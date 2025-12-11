I Grew Up in an NFL Family—Here's How I Survived Game Day When It Was Frigid Out

Growing up with a parent in the NFL meant that my Sundays were spent in stadium seats instead of lounging on the couch. I was lucky that home games were indoors, but certain away games really took it out of me. There wasn't a heater in sight. It wasn’t glamorous, at all, but it built a confidence in me around cold weather that I'll never shake.

When I went to the University of Notre Dame for college, I thought I had seen it all…until I started going to games in South Bend. Having season tickets every year meant I spent hours in December winds that made NFL game days feel like a walk in the park. Snow, gusts, subzero temps—I’ve been there, done that, and learned all the tricks to stay warm without looking like a walking parka. I still rely on these tips to survive—and even enjoy—those frigid football days.

Tip #1: Just Clothing Won't Do It

If you went to a single high school football game, you already know about hand warmers, but the real trick is using more of them than you think you need. Slip one in each glove, one in each boot, and, honestly, one in your back pocket. No one sees them, but they will save your life when the winds pick up. Also, when you find a rechargeable one? Game changer. They really will last you the entire game.

Tip #2: Duh, Heattech

No one will know you have this on under everything, and that’s the point. Heattech is your invisible armor. It adds legit warmth without bulk, which keeps your outfit cute instead of puffy. I love adding the long-sleeve version underneath any sweater.

Tip #3: Fleece-Lined Tights

Finally, they make them in every skin tone, so the “sheer” version actually looks sheer on a girl like me. These are essential if you’re wearing a skirt, dress, or oversize jersey as a dress to the game.

Tip #4: Leggings Underneath Your Jeans

This is a sneaky one, and you get bonus warmth if they’re Heattech. Some people think jeans will keep you warm, but believe me when I tell you I’ve been to games in weather that’s below freezing, and the stiff, cold fabric clinging to your skin is far from comfortable. Add this under straight-leg or wide-leg denim. I suggest skipping skinny jeans altogether in this case.

Tip #5: Dress From the Coat Down

POV: Your team’s colorway is red. Start with the coat and build your cute outfit around it. You want the outer layer to be the outfit because that’s what everyone sees once the weather drops. I like choosing a coat with structure. It keeps you looking polished even if you’re secretly wearing three layers and a sweatshirt underneath.

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear