Trust Me—This Shoe Color Could Surpass Black in Popularity in 2025
As we move into 2025, a shift toward bold, sophisticated, and distinctive color choices is on the horizon. One burgeoning color trend is burgundy, a rich, deep shade of red that marries luxury and versatility. The last three runway seasons saw record showings of the hue, starting with the spring/summer 2024 collections from brands such as Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Ferragamo. Since then, the trend has trickled down to one category most impressively: footwear. Yep, burgundy is fast becoming fashion's favorite alternative to black when it comes to shoes, and celebs have been more than welcoming.
On Taylor Swift: Stella McCartney top; Tod's Di Bag ($3575); Prada boots
This season, we've already seen Taylor Swift ditch her signature lace-up black ankle boots for a pair of vintage burgundy Prada boots that she styled with an oversize rugby shirt worn as a dress. Katie Holmes is also a fan, wearing a pair of Le Monde Beryl flats in the luxe shade with a pink button-down shirt and jeans. Clearly, burgundy shoes are worth investing in. Ahead of the New Year, snag a pair from the selection below that's made up of the best options on the market.
On Katie Holmes: Le Monde Beryl Velveteen Mary Jane Flats ($530); Tom Ford Hayes 59MM Pilot Sunglasses ($336); Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag ($2400); Leset Pointelle Slim Fit Tee ($78)
Shop burgundy shoes:
Copelyn is a freelance fashion and accessory editor. She formerly worked for Who What Wear as an associate shopping editor and is based in New York City. She writes about fashion and accessory trends in addition to creating original content. Before her time at Who What Wear, Copelyn was at Bustle Digital Group, working on the accessory market for cover shoots and fashion features across Nylon, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Romper, and Elite Daily. Copelyn also previously worked at InStyle and Cosmopolitan in the fashion and accessory departments on shopping and fashion market. Copelyn has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her spare time, Copelyn freelances in graphic and web design in the fashion-and-lifestyle space. She also loves to upcycle clothing and home décor as well as collect an embarrassing number of colorful sneakers and experiment with her hair color.
-
New Yorkers and Europeans Agree—Wearing Flats in These 5 Colorways Will Make You Look So Rich
She's fancy, she's busy.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Parisian Women Use This Trick to Transition Their Ballet Flats From Summer to Winter
Styling hack loading.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
I'm a New Yorker: 5 Chic Items From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale I Already Spotted on Women in SoHo
The West Village too.
By Ana Escalante
-
I Sniffed Out All the Chicest Under-$100 Pieces From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale so You Don't Have To
BRB, adding them to my cart.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
If I Had a $300 Gift Card to Nordstrom, I'd Buy These Items From the Half-Yearly Sale
Happy shopping.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
I Shopped the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale for 3 Hours—These Are My Favorite 31 Items
Don't miss out.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Swapping Your Sneakers for This Timeless Shoe Trend Will Make You Look Instantly Richer
It’s giving wealth.
By Michelle Scanga
-
23 Fashion and Beauty Finds I've Tried Recently and Can 100% Vouch For
I couldn't gatekeep.
By Allyson Payer