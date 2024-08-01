Our Predictions Came True: This Will Be Fall 2024's Biggest Color Trend

If you ask me, color trends are the best trends. And since they're not dictated by climate, you can start wearing them before many of the other upcoming trends for a given season. We predicted this fall's biggest color trend way back in October 2023, and guess what? We were right. It's burgundy that's emerged as *the* color to wear, and even though the rich, elegant hue is typically thought to be a fall color, people have been embracing it all summer long. It's a strong indication that it's really going to be everywhere when autumn rolls around.

The first indication of the bright future of burgundy was actually on the S/S 24 runways, where Gucci and Bottega Veneta, among others, laid the groundwork. Even more brands jumped on the oxblood bandwagon with their F/W 24 collections, including Prada and Ferragamo. Additionally, burgundy has been all over the red carpet and my Instagram feed as of late, and every time I check a site's new arrivals, there are new burgundy goods to shop. So yes, we were right. In celebration, let's shop.

Keep scrolling to see some of 2024's best burgundy outfit examples, and shop the most elegant pieces on the market.

On the F/W 24 Runways

Prada

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ferragamo

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Gucci

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On Fashion People

Matching your bag to your sweater is clearly a good idea when it's burgundy you're working with.

Crochet burgundy is a great way to incorporate the color into your wardrobe before fall even begins.

Burgundy leather is a resounding yes.

A breezy matching set looks so fresh in burgundy.

Proof that burgundy looks chic with basically any other color.

Instead of buying another black coat this fall, but a burgundy one.

This is a PSA to pack something burgundy for your end-of-summer vacation.

On Celebrities

(Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Nour Hammour Tamara Coat ($1247)

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Emma Stone: Brandon Maxwell dress; Louis Vuitton bag and shoes

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

On Michelle Yeoh: Bottega Veneta top, skirt, and bag

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

On Adria Arjona: Fendi dress

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Joey King: Patrizia Pepe shirt, bra, and skirt; Santoni shoes

Shop the Most Elegant Burgundy Pieces

Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case in Barolo $2400 SHOP NOW This little bag should be the mascot of fall 2024.

Reformation Joanne Cotton Cardigan in Chianti $148 SHOP NOW Trust me—you'll wear this constantly.

The Frankie Shop Adrienna Crochet Maxi Dress in Burgundy $155 SHOP NOW The perfect late-summer dress.

Gucci Horsebit Leather Ballet Flats in Red $990 SHOP NOW Gucci can be credited for making burgundy a thing.

Posse Aurelia Ruched Tie-Back Square-Neck Maxi Dress $499 SHOP NOW I don't know where I'm going to wear it, but I need it.

& Other Stories Satin Maxi Skirt in Red Stripes $139 SHOP NOW I love how they styled this.

The Row Antone High Waist Pleat Wool Wide Leg Pants $1390 SHOP NOW An investment worth making.

Madewell The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots in Deep Merlot $198 SHOP NOW The perfect ankle boots.

Members Only Classic Iconic Racer Jacket $98 SHOP NOW She's sporty and elegant.

The Mode x Revolve Kleid Silk Rosalie Dress $249 SHOP NOW The ideal fall wedding guest dress.

Zara Basic Knit Gold Button Top $46 SHOP NOW Guess who already ordered it.

Mango Heeled Sandals With Fastener $70 SHOP NOW It's all about the bows (and the color).

Everlane The Drapey Blazer $198 $99 SHOP NOW A classic.

Reformation Margot Cotton Mini Dress in Chianti $248 SHOP NOW I'm shocked that this hasn't sold out yet.

Lioness Kenny Bomber Jacket $129 SHOP NOW This is the kind of jacket everyone will ask you about.