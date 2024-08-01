Our Predictions Came True: This Will Be Fall 2024's Biggest Color Trend

Allyson Payer
Features

If you ask me, color trends are the best trends. And since they're not dictated by climate, you can start wearing them before many of the other upcoming trends for a given season. We predicted this fall's biggest color trend way back in October 2023, and guess what? We were right. It's burgundy that's emerged as *the* color to wear, and even though the rich, elegant hue is typically thought to be a fall color, people have been embracing it all summer long. It's a strong indication that it's really going to be everywhere when autumn rolls around.

The first indication of the bright future of burgundy was actually on the S/S 24 runways, where Gucci and Bottega Veneta, among others, laid the groundwork. Even more brands jumped on the oxblood bandwagon with their F/W 24 collections, including Prada and Ferragamo. Additionally, burgundy has been all over the red carpet and my Instagram feed as of late, and every time I check a site's new arrivals, there are new burgundy goods to shop. So yes, we were right. In celebration, let's shop.

Keep scrolling to see some of 2024's best burgundy outfit examples, and shop the most elegant pieces on the market.

On the F/W 24 Runways

Prada

Prada F/W 24 runway, burgundy

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ferragamo

Ferragamo F/W 24 runway, burgundy

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Gucci

Gucci F/W 24 runway, burgundy

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham F/W 24 runway, burgundy

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On Fashion People

Woman wearing a burgundy sweater and bag with baggy trousers

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Matching your bag to your sweater is clearly a good idea when it's burgundy you're working with.

Woman wearing a burgundy crochet dress

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Crochet burgundy is a great way to incorporate the color into your wardrobe before fall even begins.

Emili Sindlev wearing a leather burgundy suit

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Burgundy leather is a resounding yes.

Woman wearing a summery burgundy matching set

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

A breezy matching set looks so fresh in burgundy.

Woman wearing a burgundy top, black pants, and orange shoes

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Proof that burgundy looks chic with basically any other color.

Woman wearing a burgundy skirt suit and sunglasses $ 

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Instead of buying another black coat this fall, but a burgundy one.

Woman wearing a burgundy outfit, straw hat, and flip flops

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

This is a PSA to pack something burgundy for your end-of-summer vacation.

On Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a burgundy leather trench coat

(Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Nour Hammour Tamara Coat ($1247)

Emma Stone wearing a strapless burgundy dress with a Louis Vuitton bag

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Emma Stone: Brandon Maxwell dress; Louis Vuitton bag and shoes

Michelle Yeoh wearing a burgundy feathered dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

On Michelle Yeoh: Bottega Veneta top, skirt, and bag

Adria Arjona , Twisters red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

On Adria Arjona: Fendi dress

Joey King wearing a pink and burgundy outfit

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Joey King: Patrizia Pepe shirt, bra, and skirt; Santoni shoes

Shop the Most Elegant Burgundy Pieces

Bottega Veneta, Bang Bang Vanity Case
Bottega Veneta
Bang Bang Vanity Case in Barolo

This little bag should be the mascot of fall 2024.

Joanne Cotton Cardigan
Reformation
Joanne Cotton Cardigan in Chianti

Trust me—you'll wear this constantly.

Adrienna Crochet Maxi Dress - Burgundy
The Frankie Shop
Adrienna Crochet Maxi Dress in Burgundy

The perfect late-summer dress.

Gucci, Horsebit Leather Ballet Flats
Gucci
Horsebit Leather Ballet Flats in Red

Gucci can be credited for making burgundy a thing.

Posse, Aurelia Ruched Tie-Back Square-Neck Maxi Dress
Posse
Aurelia Ruched Tie-Back Square-Neck Maxi Dress

I don't know where I'm going to wear it, but I need it.

Satin Maxi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Maxi Skirt in Red Stripes

I love how they styled this.

Antone High Waist Pleat Wool Wide Leg Pants
The Row
Antone High Waist Pleat Wool Wide Leg Pants

An investment worth making.

Madewell, The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots in Deep Merlot
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots in Deep Merlot

The perfect ankle boots.

Classic Iconic Racer Jacket
Members Only
Classic Iconic Racer Jacket

She's sporty and elegant.

The Mode x Revolve, Kleid Silk Rosalie Dress
The Mode x Revolve
Kleid Silk Rosalie Dress

The ideal fall wedding guest dress.

Zara, Basic Knit Gold Button Top
Zara
Basic Knit Gold Button Top

Guess who already ordered it.

Heeled Sandals With Fastener
Mango
Heeled Sandals With Fastener

It's all about the bows (and the color).

Everlane, The Drapey Blazer
Everlane
The Drapey Blazer

A classic.

Reformation, Margot Cotton Mini Dress
Reformation
Margot Cotton Mini Dress in Chianti

I'm shocked that this hasn't sold out yet.

Lioness, Kenny Bomber Jacket
Lioness
Kenny Bomber Jacket

This is the kind of jacket everyone will ask you about.

Sam Edelman, Ari Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Ari Ballet Flats

Trade your black ballet flats for these.

