000s. Whether for a casual day or a dressed-up night out, you can’t go wrong with a co-ord. Its appeal lies in its simplicity—the base is already laid out, so all that’s left is to add your personal styling touches. From luxurious silk to textured tweed and sleek leather, designers like Balenciaga, Prada and Chanel have reimagined the matching set, blending sophistication with ease. It’s no wonder this trend has become a staple for the modern style-conscious. Plus, this trend isn’t only stylish, but economical too, offering you a two-for-one wardrobe solution.

Shop Matching Sets:

MORE TO COME Rory Skirt Set £82 SHOP NOW Baby blue is a colour that’s here to stay this summer. You can easily mix and match by pairing the top with black capris or the bottoms with a black waistcoat for a chic coordinated look.

River Island Blue Denim Long Sleeve Contrast Trim Jacket £56 SHOP NOW This cropped Canadian tuxedo with a leather collar is effortlessly cool and budget-friendly.

Reformation Silk Two Piece £258 SHOP NOW This set combines a bodice top with a silky slip skirt, pairing them together for a simply sublime outfit.

7. Black, Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: Few shoe styles have earned icon status quite like the black, strappy sandal. Sleek, refined and understatedly sexy, it emerged in the 1990s as the go-to heel for fashion’s minimalist elite. Favoured by the likes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Kate Moss, its barely-there silhouette—defined by slender straps and a low or stiletto heel—embodied the decade’s quiet glamour, with designers such as Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang and Manolo Blahnik instrumental in solidifying its place in the style canon.

In 2025, the strappy black sandal continues to reign. Reimagined by labels like The Row, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi, today’s iterations range from ultra-delicate to boldly architectural. Their appeal lies in their adaptability; paired with tailoring, denim or evening wear, or styled like @emmaleger in a playful polka-dot co-ord, they add just the right touch of elegance. These shoes are proof that true icons don’t shout—they simply endure.

Shop Black, Strappy Sandals:

Tony Bianco Caprice Black Kid $170 SHOP NOW I own more than a few pairs of Tony Bianco heels, and I’ll always stand by the fact that the brand’s strappy designs are true classics—elegant, versatile and incredibly comfortable.

H&M Heeled Strappy Sandals £23 SHOP NOW I love this pair from H&M, and I have a sneaking suspicion that they won't be around for long.

THE ROW Bare Leather Sandals £860 SHOP NOW Simply effortless.

8. Jorts

Style Notes: Once the uniform of nonchalant ’90s style icons—looking at you, Rachel Green—jorts were long confined to the realm of casual, can’t-be-bothered fashion. By the early 2000s, they had fallen from grace, dismissed as a style misstep. But fashion, as always, is cyclical. The modern reinvention of jorts has seen them return with a refined edge: longer, more structured cuts now pair effortlessly with blazers, knee-high boots and polished accessories. For a masterclass in casual-chic styling, look to @kimturkington_, who elevates the humble jort with a crisp white tee, ballet flats and a bold jacket, proving that when styled right, this nostalgic staple feels entirely fresh and new.

Shop Jorts:

Monroe Long Shorts £160 SHOP NOW Whether you prefer the ease of stretch denim or the structure of a classic rigid fabric, these jorts offer options to suit your styling needs, giving you the perfect finish every time.

COS Longline Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW COS has long been a favourite amongst the fashion set for its high-quality staples, and for good reason. These tailored jorts offer a refined take on a casual classic; their structured silhouette makes them a smart choice for those looking to style shorts in a more professional setting. I would create a polished look by pairing them with a light-blue, oversized shirt, black blazer, sleek belt and flat shoes.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla High-Rise Raw-Hem Denim Shorts £290 SHOP NOW The perfect black pair.