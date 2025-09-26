Sure, Black is Chic, But Everyone With Great Taste Is Wearing This Elegant Colour Instead Right Now

From simple dresses to chic co-ords, these head-to-toe navy looks show why the shade is the ultimate alternative to black this season.

(Image credit: @abimarvel / @annabelrosendahl / @pia_mbd)
When it comes to chic, failsafe dressing, black usually gets all the glory. But lately, I’ve found myself reaching for its slightly softer sibling: navy. Head-to-toe navy looks feel just as polished as all-black, but with a subtle depth that makes them easier to wear—especially in daylight. It’s a shade that flatters almost every skin tone, and it has that understated “quiet luxury” quality built in.

Another reason I’m leaning into navy right now is its versatility across the seasons. It’s dark enough to ground autumn–winter layering but still feels light enough to work through the last of summer. From easy dresses and relaxed tailoring to clever co-ords, an all-navy outfit always looks considered without ever feeling overdone.

And it seems I'm not the only one loving this shade right now. My Instagram feed is serving up all-navy looks aplenty, each one providing more inspiration than the last. Below, I've shared my top picks for styling this versatile shade, plus quick links to shop each outfit at home.

5 All-Navy Looks To Try This Autumn

1. Bermuda Shorts + Blouse Co-ord

Style Notes: Matching sets will always have that easy polish, and this navy blouse-and-shorts duo is no exception. The striped knit draped over the shoulders is a clever styling trick that not only breaks up the blue but also nods towards layering season. Swap the woven flats for boots when temperatures drop.

Shop the Look:

2. Simple Maxi

Style Notes: Proof that head-to-toe navy can be just as impactful as black. This simple dress feels effortlessly put-together, and the pointed shoes add polish. A look like this works beautifully with bare arms, but it’ll layer seamlessly under chunky knits or tailored coats when autumn properly sets in.

Shop the Look:

3. Loose Tee + Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: Relaxed yet refined, this pairing of a slouchy tee with drawstring wide-legs feels easy but intentional. Swap the sandals for boots or trainers later and you’re autumn-ready.

Shop the Look:

4. Knitted Vest + Midaxi Skirt

Style Notes: A tonal knit layered over a flowing skirt is the kind of outfit that carries you from late summer straight into cooler days. The brown leather loafers and grey socks bring in that early autumn texture play we’re all craving.

Shop the Look:

5. Double Denim

Style Notes: Dark-wash denim on denim always reads modern when styled right. The oversized jacket and wide-leg jeans nail that borrowed-from-the-boys silhouette, while the striped knit peeking through adds a playful layer. This one’s made for transitional weather—throw a coat over the top and it’ll take you well into winter.

Shop the Look:

