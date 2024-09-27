Boho! Bubble Skirts! Jelly Shoes! Chloé Predicts the Summer 2025 Aesthetic

Chemena Kamali captured the essence of a sun-soaked summer with her spring/summer 2025 collection for Chloé. Channeling the warmth, freedom, and effortless joy that the season brings, this collection felt like a love letter to those fleeting moments of sunlight and carefree afternoons, where style feels second nature and radiates an effortless allure.

By blending childlike silhouettes with swatches of lace fabric and colorful leathers, Kamali infused the entire show with the emotional highs of summertime, leaving us not only mesmerized but deeply inspired. It's fashion that feels like a day spent in the sun—pure, radiant, and utterly captivating. This continuation of the bohemian flare that Kamali brought to Paris last season, makes for an excellent sophomore collection that matched the anticipation leading up to the show. As we breakdown the takeaways from this runway moment, the vision for our summer 2025 wardrobe becomes clearer than ever before.

Noteable Attendees

The Chloé girl is feminine, effortless, and carefree—attendees of this season’s show adopted that persona with ease. It-girls like Diane Kruger, Sienna Miller, and Karlie Kloss brought star power with industry vets such as Anna Wintour and Pat Cleveland also holding down a spot in the front row. Their attire included some of the highlights from the most recent Chloé collections and a sneak peek at the future of the brand with styles that emmulated the runway moments. Bohemian flare took center stage on the attendees and their looks were well worth taking inspiration from.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Liya Kebede

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Karlie Kloss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Selma Blair and Diane Kruger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zita Hanrot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Reign Judge

The Bohemian Redux Lives On

Chloé used this runway collection to continue its deep dive into the bohemian allure that has made the brand a success for decades—building upon last season’s reintroduction of the free-spirited aesthetic with Chemena Kamali at the helm. Last season reimagined boho chic with earth-toned capes, flowing dresses, and carefree accessories, this season the house expanded the narrative, showing just how versatile bohemian can be. The Spring/Summer 2025 collection infused fresh elements like bubble skirts, sheer lace, new takes on outerwear, and more. This new collection pushed the boundaries of what “boho” can mean in high fashion, cementing its enduring relevance. Plus, the fashion crowd already can’t stop talking about it.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

New Silhouettes

Onesies! Bubble Hems! Bloomers! Harem Pants! There were several jaw-dropping moments during this runway show that introduced the Chloé aesthetic in a different way than we expected to see it at Paris Fashion Week. There were many surprises, twists, and turns in this category and they all made for style moments that will certainly turn heads once Spring/Summer 2025 begins.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nostalgic Accessories

Amongst this runway collection there are certainly several it-buys in the making. In the show notes, Kamali referred to the accessories in this collection as a place to “layer the whimsical and the treasured.” The brand did an elevated take on jelly shoes making them more flattering by adding a heel for a more sophisticated cut. Meanwhile reminiscent of childhood—we saw chokers, bag charms, lace-up ballet flats, with seashell inspired belts and jewelry topping off some of our favorite looks. It ended up being quite the combination of accessories that could make any outfit interesting.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)