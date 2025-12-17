Black Coats Are Well and Good, But in L.A., It Girls Know This Color Looks Better With Dark-Wash Denim

Kendall Jenner laying down wearing an ivory top.
(Image credit: @kendalljenner)
Winter officially begins in four days, but there has already been a major shift toward warmer fabrics and a darker color palette. This is especially evident in denim, as dark-wash jeans are increasingly replacing light-blue jeans. While I'm seeing this winter denim trend styled mainly with black coats, Kendall Jenner is making the case for a fresh coat color: chocolate brown.

While heading to dinner in L.A. this weekend, Jenner was spotted in a chic denim outfit consisting of straight-leg dark-wash jeans, a black T-shirt, and a mid-length brown leather jacket. To accessorize, she chose a red bandana tied around her head as well as a tote bag and her favorite ballet flats, both from The Row.

Yes, a black coat would have been a classic option for Jenner to pair with her dark-wash jeans, but her decision to go with something a bit more unexpected is what made this outfit stand out. Plus, she went against the grain of what some believe you should do—match the color of your jacket to your shoes and your bag. Expert dressers like Jenner know that your outfit will look more polished when they intentionally don't match.

Kendall Jenner wears a red bandana, brown leather jacket, black top, dark-wash jeans, and The Row ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Lilou Woven Leather Shoulder Bag ($3350) and Stella Ballet Flats ($920)

Chocolate brown is a popular color this winter for accessories and clothing, and every brand under the sun has embraced the trend. The shade offers a luxurious touch, particularly in smooth leather. It's a timeless alternative to black but has added depth that makes it feel more distinctive.

I'm now certain that a brown jacket is the most elegant way to style dark-wash jeans from December until March. If you're ready to embrace this sophisticated combination, scroll down to shop similar dark-wash jeans and chocolate-brown coats to re-create the model's effortlessly cool look.

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.