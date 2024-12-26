The Good, the Bad, the Kitten Heel—the Y2K Shoe Trends That Will Continue to Be Huge in 2025

If there’s one trend from the year that has dominated more than anything, it’s Y2K, and in particular, Y2K shoes. Y2K, or ‘year 2000’ as it’s abbreviated from, celebrates nostalgia for the noughties decade. Be it the early ‘00s, where series like The O.C, Sex and the City and Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie reigned supreme, or later in the decade as we welcomed Indie Sleaze, there’s no denying of its presence in trends in recent years. Whilst we’ve seen a slew of low-rise baggy jeans, or perhaps more controversially, skinny jeans, as well as velour tracksuits, cargo pants and, according to our beauty team, the french manicure, I have noticed the presence of this era perhaps most in footwear.

Just think about it: in winter we’ve had cowboy boots galore (in summer too, I may add), biker and UGG boots have had a comeback bigger than Jennifer Coolidge. Then in summer it was all about thong sandals, jelly shoes and denim mules—all of which were undeniably huge 20 years ago. Whilst the resurgence of this era was somewhat controversial when it first started making an appearance some three years ago, now it’s prevalent in almost everything we wear.

Whilst you may think Y2K is a bit of a passing fad, there are fundamentals that are pretty timeless, and I for one would consider many of my shoes that allude to that era as part of my capsule wardrobe. One of which would definitely be the Gucci sling-back kitten heels. A relic from the Gucci Tom Ford-era archive—which is considered a peak in the 2000s golden age of style—these shoes were considered the footwear of choice for partywear last year, and just after they were released during the festive period in 2022, yet two years on I still reach for them every time I have a special occasion.

Of course I can’t talk about Y2K shoes without mentioning ballet flats. Harking back to the pale pink TOPSHOP pair that anyone now over 28 likely had in the hopes of looking half as cool as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss or Alexa Chung did back in 2004, this trend has reestablished itself with many new forms. Be it the classic pink in both satin and leather, or a more contemporary take in the form of mesh, fishnet or crystal or stud embellished (all thanks to Alaia), it’s great to see a 2024 version of these unmissable trends from two decades ago.



Whether you’ve seen it on celebrities, your favourite style insiders or even us Who What Wear editors, Y2K shoes have been the moment this year, and I predict certain ones will be just as big next year. Here, I’ve collated those that have made the biggest impact on our feeds, saved folders and of course, our wardrobes, and will continue to do so in 2025.

1. COWBOY BOOTS

Influences from the Wild West are fairly enduring, never really going 'out' of style, but its latest return feels reminiscent of the 2000s. Fringe jackets, double denim and big buckle belts have been gracing our feeds and have been seen on the streets on the most stylish, but not nearly as much as cowboy boots. In summer I noticed so many wearing them with mini dresses or denim skirts (festival fashion 101), and again in winter below jeans and with a cosy knit—all year their presence has been unmissable. You can go classic with black or tan suede, but I most love the versions with different colours, stitching and even metallic finishes.

SHOP COWBOY BOOTS

GANNI Black Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots £625 SHOP NOW Ganni was such a pioneer of this trend, I couldn't not include them.

FP Collection Brayden Western Boots £268 SHOP NOW How good are these?

ZARA Embroidered Cowboy Boots £70 SHOP NOW This burgundy pair look so expensive.

Matisse Matisse Cool Hands Western Boots £150 SHOP NOW So, so cool!

2. BALLET PUMPS

As I mentioned before, I couldn’t talk about Y2K shoes and not mention these. Whilst cool-girls loved the Margiela Tabi iteration and classicists were divided by Alaia’s fishnet Mary Jane, others just loved the simplicity of a black leather ballet pump—some flat, and some with a slight heel. Regardless, I can guarantee there’s ballet flat of some description in most of our wardrobes.

SHOP BALLET PUMPS

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats £850 SHOP NOW The split toe may be controversial, but I love these.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW Mesh ballet flats are so the modern version of this shoe trend.

Alaïa Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £920 SHOP NOW These shoes have been huge this year.

ZARA Faux Fur Ballerinas With Strap £36 SHOP NOW Cosy and chic!

3. UGG BOOTS

No matter how much you may try to avoid the UGG, one thing’s for sure, once you invest in them, it’s hard to look back. Why? The comfort and the cosiness, obviously! In the winter months, there really is no other boot like it. Many loved the knee-high version back in the early ‘00s, but now it’s the mini version that everyone seems to adore.

SHOP UGG BOOTS

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot £145 SHOP NOW A classic.

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot £155 SHOP NOW So many influencers I follow have the platform version.

UGG Ugg Tasman Slippers in Chestnut £100 SHOP NOW Everyone is wearing the Tasman at the moment.

UGG Women's Classic Tall Trailgazer Boot £240 SHOP NOW If you're going to do a knee-high boot, I think opt for the extra tread sole with the classic stitching.

4. SLING-BACK KITTEN HEELS

Kitten heels in all their various forms—sling-backs, mules or even boots—really have become the go-to when it comes to elevate footwear choices, especially as we hit party season in December and wedding season in spring. Believe it or not, this heel silhouette is deeply rooted in Y2K nostalgia. Whether it's a rhinestone monogram, a glossy patent finish, a pointed or square toe, or even those with a bow detail, whenever I see them I just think of Summer and Marissa in The O.C.

SHOP SLING-BACK KITTEN HEELS

SOSANDAR Leather Metallic Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £85 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with rhinestones.

ZARA Buckle Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW Burgundy is the colour of the moment!

Gucci Gucci Demi Embellished Slingback Pumps £845 SHOP NOW The OG.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maretsli 50 Leather Slingback Pumps £835 SHOP NOW We couldn't discuss kitten heels and not have a pair of Manolo Blahnik.

5. BIKER BOOTS

Distressed leather was a huge Y2K trend, seen on jackets, mini skirts and tube tops. Brands like Diesel were known for this grungy leather look in the late 90s and early 00s. This transcended into biker boots, which have been hugely popular over the last 2 winter seasons. I particularly love them with a boho-inspired outfit, think free flowing dress with an oversized knit over the top.

SHOP BIKER BOOTS

ACNE STUDIOS Embellished Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots £1050 SHOP NOW I have a deep obsession with the Acne Studios biker boots.

Whistles Black Matteo Knee High Biker Boot £259 SHOP NOW I love the square toe on these.

PARIS TEXAS Roxy Embellished Leather Knee Boots £715 SHOP NOW These boots are on my 2025 wish list.

6. WEDGES & CLOGS

If *that* image from front-row at the Chloe show earlier this year proved anything, it was that boho-chic was back, and with it came wedges and clogs. Whilst wedges feel decidedly spring-and-summer-orientated, clogs are a little more seasonless. Originally this was a style most associated with the seventies, but celebrities like Sienna Miller made it feel fresh in the early noughties, and now it’s back and, I think, going to be huge next spring. Different heights and hues are all on offer, but the common denominator is natural materials on the top and heel. Think cork, wood, leather and suede, especially in different shades of tan brown.

SHOP WEDGES + CLOGS

CHLOÉ Maxime Leather Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals £925 SHOP NOW Prepare to see these everywhere next summer.

FP Collection Autumn Studded Platform Clogs £228 SHOP NOW Leave it to Free People to offer a wide selection of boho-inspired shoes!

Alaïa Laser-Cut Leather Clogs £660 SHOP NOW Love, love, love!