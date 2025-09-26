Sure, Black is Chic, But Everyone With Great Taste Is Wearing This Elegant Colour Instead Right Now

When it comes to chic, failsafe dressing, black usually gets all the glory. But lately, I’ve found myself reaching for its slightly softer sibling: navy. Head-to-toe navy looks feel just as polished as all-black, but with a subtle depth that makes them easier to wear—especially in daylight. It’s a shade that flatters almost every skin tone, and it has that understated “quiet luxury” quality built in.
Another reason I’m leaning into navy right now is its versatility across the seasons. It’s dark enough to ground autumn–winter layering but still feels light enough to work through the last of summer. From easy dresses and relaxed tailoring to clever co-ords, an all-navy outfit always looks considered without ever feeling overdone.
And it seems I'm not the only one loving this shade right now. My Instagram feed is serving up all-navy looks aplenty, each one providing more inspiration than the last. Below, I've shared my top picks for styling this versatile shade, plus quick links to shop each outfit at home.
5 All-Navy Looks To Try This Autumn
1. Bermuda Shorts + Blouse Co-ord
Style Notes: Matching sets will always have that easy polish, and this navy blouse-and-shorts duo is no exception. The striped knit draped over the shoulders is a clever styling trick that not only breaks up the blue but also nods towards layering season. Swap the woven flats for boots when temperatures drop.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Cotton-Linen Shorts
The ultimate cool-girl shorts.
ARKET
Gathered Denim Blouse – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
Styled with the matching blouse, of course.
Nobodys Child
Black and White Stripe Textured Knitted Cardigan
I like the subtle contrast this provides when wrapped around the shoulders.
Sezane
Agathe Low Ballerinas - Hazelnut
The sweetest ballet flats for autumn.
2. Simple Maxi
Style Notes: Proof that head-to-toe navy can be just as impactful as black. This simple dress feels effortlessly put-together, and the pointed shoes add polish. A look like this works beautifully with bare arms, but it’ll layer seamlessly under chunky knits or tailored coats when autumn properly sets in.
Shop the Look:
Kaiia
Contrast Skirt Sheer Hem Maxi Dress
So elegant.
Free People
Dixie Maxi
Free People always have a lovely selection of boho-style dresses.
ZARA
Contrast Trim Linen Midi Dress
You could layer a cosy knit over this when the temperature drops.
Gucci
Ballet Flat With Bow
One word: timeless.
3. Loose Tee + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Relaxed yet refined, this pairing of a slouchy tee with drawstring wide-legs feels easy but intentional. Swap the sandals for boots or trainers later and you’re autumn-ready.
Shop the Look:
hush
Loopback Regular T-Shirt
Size up for a nice loose fit.
Mango
Mery Cotton Stripe Tailored Wide Leg Trousers
Nice enough to wear out and about, comfy enough to wear round the house.
Toteme - INT
Suede Lounge Tote Brown
How gorgeous.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
Sandal weather isn't over just yet.
4. Knitted Vest + Midaxi Skirt
Style Notes: A tonal knit layered over a flowing skirt is the kind of outfit that carries you from late summer straight into cooler days. The brown leather loafers and grey socks bring in that early autumn texture play we’re all craving.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Navy Wool Sleeveless Tank
I love a sleeveless knit in the autumn months.
Finery London
Pure Cotton Midi Tiered Skirt
I'd style this with chunky boots during the day and cute kitten heels at night.
ALIGNE
Dion Knitted Jumper
Take a leaf out of Annabel's book and tie this around your shoulders for a pretty layering effect.
H&M
Leather Driving Loafers
There's something so retro-chic about these.
5. Double Denim
Style Notes: Dark-wash denim on denim always reads modern when styled right. The oversized jacket and wide-leg jeans nail that borrowed-from-the-boys silhouette, while the striped knit peeking through adds a playful layer. This one’s made for transitional weather—throw a coat over the top and it’ll take you well into winter.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Denim Shirt
Such a deep hue.
H&M
Crease-Leg Jeans
When it comes to jeans, I think the wider, the better.
H&M
Collared Jumper
A flash of grey works well in a double denim ensemble.
Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.