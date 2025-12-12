I Was Going to Buy a Brown Coat, But Then I Saw This It-Girl-Approved Pretty Color Trend and Changed My Mind

By this point, there's been exhaustive coverage of fall and winter's chocolate brown trend, which we've certainly contributed to here at Who What Wear. It's a great color, so I get it and will continue to write about and wear it. In fact, I had my sights set on a chocolate brown wool coat, but I've come to realize that my chocolate brown clothing collection is becoming excessive, and perhaps I should add a different coat color trend to my winter wardrobe. An outfit Jennifer Lawrence wore this week pretty much solidified that that's exactly what I should do.
The coat Lawrence opted for was a pale yellow wool one by The Row. Earlier this year, pale yellow (no offense to butter yellow, but I refuse to refer to it as butter yellow anymore) was inescapable. But now that some time has passed, Lawrence has inspired me to wear it again. It also feels fresher and less obvious in the winter than it did in the summer. She paired it with a multi-colored scarf, baggy navy pants, a leopard-print bag, and oversized Dior sunglasses. As you can see, this particular coat color trend pairs well with every other color on the wheel.
Keep scrolling to see Lawrence's styling of the trend, and shop a selection of pale yellow coats for yourself.
