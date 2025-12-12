Under-Requested Yet Highly Elegant: I'm Putting Gingerbread Nails at the Top of My Holiday To-Do List

As beauty editors, we think one of the most fun and underrated ways to get into the spirit of the season is by choosing a trendy, timely manicure. But we're not talking about any old holiday manicure—we're specifically talking about chic, understated ones. Bonus points if they have a cute, coined name that makes them feel extra special and of the moment (we've been obsessing over garnet, chiffon, and marshmallow nails as of late).
Recently, though, we've been fixating on a specific nail color that, in our opinion, is one of the most sophisticated selections for the holiday season. We're calling it "gingerbread"—a light-to-medium brown color that, ideally, has a subtle reddish-orange undertone, just like the classic cookie. It's warm, melty, and molasses-colored, making it a perfect choice for the holiday season (even though it's often passed over for other, more obvious nail colors like red and burgundy). Ahead, see eight examples of gingerbread nails. Then, shop a selection of our favorite shades.
Let's start with a simple (yet undeniably chic) gingerbread-colored manicure. The warm undertone and glossy finish give fresh-baked cookies in the best way.
This melty shade reminds me of the molasses-rich dough I make every year.
For a modern take, paint thin white lines across each nail. Funnily enough, it evokes the icing-filled connections of a well-constructed gingerbread house.
The iconic glazed donut manicure becomes even more holiday-appropriate when you put a gingerbread twist on it. This manicure, from none other than Hailey Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, is worthy of booking a salon appointment.
This sparkling French mani is so festive. It looks like sugar-encrusted gingerbread.
You can re-create a DIY version of these velvet nails by applying a silver or champagne shimmer over your base color. It creates a cool, frosted look.
Here's another gingerbread French manicure we love. Everything about it is perfect—from the clean, micro-French tips to the two-tone color to the almond shape.
We also love this playful, ombre design by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen.
Shop the Best "Gingerbread" Nail Polishes
Le Mini Macaron
Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Latte
This cute macaron-topped nail polish perfectly fits the trend.
Olive & June
Nail Polish - JJ
This shade's red-orange undertone is perfect for nailing the gingerbread look.
OPI
Holiday Nail Lacquer Collection - Ginger Snapped
OPI's aptly named Ginger Snapped Nail Polish is another personal favorite.
ILNP
Ginger Snap
For a chunkier shimmer, I recommend ILNP's (also aptly named) Ginger Snap.
Manucurist
Nail Polish - Brique
Here's another reddish brown that I love.
Essie
Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish - Never Skip a Beat
This gingerbread nail polish dries in no time flat.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.