Trust Me—This Shoe Color Could Surpass Black in Popularity in 2025

As we move into 2025, a shift toward bold, sophisticated, and distinctive color choices is on the horizon. One burgeoning color trend is burgundy, a rich, deep shade of red that marries luxury and versatility. The last three runway seasons saw record showings of the hue, starting with the spring/summer 2024 collections from brands such as Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Ferragamo. Since then, the trend has trickled down to one category most impressively: footwear. Yep, burgundy is fast becoming fashion's favorite alternative to black when it comes to shoes, and celebs have been more than welcoming.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Stella McCartney top; Tod's Di Bag ($3575); Prada boots

This season, we've already seen Taylor Swift ditch her signature lace-up black ankle boots for a pair of vintage burgundy Prada boots that she styled with an oversize rugby shirt worn as a dress. Katie Holmes is also a fan, wearing a pair of Le Monde Beryl flats in the luxe shade with a pink button-down shirt and jeans. Clearly, burgundy shoes are worth investing in. Ahead of the New Year, snag a pair from the selection below that's made up of the best options on the market.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Le Monde Beryl Velveteen Mary Jane Flats ($530); Tom Ford Hayes 59MM Pilot Sunglasses ($336); Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag ($2400); Leset Pointelle Slim Fit Tee ($78)

Shop burgundy shoes:

Nine West Jesike Pointed Toe Flat $89 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Koko Heel $180 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Velveteen Mary Jane Flat $530 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pump $100 SHOP NOW

G.H.BASS Esther Kiltie Weejuns Loafer $185 SHOP NOW

ZARA Thin Heel Embossed Boots $109 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman Vinnie 50 Slingback Pump $525 SHOP NOW