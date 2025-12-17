Black Coats Are Well and Good, But in L.A., It Girls Know This Color Looks Better With Dark-Wash Denim

Winter officially begins in four days, but there has already been a major shift toward warmer fabrics and a darker color palette. This is especially evident in denim, as dark-wash jeans are increasingly replacing light-blue jeans. While I'm seeing this winter denim trend styled mainly with black coats, Kendall Jenner is making the case for a fresh coat color: chocolate brown.
While heading to dinner in L.A. this weekend, Jenner was spotted in a chic denim outfit consisting of straight-leg dark-wash jeans, a black T-shirt, and a mid-length brown leather jacket. To accessorize, she chose a red bandana tied around her head as well as a tote bag and her favorite ballet flats, both from The Row.
Yes, a black coat would have been a classic option for Jenner to pair with her dark-wash jeans, but her decision to go with something a bit more unexpected is what made this outfit stand out. Plus, she went against the grain of what some believe you should do—match the color of your jacket to your shoes and your bag. Expert dressers like Jenner know that your outfit will look more polished when they intentionally don't match.
Chocolate brown is a popular color this winter for accessories and clothing, and every brand under the sun has embraced the trend. The shade offers a luxurious touch, particularly in smooth leather. It's a timeless alternative to black but has added depth that makes it feel more distinctive.
I'm now certain that a brown jacket is the most elegant way to style dark-wash jeans from December until March. If you're ready to embrace this sophisticated combination, scroll down to shop similar dark-wash jeans and chocolate-brown coats to re-create the model's effortlessly cool look.
Shop Dark-Wash Jeans
Zw Collection
High-Waist Wide Leg Jeans
I love the relaxed nature of this pair.
levi's
501 Original Fit Jeans
You can't go wrong with classic Levi's 501 jeans.
SLVRLAKE
Isabel Jeans
Something about these just gives off cool-girl vibes.
Madewell
The Jules Jeans
If you're going to invest in one denim trend this winter, make sure it's slim-straight jeans.
Agolde
Miro Relaxed Jeans
The Agolde team just shared with me that the Miro jeans have quickly become one of the brand's most iconic denim styles since its launch—and rightfully so. The subtle barrel leg gives a tailored, elevated look without sacrificing comfort.
Hudson
Rosie High-Rise Wide Leg
Style this pair with ankle boots and a sweater for brunch with friends.
Shop Chocolate-Brown Coats
Bardot
Faux Leather Trench Coat
Re-create Jenner's look with this chocolate-brown leather coat.
ZARA
Soft Oversized Coat
Black wool coats are chic, but fashion people in NYC know that chocolate-brown ones look much more expensive.
Rails
Luis Faux Leather Jacket
How cute is the shearling collar?
Zw Collection
100% Suede Coat Limited Edition
I don't know why it's so hard to find an expensive-looking brown suede coat under $500. Lucky for me, Zara just dropped this one.
Madewell
Faux-Fur Shawl-Collar Coat
If I owned this coat, I'd pair it with black leather pants or indigo jeans, black pumps, and a tan suede bag.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.