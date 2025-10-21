I Studied Stylish Londoners to Work Out Which Trends Will Dominate This Winter—These 7 Stood Out

People-watching is my favourite hobby—especially in a big city. And after living in London for 14 years, I’d say I’m pretty experienced when it comes to this kind of style snooping. I love nothing more than discovering a new coffee spot or trying out a fresh restaurant (Lagana in Shoreditch, where you can doodle on the tablecloths, is currently top of my list), all while getting inspired by everyone’s outfits.
As a fashion editor, while I do keep an eye on catwalk trends and ‘new-in’ sections to compile shopping stories, it’s often the real-life looks I spot on the underground or at city hotspots that give the clearest picture of what people are actually buying. And now that the new season is in full swing, I’ve pulled together a very specific winter 2025 starter pack—featuring the pieces already dominating the wardrobes of the most stylish women in London.
I’m not one to gatekeep, so I want to share my findings from people watching this month—and you won’t be disappointed. When it comes to coats, the funnel neck is filtering down from jackets to update tailored styles (there’s a particular cream Mango coat that’s already going viral). As for boots, give your black pairs a well-deserved break because glossy chestnut brown is taking over. And if you want a simple way to elevate all your existing wares, zebra accessories are being picked up by minimalists and maximalists alike. Add to this a new scarf style, the grandpa knit that the likes of Lucy Williams is wearing and a skirt that’s ticking off #countrycore and you get the 7 key winter trends fashion people in London are backing this season. Enjoy!
7 Key Winter 2025 London Fashion Trends
1. Argyle Knits
Style Notes: There's no doubt about it, argyle knits—in cardigan or sweater form—are taking over in the knitwear department. Take tips from Lucy and style a short-sleeve jumper over a long sleeved top. Or, simply just grab an oversized version to add to jeans.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Collared Cardigan
Keep it preppy with socks and loafers.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Copy Reformation and add a plaid skirt + practical boots.
Massimo Dutti
Knit Wool Blend Sweater With Argyle Detail
This oversized version looks so effortless with denim.
&Daughter
Argyle checked wool sweater
&Daughter knitwear is always top tier.
2. Fuzz-Trimmed Jackets
Style Notes: Leather jackets and faux fur iterations are both key this season, so why not combine both? Marilyn wears a Charlotte Simone brown fuzzy collar and cuff jacket and there are so many styles to choose from—even ones with removable fluffy details so you can get a two-for-one buy.
Shop the Trend:
Topshop
Faux Leather Boxy Zip Through Pocket Bomber Jacket
This is proof faux leather can look so expensive.
Albaray
Detachable Collar Leather Bomber
This one could easily be a vintage find.
KITRI
Sophie Dark Chocolate Vinyl Jacket
I love that you can mix it up by removing the collars, cuffs or both.
Next
Burgundy Pu Jacket With Faux Fur Trims
I want everything in oxblood right now.
3. Chestnut Boots
Style Notes: While black boots will never fail no matter the year, I've spotted so many glossy brown boots already in London. Div goes for ankle boots but there's loads of knee-high pairs that'll elevate any outfit—just make sure they're in a rich freshly-shined chestnut brown.
Shop the Trend:
Staud
Wally 55 Leather Knee-High Boots
The perfect tall boots.
Bobbies
Émilie - Ganache
Simply perfect.
& Other Stories
Leather Pointed Heeled Boots
You can't fail with a Western nod.
ARKET
Leather Boots
Wedge boots are a mini trend to look out for.
4. Kilt Skirts
Style Notes: Whether it's grey (like Abi's) checked or back-to-school style black, pleated kilts are the skirt to embrace. Adding heels and a bomber jacket makes the look feel new for 2025, but I also love how they look with flat, tall boots and a V-neck knit for a countryside edge.
Shop the Trend:
Nobody's Child
Green Check Tailored Kilt Midi Skirt
Say yes to all things checked this season.
Boden
Josephine Wool Kilt Skirt-Navy
I would style this one with a high V-neck knit and leather bomber.
Toteme
Pleated Wool and Silk Midi Skirt
For the minimalists.
Le Kilt
Micro Mini Kilt
Of course Scottish label Le Kilt has the best styles.
5. Zebra Accessories
Style Notes: While I've also been seeing so many snake print boots and bags, zebra stands out this season. With even minimalists like Alexis embracing the print, you know it's about to be everywhere. And we all know the easiest way to try out a statement print is with an accessory.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Lucia Tote Bag
Yep, it fits a laptop.
& Other Stories
Animal-Print Leather Tote
The colourway of this one looks so premium.
Topshop
Alba Real Leather Peep Toe Kitten Heel Mule
Party season shoes needn't be super high.
& Other Stories
Cow-Print Leather Belt
I'm seeing this with white jeans and a grey knit.
6. Funnel Neck Coats
Style Notes: If there's one detail dominating 2025, it's the funnel neck. And while I'm all for the high neck on leather jackets and bombers, winter is coming so it's time to translate this look through to your big coat. Liv knows that by doing it up to show off the neckline, you don't even have to consider your look underneath.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Wool Funnel-Neck Coat
This Mango style is viral for good reason.
The Frankie Shop
Leroy Wool-Blend Coat
So sleek.
ASOS DESIGN
Cosy Borg Funnel Neck Longline Coat
Faux fur and funnel neck—it's a win win.
Whistles
Taupe Morgan Funnel Neck Coat
The detail on this one is too good not to look at!
7. Skinny Scarves
Style Notes: On days when you want to give your triangle scarf a break, swap it for a skinny style. Make like Michelle and add to a shirt or simply use it as a way to add interest to a basic knit, coat or jacket. See how it makes an otherwise laidback outfit look put together? It's the styling trick to know this season.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Scarf In Chocolate Brown And Off White
I'll be stealing this one from the men's section.
Acne Studios
Kinna Fringed Mohair and Wool Scarf
To add to your argyle jumper.
H&M
Fluffy-Knit Scarf
Grey is the colour to embrace this season and I'll start with this scarf.
