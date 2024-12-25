Trust Me—This Shoe Color Could Surpass Black in Popularity in 2025

As we move into 2025, a shift toward bold, sophisticated, and distinctive color choices is on the horizon. One burgeoning color trend is burgundy, a rich, deep shade of red that marries luxury and versatility. The last three runway seasons saw record showings of the hue, starting with the spring/summer 2024 collections from brands such as Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Ferragamo. Since then, the trend has trickled down to one category most impressively: footwear. Yep, burgundy is fast becoming fashion's favorite alternative to black when it comes to shoes, and celebs have been more than welcoming.

Taylor Swift is seen on October 26, 2023 in New York City wearing an oversize rugby shirt as a dress with a brown bag and burgundy knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Stella McCartney top; Tod's Di Bag ($3575); Prada boots

This season, we've already seen Taylor Swift ditch her signature lace-up black ankle boots for a pair of vintage burgundy Prada boots that she styled with an oversize rugby shirt worn as a dress. Katie Holmes is also a fan, wearing a pair of Le Monde Beryl flats in the luxe shade with a pink button-down shirt and jeans. Clearly, burgundy shoes are worth investing in. Ahead of the New Year, snag a pair from the selection below that's made up of the best options on the market.

Katie Holmes is seen out and about on November 6, 2024 in New York, New York wearing a pink button-down shirt, jeans, and burgundy slippers.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Le Monde Beryl Velveteen Mary Jane Flats ($530); Tom Ford Hayes 59MM Pilot Sunglasses ($336); Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag ($2400); Leset Pointelle Slim Fit Tee ($78)

Shop burgundy shoes:

Leather Pumps
H&M
Leather Pumps

Jesike Pointed Toe Flat
Nine West
Jesike Pointed Toe Flat

Koko Heel
Tony Bianco
Koko Heel

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Velveteen Mary Jane Flat
Le Monde Beryl
Velveteen Mary Jane Flat

Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pump
Steve Madden
Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pump

Esther Kiltie Weejuns® Loafer
G.H.BASS
Esther Kiltie Weejuns Loafer

Thin Heel Embossed Boots
ZARA
Thin Heel Embossed Boots

Vinnie 50 Slingback Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Vinnie 50 Slingback Pump

Noam Flat
RAYE
Noam Flat

