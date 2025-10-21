I Studied Stylish Londoners to Work Out Which Trends Will Dominate This Winter—These 7 Stood Out

From the funnel neck coat and fuzzy jacket to the boot colour trend to know about, these are the micro trends that are already big news in London.

London influencer outfits
(Image credit: @_livmadeline @nlmarilyn @divrav)
People-watching is my favourite hobby—especially in a big city. And after living in London for 14 years, I’d say I’m pretty experienced when it comes to this kind of style snooping. I love nothing more than discovering a new coffee spot or trying out a fresh restaurant (Lagana in Shoreditch, where you can doodle on the tablecloths, is currently top of my list), all while getting inspired by everyone’s outfits.

As a fashion editor, while I do keep an eye on catwalk trends and ‘new-in’ sections to compile shopping stories, it’s often the real-life looks I spot on the underground or at city hotspots that give the clearest picture of what people are actually buying. And now that the new season is in full swing, I’ve pulled together a very specific winter 2025 starter pack—featuring the pieces already dominating the wardrobes of the most stylish women in London.

I’m not one to gatekeep, so I want to share my findings from people watching this month—and you won’t be disappointed. When it comes to coats, the funnel neck is filtering down from jackets to update tailored styles (there’s a particular cream Mango coat that’s already going viral). As for boots, give your black pairs a well-deserved break because glossy chestnut brown is taking over. And if you want a simple way to elevate all your existing wares, zebra accessories are being picked up by minimalists and maximalists alike. Add to this a new scarf style, the grandpa knit that the likes of Lucy Williams is wearing and a skirt that’s ticking off #countrycore and you get the 7 key winter trends fashion people in London are backing this season. Enjoy!

7 Key Winter 2025 London Fashion Trends

1. Argyle Knits

Lucy wearing argyle jumper

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: There's no doubt about it, argyle knits—in cardigan or sweater form—are taking over in the knitwear department. Take tips from Lucy and style a short-sleeve jumper over a long sleeved top. Or, simply just grab an oversized version to add to jeans.

Shop the Trend:

2. Fuzz-Trimmed Jackets

Marilyn wearing leather jacket

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn )

Style Notes: Leather jackets and faux fur iterations are both key this season, so why not combine both? Marilyn wears a Charlotte Simone brown fuzzy collar and cuff jacket and there are so many styles to choose from—even ones with removable fluffy details so you can get a two-for-one buy.

Shop the Trend:

3. Chestnut Boots

Div wearing brown boots

(Image credit: @divrav)

Style Notes: While black boots will never fail no matter the year, I've spotted so many glossy brown boots already in London. Div goes for ankle boots but there's loads of knee-high pairs that'll elevate any outfit—just make sure they're in a rich freshly-shined chestnut brown.

Shop the Trend:

4. Kilt Skirts

Abi wearing kilt skirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Whether it's grey (like Abi's) checked or back-to-school style black, pleated kilts are the skirt to embrace. Adding heels and a bomber jacket makes the look feel new for 2025, but I also love how they look with flat, tall boots and a V-neck knit for a countryside edge.

Shop the Trend:

5. Zebra Accessories

Alexis wearing zebra print bag

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: While I've also been seeing so many snake print boots and bags, zebra stands out this season. With even minimalists like Alexis embracing the print, you know it's about to be everywhere. And we all know the easiest way to try out a statement print is with an accessory.

Shop the Trend:

6. Funnel Neck Coats

Liv wearing funnel neck coat

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: If there's one detail dominating 2025, it's the funnel neck. And while I'm all for the high neck on leather jackets and bombers, winter is coming so it's time to translate this look through to your big coat. Liv knows that by doing it up to show off the neckline, you don't even have to consider your look underneath.

Shop the Trend:

7. Skinny Scarves

Michelle wearing skinny scarf

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: On days when you want to give your triangle scarf a break, swap it for a skinny style. Make like Michelle and add to a shirt or simply use it as a way to add interest to a basic knit, coat or jacket. See how it makes an otherwise laidback outfit look put together? It's the styling trick to know this season.

Shop the Trend:

