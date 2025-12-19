Even before I became an editor, research was always a hobby of mine, as long as I can remember. That curiosity naturally extended to fashion and shopping, making brand discovery one of my favorite pastimes and now one of the most rewarding parts of my work.
I’ve always loved finding new places to shop, particularly those that feel unconventional and exist at the intersection of fashion, art, and culture, especially spaces that embrace unbridled experimentation and self-expression.
Some of my go-to starting points for brand discovery include keeping an eye on first-time showers during Fashion Month, going down TikTok rabbit holes, looking at Central Saint Martins graduate designers, and browsing stores known for their niche curation, such as Alta Store, APOC, Apocene, Bomi, Café Forgot, Forecast, Komune, Maimoun, and Tangerine. If there’s a celebrity whose style I consistently gravitate toward, I’ll often look to their stylists for inspiration as well, including Dara Allen, Spencer Singer, Nancy Kote, and Harper Slate, to name a few.
Below is a look at the standout emerging fashion brands I discovered in 2025, along with what I’d buy from each, from labels that have been around for a while but are new to me, to those just getting started.
Geel
The Los Angeles label Geel has been one of the brands I’ve loved most this year. Most pieces are under $200, and the Brynn Skirt has easily become my most-worn item. I can’t wait to buy more.
Chimi
The sunglasses brand I couldn’t stop coming back to this year was Chimi, an independent label based in Stockholm. I first discovered it on TikTok after noticing someone I follow in L.A. wearing a pair. If you’re in New York City, I highly recommend visiting the Soho store as well.
Merrma Earth
I found out about Merrma through creative stylist and content creator Ailie Smith. Designed in Paris and made in Europe, the brand creates beautifully handmade hair accessories. The website shares: “‘Merrma’ comes from the Wagiman language: ‘walking by the water, looking for something with your feet.’ A symbol of our love for nature and for women—a symbol of transformation, sisterhood, and the quiet rituals of care: braiding hair, holding hands, gifting each other shells on the beach.” I personally want the Jet River Claw Clip, which are sold at Tangerine in Brooklyn.
MERRMA
Jet River Claw Clip
MERRMA
Magma Cheyenne Headband
Olga Joan
Another discovery through Smith was Olga Joan, one of the brands I’m most excited to order from. I can’t get over the vibrantly colored Bias Mini Skirts and Ribbed Singlets for next spring/summer, nor the new ‘Pomodoro’ holiday line—six pieces in a bright tomato red.
Olga Joan
Flutter-Sleeve Dress Turchese
Olga Joan
Mini Slip Skirt Rossetto
Olga Joan
Bias Slip Dress Pomodoro
Gabe Gordon
I covered Gabe Gordon's Spring/Summer 2026 collection in a roundup of standout emerging brands at September’s New York Fashion Week. The brand has since become a familiar presence on the NYFW calendar, and I’m already looking forward to seeing what Gordon presents in February.
While the label is best known for its knitwear, Gordon recently launched its second fragrance, Hardbody. Following the debut scent, Horseplay, the perfume features notes of latex, rose, metal, and leather. It’s described as a fragrant interpretation of the latest collection, inspired by J.G. Ballard’s Crash, David Cronenberg’s film adaptation, and Madonna’s Erotica.
Gabe Gordon
Medal Cardigan
gabe-gordon
Hardbody + Horseplay
Gabe Gordon
Sparkle Dress
Permanent Vacation
Operating in projects rather than seasons, Melbourne, Australia’s Permanent Vacation doesn’t follow the traditional seasonal calendar. Focused on high-quality, easy-to-wear, classic clothes, each project is available online for a limited time, until the pieces sell out. I can't wait to try it.
Permanent Vacation
Diffuse Dress
Permanent Vacation
Tether Skirt
Permanent Vacation
Resonance Skirt
DémodéMODÉ
“If you love Paloma Wool, you’ll love…" roundups keep appearing on my For You Page on TikTok, which is how I discovered DémodéMODÉ. At first glance, I immediately knew I liked it. I'm currently considering the Agosto Skirt, Hailey Swirl Skirt, and Hailey Off-Shoulder Dress.
DémodéMODÉ
Hailey Swirl Skirt