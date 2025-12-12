Under-Requested Yet Highly Elegant: I'm Putting Gingerbread Nails at the Top of My Holiday To-Do List

I'm all about this warm, melty, molasses-colored mani.

Gingerbread nails
(Image credit: @matejanova; @nailartbyqueenie; @iramshelton)
Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

As beauty editors, we think one of the most fun and underrated ways to get into the spirit of the season is by choosing a trendy, timely manicure. But we're not talking about any old holiday manicure—we're specifically talking about chic, understated ones. Bonus points if they have a cute, coined name that makes them feel extra special and of the moment (we've been obsessing over garnet, chiffon, and marshmallow nails as of late).

Recently, though, we've been fixating on a specific nail color that, in our opinion, is one of the most sophisticated selections for the holiday season. We're calling it "gingerbread"—a light-to-medium brown color that, ideally, has a subtle reddish-orange undertone, just like the classic cookie. It's warm, melty, and molasses-colored, making it a perfect choice for the holiday season (even though it's often passed over for other, more obvious nail colors like red and burgundy). Ahead, see eight examples of gingerbread nails. Then, shop a selection of our favorite shades.

Gingerbread nail polish

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Let's start with a simple (yet undeniably chic) gingerbread-colored manicure. The warm undertone and glossy finish give fresh-baked cookies in the best way.

Gingerbread-colored nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

This melty shade reminds me of the molasses-rich dough I make every year.

A minimalist gingerbread manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

For a modern take, paint thin white lines across each nail. Funnily enough, it evokes the icing-filled connections of a well-constructed gingerbread house.

Glazed gingerbread donut nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

The iconic glazed donut manicure becomes even more holiday-appropriate when you put a gingerbread twist on it. This manicure, from none other than Hailey Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, is worthy of booking a salon appointment.

Sparkling gingerbread nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This sparkling French mani is so festive. It looks like sugar-encrusted gingerbread.

Frosted gingerbread nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

You can re-create a DIY version of these velvet nails by applying a silver or champagne shimmer over your base color. It creates a cool, frosted look.

A gingerbread French manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Here's another gingerbread French manicure we love. Everything about it is perfect—from the clean, micro-French tips to the two-tone color to the almond shape.

An ombre gingerbread manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

We also love this playful, ombre design by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen.

Shop the Best "Gingerbread" Nail Polishes

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.